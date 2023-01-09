After a loss in Miami left a bad taste in their mouth, OKC took the opportunity to respond against Philadelphia, a team who just beat the Thunder at home on New Year’s Eve. The Thunder shot out of the gates strong offensively, posting 35 points in the first quarter before following it up with 32 in the second. Defensively, the effort was equally tenacious as the Thunder forced three turnovers and swatted away a block all within the first four minutes of action.

