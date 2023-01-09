Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Prolific discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Illinois this monthKristen WaltersNorth Riverside, IL
Flying out of Chicago today? US flights grounded this morning due to FAA issueR.A. HeimChicago, IL
College Football Player Dies Suddenly On CampusOnlyHomersChicago, IL
New IRS tax changes means hundreds or even thousands more in your pocketR.A. HeimChicago, IL
You can't pay cash in the Portillo's drive-thru starting Jan. 16thJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Daily Northwestern
Weather relief programs, shelters open during the winter
Evanston’s weather relief programs and local centers are ready to help housing insecure Evanston residents. The Daily made a list of the resources and necessities available for this winter. Interfaith Action of Evanston. 1509 Ridge Ave. Monday through Friday, 7 to 11 a.m. Interfaith Action of Evanston — a...
Daily Northwestern
Dave Davis works to strengthen town-gown relations between Northwestern and Evanston
On any given day, Dave Davis answers phone calls on topics ranging from beavers to emergency funding. As Northwestern’s Senior Executive Director for Neighborhood and Community Relations, Davis works to maintain and improve the relationship between the University and Evanston. He encourages both students and faculty to spend time in the Evanston community.
Daily Northwestern
Niles parents protest anti-Black racism at D219 meeting
Content warning: this story contains discussions of racism. Amid reports of ongoing anti-Black racism at Niles North and Niles West High Schools, several parents urged Niles Township High School District 219 Board of Education members to make systemic change at the Board meeting Tuesday. For several years, Black and brown...
fox32chicago.com
Suburban Chicago college changing its name as it starts a new semester
DES PLAINES, Ill. - A northwest suburban two-year college is changing its name as it starts a new semester. Effective Jan. 17, Oakton Community College will be known as Oakton College. Faculty and staff celebrated the transition this week at an event on its Des Plaines campus. College leaders say...
Lightfoot’s campaign emails Chicago teachers for student volunteers
CHICAGO — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s campaign emailed an unknown number of Chicago Public Schools teachers to try to recruit student volunteers for her reelection campaign. The email was sent Tuesday morning from Megan Crane, Lightfoot’s deputy campaign manager. The news of the email was first reported by WTTW News. “As the race heats up, […]
Lightfoot Campaign Asks CPS Teachers to Encourage Students to Help Her Win Reelection in Return for Credit
Video: The WTTW News Spotlight Politics team breaks down the biggest headlines of the day. (Produced by Alexandra Silets) Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s reelection campaign sent an email to Chicago Public Schools teachers Wednesday asking them to encourage their students to volunteer to help Lightfoot win a second term as mayor – and earn class credit.
Daily Northwestern
Here’s what changes to Evanston’s Fair Housing Ordinance could mean
After Evanston banned housing discrimination based on most criminal records, advocate Gail Schechter didn’t see much coverage that she felt accurately represented the issue. “It’s all this sort of loaded language that doesn’t really explain what really happened,” Schechter, the executive director of Chicago-based Housing Opportunities & Maintenance for the Elderly, said.
Daily Northwestern
AMC’s reopening brings convenience, excitement to downtown Evanston
After a two-year hiatus from a run of more than two decades, AMC Evanston 12 — previously known as the Century 12 owned by Cinemark — finally reopened its doors last November, much to the excitement of Chicago-area residents and students. “I was very glad to go back...
Thousands of Cook County Residents May See Medical Debt Disappear Under New Program
Cook County has teamed up with RIP Medical Debt to erase the debt of thousands of people. Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said the U.S. needs universal health care. But because the nation doesn't have it, she said it's on the government to do everything possible to make health care accessible and available to everyone.
evanstonroundtable.com
Evanston Masonic Temple building to get a second life
Evanston’s Masonic Temple, a local landmark that has sat vacant in recent years, will see new life as a residential apartment building after backing from the Evanston City Council on Jan. 9. Council members approved as part of the meeting’s consent agenda a request from Myefski Architects for variations...
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Rock Bottom Brewery abruptly closes
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:. Edgewater’s Broadway Armory Could Get Pool Addition With Help From $2 Million In Federal Fund: Ald. Harry Osterman said he is working to secure the estimated $10 million needed to add a pool to the Park District facility.
newcity.com
Raise A Glass: Local Taverns Where Good Times Have Rolled For More Than A Century
Visiting historic sites doesn’t have to involve hushed voices, droning docents and solemnity. Among the Chicago area’s vintage destinations, three local spots have long encouraged boisterous conviviality and good times: Village Tavern in Long Grove, York Tavern in Oak Brook and the Green Door Tavern in Chicago. All three of these public houses are more than a century old, stand in their original locations and are great ways to enjoy a bit of history along with good food and drink.
Lightfoot’s ‘No. 1 cheerleader’ in City Council rethinking support due to mayor’s ‘coldness’
Ald. Derrick Curtis said he’s having second thoughts about his support for Mayor Lori Lightfoot — and his role as her “No. 1 cheerleader” — due to the mayor’s “coldness,” including her failure to reach out to him after he accidentally shot himself.
Chicago mayoral election 2023: Here are the 9 candidates’ education records
A drop in test scores. Declining enrollment. The COVID pandemic’s impact on student mental health. The transition to a 21-member elected school board. These are just a handful of the challenges facing Chicago’s next mayor.Nine people, including incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot, are running to lead the city for the next four years. All have some tie to Chicago Public Schools. Chalkbeat Chicago took a look at each mayoral hopeful’s track record...
Austin Weekly News
Invited in only to be shut out
When Joyce Brown was told the Invest South/West program was coming to her South Shore neighborhood, she and other residents did just what city officials told them to do — they started making their wish lists. Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s highly touted program plans to spend $750 million citywide in...
Irving Park fire at senior living center sends 3 to hospital: CFD
Some smoke was visible while firefighters battled the fire.
Daily Northwestern
City Council postpones final decision on plastic bag tax
City Council voted 8-1 to refer a 15-cent plastic bag tax back to the Human Services Committee on Monday. The council considered an ordinance that would levy the tax on all carry-out plastic bags sold at Evanston businesses, regardless of the business’ size. It does not, however, include bags used to package loose produce in grocery stores. Moreover, the proposal would ban plastic bags starting April 1, 2024.
Glenview board approves Willows Crossing Shopping Center
After four years, seven site plans, a couple of lawsuits and numerous municipal hearings, on Jan. 5 the Glenview Village Board approved rezoning and a site plan for the Willows Crossing Shopping Center. The bulk of the 8.37-acre site at the southwest intersection of Willow and Pfingsten roads would be...
blockclubchicago.org
Will Chicago’s Next Mayor Reopen Mental Health Clinics? García Doesn’t Say, Lightfoot Called Out On Record At Candidate Forum
CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot was on the defensive Saturday as the crowd of mayoral challengers called her out for not reopening the city’s mental health clinics. Seven of the nine mayoral candidates showed up to the Saturday forum hosted by Access Living, a nonprofit focused on breaking down systemic barriers for people who are disabled.
evanstonroundtable.com
City purchases property on Howard Street for affordable housing
Revitalization is under way in Evanston’s southern business district. The City Council voted Monday, Jan. 9, to purchase the Clothes Pin Laundromat, located at 729-739 Howard St., for $950,000 on Monday night. The city plans to combine the 9,000-square-foot property with the nearby 5,000-square-foot, city-owned property at 727 Howard...
Comments / 1