AZFamily
Police seek help identifying man found burned to death in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police have released a sketch of an unidentified man whose burned body was found last month in downtown Phoenix. Around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, officers saw smoke and found a small fire in the area of 9th Avenue and Buchanan Street. They extinguished the fire and found a severely burned body of an adult man. While investigators were unable to identify him, his death has been ruled a homicide.
AZFamily
Man accused of killing man during fight outside a home in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A fight outside of a west Phoenix house led to the murder of a man, and it took police more than a week to find a suspect. Cary Clifford Smith was taken into custody on Tuesday. Court documents say he was involved in a shooting on Dec. 31, just after midnight, in the neighborhood of 101st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. According to investigators, 25-year-old Raymond Hernandez, Jr. was getting out of a Nissan Armada with family members when he got into an argument with them. That’s when Smith and two women came out of the house and went up to the group. According to one witness, Hernandez approached Smith with one hand in his pocket, court documents said. Smith told him to stop, but Hernandez continued to advance. He then took out a gun and shot Hernandez once in the stomach. Police said the witness told them the victim was unarmed and didn’t say anything to Smith.
AZFamily
Man seriously hurt after overnight shooting in Tempe
TEMPE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are investigating after an overnight shooting at a home in Tempe left a man critically injured. Police responded to the report of a shooting in the area of Mariana and Orange streets around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound, and he was rushed to a hospital where police say he’s in critical condition.
AZFamily
Suspect arrested after Make-A-Wish statue stolen from Phoenix office, destroyed
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man has been arrested in connection to the theft of a bronze statue from a Make-A-Wish office in Phoenix earlier this month. Part of the statue was also found but has been destroyed. Phoenix police say 32-year-old Troy Burke was arrested following an investigation...
AZFamily
Police investigating after woman robbed, shot near downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is hospitalized after police say she was shot during a robbery at a park near downtown Phoenix. Shortly before 9 a.m. Monday, officers were called to check a person’s welfare near Eastlake Park, located at 16th Street and Jefferson, and arrived to find a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say she had been robbed at gunpoint by a man and woman who were in a car. After taking the woman’s property, one of the suspects reportedly shot her before driving away. She was taken to an area hospital with what police called non-life-threatening injuries.
AZFamily
Missing 12-year-old girl found safe, Phoenix police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a missing 12-year-old girl has been located in Tucson and is safe. Jane Darrenkamp was last seen on Tuesday in the area of 31st Avenue and Columbine Drive, and was believed to be with 45-year-old Joseph Henderson. In an update late Tuesday night, Phoenix police say she was found in Tucson and that she would soon be reunited with her family. Other details regarding the investigation have not been released.
AZFamily
Man shot while driving in Glendale, police searching for suspect
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Glendale police are investigating after a man was shot while driving early Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called out to the area of 51st Avenue and Camelback Road for the report of a shooting around noon. When they arrived, they found a man who said he had been shot in the stomach while he was driving in the area. The 40-year-old man was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
AZFamily
Phoenix police confirm human remains found at Shadow Mountain over the weekend
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police have confirmed to Arizona’s Family that a hiker found human remains at Shadow Mountain, just east of Cave Creek Road and Sweetwater Avenue, Saturday afternoon. According to Sgt. Brian Bower, officers responded just after 12:30 p.m. after the hiker told officers that they...
fox10phoenix.com
Man found dead inside Phoenix apartment, criminal activity suspected
PHOENIX - A man was found dead inside his Phoenix apartment near I-17 and police believe a criminal act caused his death. Phoenix Police officers responded to an apartment complex near the highway and Camelback Road for reports of an injured person around 4:45 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8. Justin Finch was found with a gunshot wound and died at the scene.
AZFamily
Man dead after crash in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after a crash that happened Sunday night in west Phoenix. Phoenix Police responded to a report of a crash near 46th Avenue and Thomas Road around 7:20 p.m. Officers found 49-year-old Sendegeya Kabundi lying on the road with serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.
KTAR.com
MCSO detention officer arrested, accused of attempting to smuggle fentanyl, meth into jail
PHOENIX — Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone announced Wednesday a detention officer accused of attempting to smuggle fentanyl and methamphetamine into a jail was arrested. Andres Salazar, who worked at the Lower Buckeye Jail, had been coordinating with inmates to smuggle the pills into the jail, Penzone said during...
AZFamily
3 people, including child, hospitalized after head-on crash in Tolleson
TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three people, including a child, are in the hospital after a serious head-on crash in Tolleson on Tuesday evening. Maricopa County deputies say the collision happened just after 4 p.m. near 91st Avenue and Buckeye Road. Investigators say a woman and three kids were in...
YAHOO!
Incarcerated man dies after being found unresponsive at Florence prison
An incarcerated man being held at the Arizona State Penitentiary Eyman Complex in Florence died Tuesday after being found unresponsive. George Morando, 46, died at Florence Hospital in Florence after being found unresponsive in his cell with a cloth sheet tied around his neck, according to a statement from the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry.
AZFamily
Man found dead in Phoenix apartment
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are looking for information on what led a man to be shot in his apartment on Sunday morning. Around 4:45 a.m., Phoenix police were called about an injured person in an apartment near Campbell Avenue and Black Canyon Highway. Officers found a man, later identified as 32-year-old Justin Finch, inside with a gunshot wound. Finch was pronounced dead at the scene.
ABC 15 News
$8M settlement after deadly Mesa police shooting of Daniel Shaver now funded, attorney says
MESA, AZ — An $8 million settlement between the City of Mesa and Laney Sweet, the widow of Daniel Shaver, has been reached and funded. Attorney Karen Moskowitz with Richards & Moskowitz made the announcement of the settlement funding Monday. The settlement was reached in November 2022, years after...
fox10phoenix.com
Drug trafficking warrants served at Glendale home
Multiple law enforcement agencies were at a home near 63rd Avenue and Peoria. Homeland Security says nine federal warrants and 14 arrest warrants were served throughout Phoenix and Glendale on Jan. 11. No further details were released.
AZFamily
Sheriff: Maricopa County detention officer who tried to smuggle meth, fentanyl inside jail arrested
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said in a press conference Wednesday that a detention officer was arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle in about 100 fentanyl pills and methamphetamine into a Phoenix jail. Sheriff Paul Penzone said 26-year-old Andres Salazar, who worked at Lower...
fox10phoenix.com
Maricopa County detention officer arrested, accused of drug-related offenses
The detention officer was busted by his own agency, and he is accused of trying to smuggle drugs into the Lower Buckeye Jail. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.
KTAR.com
Homeowner fatally shoots man who allegedly threatened son in Mesa
PHOENIX — A homeowner fatally shot a man who allegedly threatened their son with a gun at their east Mesa residence early Saturday, authorities said. Officers responded to the shooting around 3:40 a.m. near University Drive and the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway, the Mesa Police Department said in a press release.
KOLD-TV
Tempe police investigate alleged hate crime against family; suspects caught on camera
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a nice, quiet Tempe neighborhood that just got hit with a hate crime. Ring surveillance video captured a couple of teenagers walking to the house of a multi-racial family and putting up a “For Sale” sign with some bananas, a racial slur, and the name of the 16-year-old boy who lives there. The incident happened near Warner Road and Rural Road in Tempe around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2.
