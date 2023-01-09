Read full article on original website
Panasonic announces 'life changing' smart glasses
Panasonic and Biel Glasses have announced a new pair of smart glasses to aid mobility for the visually impaired
ZVISION Officially Launches Short-range LiDAR ML-30s+ at CES 2023
ZVISION, a leading provider of automotive-grade MEMS LiDAR solutions in China, formally launched its new short-range LiDAR ML-30s+ at CES on January 5, 2023. With an ultra-large FOV, enhanced imaging effects, new automotive-grade hardware and software architecture, customized engineering solutions, the new release is expected to deliver the excellent LiDAR experience for autonomous driving.
Smart home trends at CES 2023: Matter support, immersive lighting, and LG sneaker displays
New smart home trends were popping up from booth to booth throughout CES 2023. As we cover Nanoleaf, Eve, Google, and others adopting new tech and embracing the smart home world, some 2023 smart home trends are emerging that should give users a more connected and seamless experience with the Internet of Things.
Kautex Pentatonic Battery System Showcased at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) Exhibit
TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 9, 2023-- Kautex Textron GmbH & Co. KG (Kautex), a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, announced a customized version of its Pentatonic Battery System was on display at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). The system was featured as part of Stellantis’ RAM Revolution exhibition. The concept design is part of Stellantis’ vision for next generation vehicle design and new technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230109005269/en/ Kautex’s Pentatonic Battery System on display as part of Stellantis’ RAM Revolution exhibition. (Photo: Business Wire)
LG Display Unveils Next-generation Automotive Displays and Solutions at CES 2023
LG Display, the world’s leading innovator of display technologies, announced today that it will be showcasing cutting-edge automotive displays and solutions at CES 2023. Through these new innovations, the company will strengthen its leading position and shift more of its focus onto the automotive business, a strong future growth engine as well as a key contributor to its order-to- order business, while intensifying its competitiveness in the industry.
CES 2023 Day 2: Top 9 new gadgets you need to see
From transparent OLED TVs to a health device that can examine your urine, these are the highlights from the second day at CES.
The coolest new tech and gadgets from CES 2023 Day 1
Tony WareNew devices include a tiny factory for your home, a smart mixer, and tons of new audio products.
From color-changing cars to self-driving strollers, here's some of the coolest tech from CES 2023
A long list of companies once again showed off an assortment of cutting edge technology and oddball gadgets at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas last week.
The best laptops of CES 2023: Dell, Asus, Lenovo, and more
CES is the biggest laptop show of the year — and it’s not close. Dozens of new laptops get launched and updated, and every major (and minor) laptop manufacturer gets in on the fun. This year was full of interesting concepts, some that stretch the definition of what...
Many Android phones to get satellite connectivity
A new partnership between the satellite phone firm Iridium and chip giant Qualcomm will bring satellite connectivity to premium Android smartphones later in the year. It means that in places where there is no mobile coverage, handsets can connect with passing satellites to send and receive messages. Qualcomm's chips are...
Samsung Foundry raises its yield on 3nm production which has repercussions for the phone industry
You might remember that last April, the yield on Samsung Foundry's production of chips using its 3nm process node was unacceptably low in the range of 10% to 20%. The yield is the percentage of acceptable chips produced compared to the maximum chip count on one wafer. Considering the high costs of wafers for 3nm production, which is over $20,000, a low yield is not going to please the customer or Samsung stockholders.
Apple is reportedly making an all-in-one cellular, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth chip
Apple is working on a new in-house chip that would power cellular, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth functionality on its devices, according to a report from Bloomberg. The company is also developing its own chip that would replace the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip it currently uses from Broadcom, Bloomberg says, which it wants to begin using in devices in 2025.
CES 2023: The Best Smart Home Products Revealed in Las Vegas
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Another CES has come and gone in Las Vegas. And as expected, the largest electronics show of 2023 featured a boatload of smart home technology as it roared back to full steam after the pandemic years.
ams OSRAM releases industry leading 0.5Mpixel global shutter CMOS image sensors to save space and power in wearable and mobile devices
Compact Mira050 offers high sensitivity to light in the visible and NIR spectrum. Industry leading power consumption and high sensitivity requires less illumination to help extend battery run-time. Designed to bring power savings at high-quantum efficiency for smart glasses, VR headsets and other fast-growing consumer electronics applications
Samsung Brings the OLED Love To Its New Ultra-Wide Gaming Monitors For CES 2023
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. CES is a remarkable showcase for many the consumer tech vendor, and Samsung has always maintained an excitingly prolific presence at the annual Vegas event. And in no change from typical form, the company’s 2023 booth delivered one innovation after the other, especially when it comes to computer monitors that are tailor-made for gamers and streaming devotees. Later this year, Samsung fans can expect the arrival of five brand new monitors: the Odyssey Neo G9, Odyssey G95SC, Odyssey G8 OLED, Smart Monitor M80C,...
Kodak Moments Creates and Launches an Online Photo Printing Website for Carrefour France
PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- Kodak Moments, a leading global provider of photo products and services, announced the expansion of its partnership with multi-national retailer Carrefour in France. The companies have launched a cross-channel photo website that’s designed, operated and managed entirely by Kodak Moments with Carrefour’s cooperation in co-branding and marketing. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005118/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Pro9™ LEDs Offer Breakthroughs in Efficacy and Reliability
Pro9™ LEDs set the new standard for high fidelity (90 & 95 CRI min) LEDs. Upgrade light quality without sacrificing performance. Same optical & mechanical design as standard versions. Industry-leading reliability & lumen density. Unmatched operating limits with 105°C operating temperature. Highest max currents, same as standard versions.
Qualcomm UEFI Flaws Enable Attacks on Microsoft, Lenovo, and Samsung Devices
Qualcomm Snapdragon chips have potentially serious UEFI firmware vulnerabilities that affect a large number of devices made by Microsoft, Lenovo, Samsung, and probably other manufacturers as well. Firmware security company Binarly researchers found five connectivity and boot-related issues, and Qualcomm announced the availability of patches for those issues. Binarly’s founder...
Global launch of Xiaomi 13 series to take place at MWC 2023
The Xiaomi 13 series will see its global launch take place at MWC 2023 in Barcelona, it would seem. 91mobiles shared a seemingly-official Xiaomi poster for MWC 2023. The global launch of Xiaomi 13 series to take place at MWC 2023 in Barcelona. Now, in this poster, which you can...
CES 2023: 5 New Laptops That Caught Our Eye
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. CES 2023 has just concluded, and we've seen a ton of amazing laptops over the weekend. But, out of all the displays in Las Vegas, which models caught our eye?
