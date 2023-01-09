ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

11Alive

2 women robbed at gunpoint minutes apart in Midtown Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after two woman were robbed at gunpoint minutes apart Tuesday night in Midtown. Just after 9 p.m., officers were called after a woman said she was robbed at gunpoint at the intersection of 17th Street and Peachtree Street. The woman told police she was robbed after trying to start her car.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

19-year-old shot, found lying on kitchen floor: Flowery Branch police

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Police are investigating after a man was found shot at a Flowery Branch apartment complex Tuesday night. Officers were called to Tree Park Apartments just before 9 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 19-year-old lying down on the kitchen floor. He had been shot, according to a release from the Flowery Branch Police Department.
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Woman critical after being shot in parking lot in northeast Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman is in the hospital fighting for her life after being shot in a parking lot on the northeast side of Atlanta. It happened around 11 p.m. in the 400 block of Highland Avenue near Washita Avenue. Atlanta Police say a verbal argument between the woman and a man is what lead up to the shooting.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Missing 14-year-old girl found, Clayton County police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE: Police said the girl was found safe. Officers with the Clayton County Police Department need the public's help in finding 14-year-old girl. Police said they were called to a Hampton home when officers learned the girl left for school at 7:15 a.m. Thursday, but never arrived at school or came back home.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

MISSING: 78-year-old NW Atlanta man with dementia

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for a 78-year-old man with dementia who they believe has recently gone missing. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. Willie Hill was reportedly last seen on the 700 block of Dalvigney Street in northwest...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

18-year-old shot, killed after walking out of gas station: DeKalb Police

DECATUR, Ala. — An 18-year-old is dead after he was shot several times as he walked out of a Decatur gas station Tuesday evening, according to DeKalb County Police. Authorities said it happened at the Shell gas station in the 5000 block of Snapfinger Woods Drive shortly before 6 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the teen dead with multiple gunshot wounds. His family identified him as Akhir Muhammad.
DECATUR, AL
11Alive

