Futurism
Apple VR Headset Will Apparently Have Display Facing Outward to Show the User's Facial Expressions
A substantial new leak to The Information both reveals new info and corroborates previously disclosed details about Apple's hotly-anticipated mixed reality headset — which is sounding more and more like a device unlike anything we've seen so far. For one, the report backs up a fascinating previously rumored feature:...
Gizmodo
Meta Abandons Original Quest VR Headset
With only one iteration ahead, Meta has declared that its first Meta Quest VR headset won’t be receiving any more love or TLC. In an email sent to Meta Quest 1 users and later posted to Twitter, the company spelled out how it will be dropping support for its original, cheaper virtual reality device. Most importantly, the device will no longer receive future content updates. By 2024, the device will no longer get any bug fixes or security patches.
Apple's upcoming headset will reportedly include auto-adjusting lenses and a dial to switch from VR to the real world
The long-awaited headset is said to sync with Apple's AirPods Pro and may be available at the end of this year.
cryptonewsz.com
Metaverse explores new VR-oriented dimensions of sensory details at CES 2023
CES 2023 Las Vegas saw several companies display their innovative metaverse products. HTC, for one, showcased a headset that enables users to smell in a virtual environment. Touch sensations have a long distance to travel; however, it can still be achieved provided customers are willing to pay a higher cost.
Engadget
Meta's first Quest VR headset will no longer get any feature updates
In an email sent to users, Meta said it will continue supporting Quest 1 with a few — but pretty big — changes. While owners can still use the device and the apps available for it, the Quest 1 will no longer be receiving new features. In addition, Meta will only be rolling out critical bug fixes and security patches to the headset until 2024. As The Verge notes, the device has mainly been getting the same updates as its successor over the past few years, but now Quest 1 owners will have to make do with the features the device already has.
notebookcheck.net
PS5 Pro vs PS5 Slim 2023 release likelihood: Sony executive's comments spark speculation for former while tipster's PlayStation 5 hardware roadmap suggests latter
The PlayStation 5 rumor mill is back in serious action, thanks to recent reported developments made in regard to a modular variant of the popular Sony console. However, it seems that is not enough for expectant fans, and now there are whispers of both the PlayStation 5 Pro and PlayStation 5 Slim consoles spreading like wildfire online. While expectations of the former may certainly be premature, especially considering the context of the source material that sparked the latest rumors, there seems to be a better likelihood for the appearance of the latter console variant at some point in 2023.
Lumus May Have Cracked The Code For Smart Glasses That Don't Look Dorky
Lumus, the company behind the tech that powers augmented reality glasses, has unveiled the next leap in smart lenses. It's 50% smaller and 100% less dorky.
Digital Trends
Sony’s Project Leonardo controller is only compatible with PS5
Sony’s new adaptive controller, codenamed Project Leonardo, will only be compatible with PS5 when it launches. In a statement to Digital Trends, the company confirmed that the accessibility-focused tech won’t work with PS4 or PC. Project Leonardo was announced at Sony’s CES 2023 showcase. The unique controller aims...
Engadget
The Morning After: The best of CES 2023
After canceling our CES plans in 2022 (and there wasn’t even a show in 2021), the Engadget team sent a dozen staffers to this year’s CES. The show wasn't as busy as in pre-pandemic years, but many events were packed, and companies had plenty of announcements to dig into. So, what was the best of CES? You can check out all the award winners right here.
Digital Trends
CES 2023: Citizen’s newest smartwatch puts part of NASA on your wrist
The latest smartwatches from Citizen feature an app that utilizes research into alertness and fatigue pulled from NASA plus A.I. models created by IBM Watson Studio to help you better understand the way your body performs each day. The app is called YouQ, and rather than only looking back at how you’ve performed, it also looks ahead.
Engadget
Microsoft's VALL-E AI can mimic any voice from a short audio sample
Microsoft has shown off its latest research in text-to-speech AI with a model called VALL-E that can simulate someone's voice from just a three-second audio sample, Ars Technica has reported. The speech can not only match the timbre but also the emotional tone of the speaker, and even the acoustics of a room. It could one day be used for customized or high-end text-to-speech applications, though like deepfakes, it carries risks of misuse.
Hypebae
Leak Reveals Apple's VR Headset Might Arrive Earlier Than We Think
Apple’s virtual reality headset is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated tech inventions to (hopefully) arrive in 2023. The futuristic eyewear has been long speculated for the last few years, with many Web3 experts agreeing it will be a key innovation towards the development of the Metaverse. According to...
The "world's first truly wireless TV" will launch at CES 2023 – no wires, no ports, no problem?
The Displace TV concept sees one panel – or multiple panels that can create a display up to 110 inches with a 16K resolution – fix to a wall in a home.
Panasonic announces 'life changing' smart glasses
Panasonic and Biel Glasses have announced a new pair of smart glasses to aid mobility for the visually impaired
The Verge
TCL has a screen ready for every version of reality
TCL’s displays are in TVs, smartphones, and maybe in the near future, the metaverse, too. At least, the company wants to make the screen that gets you there. At CES 2023, the company is announcing its latest experiments with wearable displays, including a VR headset and mixed reality glasses. Plus, its personal display glasses, which have only been available in limited markets, are now heading for the US. It’s kind of a “cover-all-your-bases” strategy for whatever the future of display technology looks like.
CoinDesk
Virtual Worlds, Real-Life Use Cases: How Web2 and Web3 Tackled the Metaverse at CES 2023
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Whatis the metaverse? Well, it depends on whom you ask, as the loose term referring to a future immersive virtual world continues to morph across industries. Will it be a social platform? Will virtual reality (VR) headsets be the gateway to entry? Will it blur the line between reality and technology?
NBC Miami
Apple Reportedly Set to Announce ‘Reality Pro' VR Headset This Spring and Will Ship It in the Fall
Apple will launch a long-awaited mixed reality headset in the spring, and ship the product by fall 2023, Bloomberg reported recently. The report follows analyst Ming-Chi Kuo's call last week that software and hardware issues had forced Apple to delay shipment of the product to the second half of the year.
The Verge
Apple is reportedly making an all-in-one cellular, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth chip
Apple is working on a new in-house chip that would power cellular, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth functionality on its devices, according to a report from Bloomberg. The company is also developing its own chip that would replace the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip it currently uses from Broadcom, Bloomberg says, which it wants to begin using in devices in 2025.
Fyne Audio F8SP AV
We’re big fans of Fyne’s Special Production stereo pairs, but can its premium home theatre package prove there’s even more strength in numbers?
I tried on TCL’s new augmented reality glasses that let you know if someone’s talking about you in a different language
SMART glasses have made huge strides forward at CES 2023, but there are some small hurdles to jump before they become as commonplace as smartphones. Language-translation capable glasses from TCL will become even more advanced after they get into the hands of developers. Smart glasses are an important wearable of...
