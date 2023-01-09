Read full article on original website
Related
Woman in wheelchair violently robbed outside bank near 26th and Wisconsin
Theresa Humsfeld, 66, had to have emergency surgery after she was targeted and injured in a robbery outside the U.S. Bank at 26th and Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon.
CBS 58
'I've still got hope': Local snowmobile riders, businesses crossing fingers for more snow
WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- At Fuel Powersports in West Bend, business has been busy for one of the largest snowmobile dealers in the state of Wisconsin. "It's honestly been really good," said Fuel Powersports General Manager Evan White. "A lot of the snowmobile customers are very loyal to the industry and very loyal to the hobby as well."
CBS 58
Wanted Milwaukee man arrested following pursuit near Hampton and Teutonia
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Police say a 34-year-old Milwaukee man is in custody following a vehicle pursuit Tuesday, Jan. 10. Authorities say the pursuit began just before 6 p.m. near N. 26th St. and W. Atkinson Avenue and ended when the fleeing vehicle struck a median near Hampton and Teutonia and experienced mechanical failure.
CBS 58
Woman found dead on Lake Michigan shoreline identified 25 years later
ST. FRANCIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Officials have made an advancement in a 25-year-old cold case. In October of 1997, a Chicago woman was reported missing. She was last seen in St. Francis, Wisconsin. Several weeks later, a body was found by Michigan officials on the shores of Lake Michigan.
WISN
Suspect arrested in killing of two South Milwaukee teens
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A man suspected in the shooting deaths of two South Milwaukee teenagers on Dec. 29 has been arrested in Milwaukee, police said Tuesday. The teens were found dead in a car in a parking lot near 5th Avenue and Bay Heights in South Milwaukee. They...
CBS 58
Police pursuit of reckless vehicle leads to 3 arrests in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An evening pursuit of a vehicle for reckless driving led to the arrest of three suspects and the recovery of a firearm and suspected narcotics. The Milwaukee Police Department began their pursuit of a reckless vehicle on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at around 9:21 p.m. It began at N. 49th and W. Chambers, ending when the fleeing vehicle struck a curb at S. 5th and W. Holt Ave.
wpr.org
'We want to be a part of this conversation': Green Bay, Fox Valley interested in passenger rail expansion
Municipal leaders in seven northeast Wisconsin cities are asking federal authorities to consider creating an Amtrak passenger rail line from Milwaukee to Green Bay. Officials in Appleton, Green Bay, Oshkosh, Fond du Lac, Kaukauna, Menasha and Neenah signed a letter to the Federal Railroad Administration on Dec. 9. Municipal leaders...
CBS 58
'We are talking about a mail theft epidemic': Postal crime on the rise in Milwaukee County
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Wednesday, Jan. 11, police confirmed blue collection boxes were broken into in Wauwatosa and Shorewood in the last two weeks. Shorewood police said a joint task force investigation is underway in Milwaukee County. Officers throughout Milwaukee County are calling these mailbox break-ins crimes of opportunity. The...
CBS 58
Family sues Milwaukee police after a request to see bodycam footage of man's death denied
MILWAUKEE, WI (CBS 58 NEWS)-- The Milwaukee Police Department is at the forefront of two high profile cases in the city--two families demanding justice and transparency. The Wisconsin court of appeals ruled that bodycam footage related to a former Milwaukee police officer's deadly off-duty encounter with a friend back in 2020, should be made public. On Tuesday, another family filed a similar lawsuit, hoping for the same outcome.
seehafernews.com
Three Shot, Two Killed In Milwaukee On Sunday
It was a deadly Sunday in Milwaukee. Police say three people were shot, and two of them died. The killings are Milwaukee’s second and third homicides of the New Year. There were two other people shot and wounded over the weekend. Milwaukee saw a record 224 homicides last year.
CBS 58
Milwaukee college wrestlers bounce back after dramatic bus fire
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Saturday, Jan. 7, members of the Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE) wrestling team were on their way back from a tournament in Minnesota when their bus went up in flames in Barron County. The Barron County Sheriff's Office said the fire was caused by a mechanical...
CBS 58
DA finds 'no basis' for criminal liability in in-custody death of Brieon Green
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The DA's office has found "no basis" for criminal liability in the 2022 death of Brieon Green on the part of any person, including any employee of the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office. Officials say Green took his own life in June while in custody at the...
Ice-covered roads reported in Milwaukee area: WisDOT
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is reporting several freeways in the Milwaukee area are "ice covered," according to their 511.com map.
CBS 58
Suspect arrested in connection to South Milwaukee double homicide
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the double homicide of two teenagers in South Milwaukee. Ava Allen, 17, and Jaelen Yracheta, 18, were found dead in a car outside an apartment complex near 5th Avenue and Bay Heights on Dec. 29. Police say the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police officer morale 'abysmal,' burnout 'real:' union
MILWAUKEE - In a strongly-worded "Open Letter to Citizens," Milwaukee's police union president called Milwaukee police officers' morale "abysmal," noting "burnout is real." The letter was issued on Monday, Jan. 9, National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. In the letter, Milwaukee Police Association President Andrew Wagner asked for the community's help...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Milwaukee Police Association Says Cancelled Pursuit Is ‘Demoralizing’ & ‘Soul Crushing’
The Milwaukee Police Association is criticizing the canceling of a police pursuit into suspects who shot at officers from a stolen car, saying it “cannot become the norm.”. The MPA wrote an open letter on Monday, January 9th, 2023, in the wake of Wisconsin Right Now’s exclusive report that revealed the canceled pursuit.
WISN
Milwaukee to Green Bay: Amtrak corridor proposal
Seven Wisconsin cities: Green Bay, Appleton, Kaukauna, Menasha, Neenah, Oshkosh and Fond du Lac sent a letter to the Federal Railyard Administration urging the government to extend Amtrak service to the North of Milwaukee. According to Amtrak, the new corridor would provide Green Bay and Fox Valley residents with increased...
wearegreenbay.com
Authorities reminding Wisconsinites about plowing snow across roadways, green lights
(WFRV) – While the winter season continues to sludge on in Wisconsin, authorities are reminding residents about plowing snow across roadways, green lights on snowplows, and other essential winter rules. In a Facebook post, the Barron County Sheriff’s Office says residents cannot plow snow across the roadway. “This can...
CBS 58
Crews respond to house fire on city's east side, Milwaukee police investigating
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Officials are investigating a house fire on Milwaukee's east side Tuesday, Jan. 10. Multiple crews responded to the scene near Prospect and Belleview around 5:09 p.m. The fire department says everyone in the building got out, but one person was injured and transported for treatment. The...
CBS 58
Police say robbery may be motive for shooting at 8th and Hayes
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday, Jan. 9 around 11:18 p.m. near 8th and Hayes. A 47-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. Police say robbery may be the motive for this shooting...
Comments / 0