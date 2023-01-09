ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barron County, WI

CBS 58

Wanted Milwaukee man arrested following pursuit near Hampton and Teutonia

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Police say a 34-year-old Milwaukee man is in custody following a vehicle pursuit Tuesday, Jan. 10. Authorities say the pursuit began just before 6 p.m. near N. 26th St. and W. Atkinson Avenue and ended when the fleeing vehicle struck a median near Hampton and Teutonia and experienced mechanical failure.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Police pursuit of reckless vehicle leads to 3 arrests in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An evening pursuit of a vehicle for reckless driving led to the arrest of three suspects and the recovery of a firearm and suspected narcotics. The Milwaukee Police Department began their pursuit of a reckless vehicle on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at around 9:21 p.m. It began at N. 49th and W. Chambers, ending when the fleeing vehicle struck a curb at S. 5th and W. Holt Ave.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Family sues Milwaukee police after a request to see bodycam footage of man's death denied

MILWAUKEE, WI (CBS 58 NEWS)-- The Milwaukee Police Department is at the forefront of two high profile cases in the city--two families demanding justice and transparency. The Wisconsin court of appeals ruled that bodycam footage related to a former Milwaukee police officer's deadly off-duty encounter with a friend back in 2020, should be made public. On Tuesday, another family filed a similar lawsuit, hoping for the same outcome.
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Three Shot, Two Killed In Milwaukee On Sunday

It was a deadly Sunday in Milwaukee. Police say three people were shot, and two of them died. The killings are Milwaukee’s second and third homicides of the New Year. There were two other people shot and wounded over the weekend. Milwaukee saw a record 224 homicides last year.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee college wrestlers bounce back after dramatic bus fire

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Saturday, Jan. 7, members of the Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE) wrestling team were on their way back from a tournament in Minnesota when their bus went up in flames in Barron County. The Barron County Sheriff's Office said the fire was caused by a mechanical...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police officer morale 'abysmal,' burnout 'real:' union

MILWAUKEE - In a strongly-worded "Open Letter to Citizens," Milwaukee's police union president called Milwaukee police officers' morale "abysmal," noting "burnout is real." The letter was issued on Monday, Jan. 9, National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. In the letter, Milwaukee Police Association President Andrew Wagner asked for the community's help...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee to Green Bay: Amtrak corridor proposal

Seven Wisconsin cities: Green Bay, Appleton, Kaukauna, Menasha, Neenah, Oshkosh and Fond du Lac sent a letter to the Federal Railyard Administration urging the government to extend Amtrak service to the North of Milwaukee. According to Amtrak, the new corridor would provide Green Bay and Fox Valley residents with increased...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Police say robbery may be motive for shooting at 8th and Hayes

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday, Jan. 9 around 11:18 p.m. near 8th and Hayes. A 47-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. Police say robbery may be the motive for this shooting...
MILWAUKEE, WI

