Cleveland, OH

Utah Jazz to Celebrate Former All-Stars

The Utah Jazz are set to celebrate four former All-Stars during the month of January prior to the team’s hosting of the 2023 NBA All-Star weekend, Feb. 17-19. Deron Williams, Mehmet Okur, and Leonard “Truck” Robinson will be in attendance for the game against Philadelphia on Jan. 14 with Adrian Dantley being recognized at the game against Dallas on Jan. 28.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBA family reacts to Ja Morant's incredible dunk

Ja Morant had already blessed the NBA evening with an all-time highlight once his astounding, above-the-box chasedown block on Bennedict Mathurin was ruled legal. And then the dunk happened. Ja saw daylight. Jalen Smith went up to contest. Ja reared back. And back. And back. *BOOM*. The detonation set off...
Fourth Quarter Rally Helps Cavs Top Blazers

The Cavaliers had no shortage of heroes in Thursday night’s thriller in Portland. But the man that might’ve given them the biggest lift actually saw less than 11 minutes of action and wasn’t on the floor in the fourth quarter. Ricky Rubio made his eagerly-awaited season debut,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Defensive Effort Fuels Thunder Win

The Thunder faced a difficult challenge on the second night of a back-to-back. After defeating the 76ers handily on Thursday night, the team traveled back to the Central Time zone and had to get back to zero-and-zero to take on the Chicago Bulls and a confident Zach LaVine on Friday night.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Thunder Victorious in Philly

After a loss in Miami left a bad taste in their mouth, OKC took the opportunity to respond against Philadelphia, a team who just beat the Thunder at home on New Year’s Eve. The Thunder shot out of the gates strong offensively, posting 35 points in the first quarter before following it up with 32 in the second. Defensively, the effort was equally tenacious as the Thunder forced three turnovers and swatted away a block all within the first four minutes of action.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Recap: Kuzma's 40 leads late rally, Wizards lose 112-108 to Knicks

Coming into Friday night's game in D.C., the Knicks were one of the hottest teams in the league. They had won five out of their last six games behind All-NBA-level play from point guard Jalen Brunson, who led the charge once again, scoring a team-high 34 points. Brunson's big night thwarted Kyle Kuzma's season-high 40 points and the Wizards' late rally as they fell 112-108.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PODCAST » Dame Talks Fourth Quarters And All-Star On The Brief Case

A happy Friday to those of you who get weekends off. Since we've reached the midway point of the 2022-23 season, it seems like a good opportunity to catch up with Damian Lillard, who put up 50 points on 57 percent shooting in Thursday night's loss to the Cavaliers at Moda Center. Dame had plenty to say about a host of topics, which you can listen to below on the 17th edition of The Brief Case podcast...
PORTLAND, OR
Cavs Fall to T-Wolves in Road Trip Finale

Cleveland ended its long, five-game road trip with a loss to the Timberwolves in Minnesota, 110-102, on Saturday night. The Cavs were flat in the second half and only scored 22 points in the fourth quarter alone. The Wine & Gold were led by 19 points and eight rebounds apiece...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Under The Radar: Killian Hayes' growth this season

Twenty-one-year-old Killian Hayes is making his presence known on the Detroit Pistons as our first ‘Under the Radar’ spotlight for 2023. The third-year guard grew up in Cholet, a small commune in France. His father, DeRon, played for the local professional French basketball club ‘Cholet Basket’ in the LNB Pro A League. Killian played for the Cholet youth team for two seasons and then turned pro at the young age of 16, following in the footsteps of his father by joining Cholet Basket.
DETROIT, MI
Ever-Growing Thunder Energized by the Back-to-Back

CHICAGO -- Nine days ago in Orlando, the Thunder was coming off a blowout win over the Boston Celtics, a team-fueled rout where OKC exploded for 150 points. After a long two-and-a-half-hour flight and an early morning arrival on the east coast, the Thunder had to pick itself up and compete against a well-rested and scrappy Magic squad. In the first half, the Thunder didn’t deliver, and ultimately lost the game by 11.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NBA fines Andre Iguodala $25K for language at official, throwing game ball

NEW YORK –Golden State Warriors guard-forward Andre Iguodala has been fined $25,000 for directing inappropriate language toward game officials and throwing the game ball into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. Iguodala made the comments following his having...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Some big, memorable single-game crowds in NBA history

Fans have fueled the NBA’s global presence for decades. The explosion of national television audiences in the 1980s and live-stream viewers in the 21st century each served as pivotal launching pads for the visibility of the league and its stars. But attending the game itself remains the ultimate experience,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Power Rankings Notebook: Clippers' struggles + Nets without Kevin Durant

Each week during the season, NBA.com writer John Schuhmann surveys the league to compile stats and notes for his in-depth Power Rankings. Before the next rankings drop on Monday, here are some of the storylines he’s keeping an eye on this weekend. 1. Clippers’ offense hasn’t returned.
Chuck Checks In - 01.13.2023

GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER: OKC (19-23, 6-14 on the road) at Bulls (19-23, 11-9 at home) 7PM . RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Alyssa Bergamini. 6:45 pre. TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King: 7PM. LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 26.1 ppg. OKC:. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls:...
CHICAGO, IL
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Timberwolves

After notching a dramatic win on Thursday night, the Wine & Gold look to close out their five-game roadie with a winning mark when they take on the Timberwolves at the Target Center. The Cavaliers are coming off one of their best road wins of the year – blowing past...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Keys to the Game - 01.13.23 (Bulls vs Thunder)

The Chicago Bulls (19-23) look to bounce back after coming up short the other night in Washington, DC, by welcoming the Oklahoma City Thunder (19-23) to the United Center to close-out the season series between the two. In the first meeting in OKC back on November 25, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (SGA) scored 30 points, including five straight free-throws in the final minute of overtime, to lead the Thunder to a 123-119 victory over the Bulls.
CHICAGO, IL

