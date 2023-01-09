Read full article on original website
Yearly Inflation-Based Raises Confirmed For Many New York State Workers
Gov. Hochul confirmed inflation-bases raises will come each year for many workers in New York State. On Tuesday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul delivered her first state of the state address since being elected as New York's first female governor. Hochul announced plans to keep New Yorkers say, improve bail...
New York State Releases New Plan To Keep Residents Safe
New York State officials released new plans to keep residents safe from guns and violent crime. On Tuesday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, as part of the 2023 State of the State, addressed some of the important issues that New Yorkers are dealing with on a daily basis. New York...
iheart.com
Lonsberry: HOCHUL HOUSING PLAN IS EVIL
Kathy Hochul’s housing plan is an effort to colonize rural and suburban New York, displacing longtime residents, devaluing their property and breaking up the remaining Republican strongholds in what was once the Empire State. Based on the ridiculous assertion that New York leads the nation in outmigration because of...
In-N-Out Burger To Open Closest Restaurant To New York State
In-N-Out Burger confirmed the news which gives us hope a restaurant may eventually open in the Empire State. On Tuesday, In-N-Out Burger announced plans to open up future restaurants in Tennessee. In-N-Out Burger To Build "Eastern Territory Office" John Varvatos 13th Annual Stuart House Benefit Presented By Chrysler With Kids'...
Most New York residents don’t earn a living wage: Cornell study
ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cornell researchers have released data in a new digital wage atlas created by Cornell University’s School of Industrial and Labor Relations (ILR) that revealed more than half of New Yorkers earn below a living wage. The Cornell ILR Wage Atlas is an interactive data visualization map launched by Cornell University researchers […]
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Plan to Raise Minimum Wage Annually, Helping NYers Address Rising Cost of Living
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced, as part of the 2023 State of the State, a transformative plan to help low-wage New Yorkers meet the rising cost of living by indexing New York's minimum wage to inflation. Under the proposal, each year, the State's minimum wage would increase at a rate determined by the Consumer Price Index for Wage Earners for the Northeast Region - the best regional measure of inflation. The proposal is expected to benefit hundreds of thousands of minimum wage workers across New York State. The Governor also unveiled a new suite of bold initiatives that will modernize and streamline the State's proven workforce development infrastructure to ensure New Yorkers have the skills they need to thrive in today's economy, and to help rebuild a modern public sector workforce.
Legendary Discount Store Inching Closer To New York State Return?
Officials from a legendary discount department store continue to report the store is returning to New York State in the very near future. Last week, Hudson Valley Post reported more on the rumors that Ames Department Stores are returning to New York State. Legendary Discount Department Store Reportedly Returning To...
Where Do You Rank on the New York Speeder Scale?
According to new research, New Yorkers have a heavy foot. While many Hudson Valley commuters may think we have too many slowpokes on the road, the reality might be the complete opposite. Startling New Study. A Daytona Beach car dealership (go figure) recently published data that claims that not only...
NY1
Cigarette tax could rise in New York with push for 'tobacco-free' generation
The cigarette tax in New York would increase by $1 and ban all flavored tobacco products would be in place under a proposal announced Tuesday by Gov. Kathy Hochul in her State of the State address. The proposal is meant to create a "tobacco free generation" as fewer and fewer...
wxhc.com
State Announces Energy Affordability Guarantee
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the state will invest in energy affordability, clean and efficient buildings, and clean water during her State of the State yesterday, January 10th. The proposal will help New Yorker’s via the Energy Affordable Guarantee, to never pay more than 6% of their income on electricity....
Lucky Lotto Hub in Upstate NY Hits Another $3M Mega Million Winner!
There was no grand prize winner in Tuesday night's Mega Millions Lottery jackpot and now Friday's grand prize is expected to explode to over $1.35B dollars!. Here are at least 10 million reasons to consider a lucky lotto spot 80 miles south of Albany. Last night's numbers were: 7, 13,...
Bed Bugs Back in New York! 2 on Orkin’s Top 50 Bed Bug Cities List
When the cold weather hits in the north, many travel south, including the bugs. But like humans, some still hang around New York. There are two places in the Empire State on Orkin's annual list of Top 50 Bed Bug Cities. The Big Apple has a big bed bug problem....
The Deadliest Road in New York State
Many people take driving for granted, since we do it on a daily basis. Driving to work, driving to get groceries or seeing friends; we all have to do it and it's just a regular aspect of our lives. However, driving-related accidents continue to be a problem around the country,...
New, Very Contagious COVID Variant Spreading Swiftly In New York
Health officials in New York continue to be worried about a very infectious new strain of COVID as deaths skyrocket. The New York State Department of Health confirmed the XBB.1.5 variant, now makes up over 50 percent of COVID-19 cases in New York. New, Very Infectious COVID Variant Spreading Rapidly...
iheart.com
Another Increase For Minimum Wage in New York State Being Considered
Democrats in the state Assembly are considering another increase for the state's minimum wage. Speaker Carl Heastie confirmed a minimum wage hike will be discussed during the new legislative session. Progressive advocates want the wage to rise to $21.25 an hour by 2026, and then rise from there alongside the...
HV Wins: $3 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold In New York State
A $3 million winning Mega Millions ticket was sold at a popular store in the Hudson Valley. No one hit the Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday which was valued at over $1 billion. Second-Largest Mega Millions Jackpot Set for Friday the 13th In New York State. This means a gigantic...
Inflation Reduction Act provides new incentives for solar across the board
According to Schulte this is one of the longest extensions of federal tax incentives in recent memory.
VIDEO: Awesome Predator Released in Upstate New York
You've never been this close to one of the coolest predators in New York State before. There's no shortage of sharp-toothed (and clawed) animals in our corner of the country; black bears, foxes, and coyotes are all commonplace in the Hudson Valley and beyond. The recent video released by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NY DEC), however, focuses on a more elusive hunter.
newyorkupstate.com
New York has a brand new medical marijuana company
Hudson Health Extracts is set to become New York’s newest medical marijuana registered organization, following a court order from a lawsuit the company filed after the state denied it a license. In a Dec. 20 decision, Albany County Supreme Court Judge Patrick McGrath ordered New York’s Department of Health...
Is Your Laundry Detergent Illegal? It May Be In New York
People have found over the years that laundry detergent can be deadly, if ingested. It's not really a surprise. It seems more of a shock that some are ignorant enough to eat laundry products in the first place, but we live in a strange world. Even if we are not ingesting the products, most of us don't want to be washing our clothes with a possible cancer causing ingredient, either. That's why New York State's Department of Environmental Conservation put a cap on a chemical compound found in some popular laundry detergents. Is yours one of them?
