New York State Releases New Plan To Keep Residents Safe

New York State officials released new plans to keep residents safe from guns and violent crime. On Tuesday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, as part of the 2023 State of the State, addressed some of the important issues that New Yorkers are dealing with on a daily basis. New York...
Lonsberry: HOCHUL HOUSING PLAN IS EVIL

Kathy Hochul’s housing plan is an effort to colonize rural and suburban New York, displacing longtime residents, devaluing their property and breaking up the remaining Republican strongholds in what was once the Empire State. Based on the ridiculous assertion that New York leads the nation in outmigration because of...
Most New York residents don’t earn a living wage: Cornell study

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cornell researchers have released data in a new digital wage atlas created by Cornell University’s School of Industrial and Labor Relations (ILR) that revealed more than half of New Yorkers earn below a living wage. The Cornell ILR Wage Atlas is an interactive data visualization map launched by Cornell University researchers […]
Governor Hochul Announces Plan to Raise Minimum Wage Annually, Helping NYers Address Rising Cost of Living

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced, as part of the 2023 State of the State, a transformative plan to help low-wage New Yorkers meet the rising cost of living by indexing New York's minimum wage to inflation. Under the proposal, each year, the State's minimum wage would increase at a rate determined by the Consumer Price Index for Wage Earners for the Northeast Region - the best regional measure of inflation. The proposal is expected to benefit hundreds of thousands of minimum wage workers across New York State. The Governor also unveiled a new suite of bold initiatives that will modernize and streamline the State's proven workforce development infrastructure to ensure New Yorkers have the skills they need to thrive in today's economy, and to help rebuild a modern public sector workforce.
Where Do You Rank on the New York Speeder Scale?

According to new research, New Yorkers have a heavy foot. While many Hudson Valley commuters may think we have too many slowpokes on the road, the reality might be the complete opposite. Startling New Study. A Daytona Beach car dealership (go figure) recently published data that claims that not only...
State Announces Energy Affordability Guarantee

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the state will invest in energy affordability, clean and efficient buildings, and clean water during her State of the State yesterday, January 10th. The proposal will help New Yorker’s via the Energy Affordable Guarantee, to never pay more than 6% of their income on electricity....
The Deadliest Road in New York State

Many people take driving for granted, since we do it on a daily basis. Driving to work, driving to get groceries or seeing friends; we all have to do it and it's just a regular aspect of our lives. However, driving-related accidents continue to be a problem around the country,...
Another Increase For Minimum Wage in New York State Being Considered

Democrats in the state Assembly are considering another increase for the state's minimum wage. Speaker Carl Heastie confirmed a minimum wage hike will be discussed during the new legislative session. Progressive advocates want the wage to rise to $21.25 an hour by 2026, and then rise from there alongside the...
VIDEO: Awesome Predator Released in Upstate New York

You've never been this close to one of the coolest predators in New York State before. There's no shortage of sharp-toothed (and clawed) animals in our corner of the country; black bears, foxes, and coyotes are all commonplace in the Hudson Valley and beyond. The recent video released by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NY DEC), however, focuses on a more elusive hunter.
New York has a brand new medical marijuana company

Hudson Health Extracts is set to become New York’s newest medical marijuana registered organization, following a court order from a lawsuit the company filed after the state denied it a license. In a Dec. 20 decision, Albany County Supreme Court Judge Patrick McGrath ordered New York’s Department of Health...
Is Your Laundry Detergent Illegal? It May Be In New York

People have found over the years that laundry detergent can be deadly, if ingested. It's not really a surprise. It seems more of a shock that some are ignorant enough to eat laundry products in the first place, but we live in a strange world. Even if we are not ingesting the products, most of us don't want to be washing our clothes with a possible cancer causing ingredient, either. That's why New York State's Department of Environmental Conservation put a cap on a chemical compound found in some popular laundry detergents. Is yours one of them?
