APD asks for help finding 2 men seen robbing man at Circle K
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help finding two men who were seen on video robbing a man at gunpoint at an Atlanta gas station. On Dec. 26, 2022, two men were seen taking a man’s white bag and cell phone at gunpoint before running away.
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Investigators searching for 16-year-old girl missing several days
COVINGTON, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Investigators in Georgia are asking for help finding a missing 16-year-old girl. According to authorities, Imani Thompson-Overton left her home in Covington the afternoon of January 6 and has not returned. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, brown boots, and...
2 women robbed at gunpoint minutes apart in Midtown Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after two woman were robbed at gunpoint minutes apart Tuesday night in Midtown. Just after 9 p.m., officers were called after a woman said she was robbed at gunpoint at the intersection of 17th Street and Peachtree Street. The woman told police she was robbed after trying to start her car.
Atlanta Police seek identity of suspect seen on surveillance video damaging, entering cars at Planet Fitness
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect seen on surveillance video breaking into vehicles in a Planet Fitness parking lot. The incident in question stems from Dec. 7, when a suspect was spotted on surveillance cameras damaging and entering several cars...
19-year-old shot, found lying on kitchen floor: Flowery Branch police
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Police are investigating after a man was found shot at a Flowery Branch apartment complex Tuesday night. Officers were called to Tree Park Apartments just before 9 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 19-year-old lying down on the kitchen floor. He had been shot, according to a release from the Flowery Branch Police Department.
Police arrest man accused of shooting, killing father at Atlanta apartment complex last month
ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is from the initial report of the shooting. A family said they feel a sense of closure after the person accused of shooting and killing an Atlanta father is now in custody. Loved ones continue to mourn 35-year-old Tyrone Hardesty. They said...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Woman critical after being shot in parking lot in northeast Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman is in the hospital fighting for her life after being shot in a parking lot on the northeast side of Atlanta. It happened around 11 p.m. in the 400 block of Highland Avenue near Washita Avenue. Atlanta Police say a verbal argument between the woman and a man is what lead up to the shooting.
Gwinnett County Police officer jumps into action to help save neighbor's baby who had stopped breathing
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County Police officer jumped into action to help save a baby who had stopped breathing, the police department said in a social media post. Cpl. Lindsey Meador was off-duty at his home when his neighbor frantically began knocking on his door. "The neighbor...
fox5atlanta.com
"I feel empty inside," grieving mother struggles with details of teen's shooting death
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - A South Fulton family is distraught after losing their 17-year-old son to gun violence. Police say the high school teen and a man got into an argument at a park where they shot each other on Jan. 4. "I'm feeling hurt," mom Twina Feliciano told FOX...
Surveillance photos released of suspects in killing of 18-year-old at DeKalb gas station
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Surveillance photos have been released by DeKalb County Police of suspects in the killing of an 18-year-old at a Decatur gas station on Tuesday. Specifically, this happened at the Shell on Snapfinger Woods Drive. "Initial information is the victim had just walked out of the...
28 cars broken into overnight in Decatur, police asking for surveillance footage
DECATUR, Ga. — Police are asking for the community's help after 28 cars were broken into overnight in Decatur. Shadowmoor and Hilldale Drives as well as the Heatherdown and Derrydown areas of Decatur were targeted, according to a Facebook post from the Decatur Police Department. Investigators are asking residents...
Data: Homicides went up in Atlanta last year, other violent crimes went down
ATLANTA — While homicides are up across Atlanta for the third year in a row, according to data reported by the Atlanta Police Department, there was a slowdown in some other violent crimes last year. Here's a look at the current homicide numbers reported by APD since 2019 -...
He is only 13-years-old and hasn't been seen in 5 days. DeKalb police asking for public's help
LITHONIA, Ga. — DeKalb County Police need help finding a missing boy who they say hasn't been seen since Jan. 4. Identified by police as "Joel," the 13-year-old boy was last seen leaving Circlestone Drive in Lithonia. He is 5-feet tall and weighs 95 pounds, according to a Facebook...
Missing 14-year-old girl found, Clayton County police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE: Police said the girl was found safe. Officers with the Clayton County Police Department need the public's help in finding 14-year-old girl. Police said they were called to a Hampton home when officers learned the girl left for school at 7:15 a.m. Thursday, but never arrived at school or came back home.
MISSING: 78-year-old NW Atlanta man with dementia
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for a 78-year-old man with dementia who they believe has recently gone missing. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. Willie Hill was reportedly last seen on the 700 block of Dalvigney Street in northwest...
17-year-old fatally shot at gas station in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a teen. Police said on Tuesday evening, at 5:57 p.m., they were called out to the Shell gas station in the 5000 block of Snapfinger Woods Drive about a person shot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
‘You Didn’t Have to Kill Him’: Family of Black Atlanta Man Question Why He Was Shot In the Back By Police While Driving Away
Three generations of women are calling for transparency and justice surrounding the death of Eric Holmes, a young man fatally shot by a Clayton County Police officer last November. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has agreed to secure body-camera video of the incident, offering to sit with the family as...
fox5atlanta.com
Police searching for runaway Clayton County teen who left home with PS5
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police need your help finding a 17-year-old boy who went missing over the weekend. Officials say on Jan. 7, Lafayette Cain reportedly left his home on the 120th block of Championship Court. According to investigators, Cain took his PS5 with him and possibly left...
