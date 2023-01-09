Read full article on original website
56-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Finds Buyer For Redevelopment; The End of Retail Shops Reportedly LikelyJoel EisenbergElyria, OH
The People's Favorite Restaurant Located In Mentor Closed Permanently After 34 Years In BusinessMadocMentor, OH
3 Places To Get Soul Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Wings in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Longstanding Red Lobster Location, Announced as Temporarily Closed, Will Not Be Reopening and is Now Permanently ClosedJoel EisenbergBeachwood, OH
NBA
Utah Jazz to Celebrate Former All-Stars
The Utah Jazz are set to celebrate four former All-Stars during the month of January prior to the team’s hosting of the 2023 NBA All-Star weekend, Feb. 17-19. Deron Williams, Mehmet Okur, and Leonard “Truck” Robinson will be in attendance for the game against Philadelphia on Jan. 14 with Adrian Dantley being recognized at the game against Dallas on Jan. 28.
NBA
NBA family reacts to Ja Morant's incredible dunk
Ja Morant had already blessed the NBA evening with an all-time highlight once his astounding, above-the-box chasedown block on Bennedict Mathurin was ruled legal. And then the dunk happened. Ja saw daylight. Jalen Smith went up to contest. Ja reared back. And back. And back. *BOOM*. The detonation set off...
NBA
"Great Stuff Down The Stretch" | Five Things To Know Following Utah's Victory Over Orlando
There’s one thing you can say about this Utah Jazz team — they’re always entertaining. No matter the odds or circumstances, the Jazz are going to be a team that fights until the end — and Friday night in Vivint Arena was more of the same. Thanks to clutch play on both ends of the court, Utah pulled out the 112-108 victory over Orlando.
NBA
Fourth Quarter Rally Helps Cavs Top Blazers
The Cavaliers had no shortage of heroes in Thursday night’s thriller in Portland. But the man that might’ve given them the biggest lift actually saw less than 11 minutes of action and wasn’t on the floor in the fourth quarter. Ricky Rubio made his eagerly-awaited season debut,...
NBA
Defensive Effort Fuels Thunder Win
The Thunder faced a difficult challenge on the second night of a back-to-back. After defeating the 76ers handily on Thursday night, the team traveled back to the Central Time zone and had to get back to zero-and-zero to take on the Chicago Bulls and a confident Zach LaVine on Friday night.
NBA
"I'll Be Back" | Sexton Expected To Return When Utah Hosts Orlando On Friday Night
After picking up arguably their best win of the season three nights ago against Cleveland, the Jazz continue their extended homestand when they face the streaking Magic on Friday night. In what was an emotional night following the return of Donovan Mitchell back to Vivint Arena, Utah showed off its...
2 Players Suspended For Rockets-Clippers Game
Jalen Green and Jae'Sean Tate have both been suspended for Sunday's game between the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers.
NBA
Thunder Victorious in Philly
After a loss in Miami left a bad taste in their mouth, OKC took the opportunity to respond against Philadelphia, a team who just beat the Thunder at home on New Year’s Eve. The Thunder shot out of the gates strong offensively, posting 35 points in the first quarter before following it up with 32 in the second. Defensively, the effort was equally tenacious as the Thunder forced three turnovers and swatted away a block all within the first four minutes of action.
NBA
Recap: Kuzma's 40 leads late rally, Wizards lose 112-108 to Knicks
Coming into Friday night's game in D.C., the Knicks were one of the hottest teams in the league. They had won five out of their last six games behind All-NBA-level play from point guard Jalen Brunson, who led the charge once again, scoring a team-high 34 points. Brunson's big night thwarted Kyle Kuzma's season-high 40 points and the Wizards' late rally as they fell 112-108.
NBA
PODCAST » Dame Talks Fourth Quarters And All-Star On The Brief Case
A happy Friday to those of you who get weekends off. Since we've reached the midway point of the 2022-23 season, it seems like a good opportunity to catch up with Damian Lillard, who put up 50 points on 57 percent shooting in Thursday night's loss to the Cavaliers at Moda Center. Dame had plenty to say about a host of topics, which you can listen to below on the 17th edition of The Brief Case podcast...
NBA
Cavs Fall to T-Wolves in Road Trip Finale
Cleveland ended its long, five-game road trip with a loss to the Timberwolves in Minnesota, 110-102, on Saturday night. The Cavs were flat in the second half and only scored 22 points in the fourth quarter alone. The Wine & Gold were led by 19 points and eight rebounds apiece...
NBA
Under The Radar: Killian Hayes' growth this season
Twenty-one-year-old Killian Hayes is making his presence known on the Detroit Pistons as our first ‘Under the Radar’ spotlight for 2023. The third-year guard grew up in Cholet, a small commune in France. His father, DeRon, played for the local professional French basketball club ‘Cholet Basket’ in the LNB Pro A League. Killian played for the Cholet youth team for two seasons and then turned pro at the young age of 16, following in the footsteps of his father by joining Cholet Basket.
NBA
Ever-Growing Thunder Energized by the Back-to-Back
CHICAGO -- Nine days ago in Orlando, the Thunder was coming off a blowout win over the Boston Celtics, a team-fueled rout where OKC exploded for 150 points. After a long two-and-a-half-hour flight and an early morning arrival on the east coast, the Thunder had to pick itself up and compete against a well-rested and scrappy Magic squad. In the first half, the Thunder didn’t deliver, and ultimately lost the game by 11.
NBA
NBA fines Andre Iguodala $25K for language at official, throwing game ball
NEW YORK –Golden State Warriors guard-forward Andre Iguodala has been fined $25,000 for directing inappropriate language toward game officials and throwing the game ball into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. Iguodala made the comments following his having...
NBA
Jim Eichenhofer on CJ McCollum's recent performance, postseason polls | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi is joined by Pelicans writer Jim Eichenhofer to discuss New Orleans' recent loss to the red hot Celtics in Boston, CJ McCollum’s recent streak of huge games and his case for making his first All-Star game, as well as the upcoming schedule.
NBA
Some big, memorable single-game crowds in NBA history
Fans have fueled the NBA’s global presence for decades. The explosion of national television audiences in the 1980s and live-stream viewers in the 21st century each served as pivotal launching pads for the visibility of the league and its stars. But attending the game itself remains the ultimate experience,...
NBA
Power Rankings Notebook: Clippers' struggles + Nets without Kevin Durant
Each week during the season, NBA.com writer John Schuhmann surveys the league to compile stats and notes for his in-depth Power Rankings. Before the next rankings drop on Monday, here are some of the storylines he’s keeping an eye on this weekend. 1. Clippers’ offense hasn’t returned.
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 01.13.2023
GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER: OKC (19-23, 6-14 on the road) at Bulls (19-23, 11-9 at home) 7PM . RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Alyssa Bergamini. 6:45 pre. TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King: 7PM. LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 26.1 ppg. OKC:. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls:...
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Timberwolves
After notching a dramatic win on Thursday night, the Wine & Gold look to close out their five-game roadie with a winning mark when they take on the Timberwolves at the Target Center. The Cavaliers are coming off one of their best road wins of the year – blowing past...
NBA
Keys to the Game - 01.13.23 (Bulls vs Thunder)
The Chicago Bulls (19-23) look to bounce back after coming up short the other night in Washington, DC, by welcoming the Oklahoma City Thunder (19-23) to the United Center to close-out the season series between the two. In the first meeting in OKC back on November 25, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (SGA) scored 30 points, including five straight free-throws in the final minute of overtime, to lead the Thunder to a 123-119 victory over the Bulls.
