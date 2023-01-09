Read full article on original website
conceptcarz.com
FIAT at CES Las Vegas 2023: World premiere of the FIAT Metaverse Store
• FIAT returns to CES in Las Vegas with two major exhibits, where the focus is the all-New, all-electric 500 with two innovative projects in the pursuit of the Brand's 'tech it easy' philosophy. •World Premiere for the American public of the FIAT Metaverse Store, the first metaverse-powered interactive showroom,...
Agriculture Online
John Deere unveils ExactShot, fully electric excavator at CES 2023
As the Consumer Electronics Show kicks off today, John Deere announces two new technologies – ExactShot and a fully electric excavator – during the keynote address. This important opening session featured John May, John Deere CEO. He is the first ag tech executive to lead this keynote. Jahmy...
crowdfundinsider.com
Real Estate Fintech Built Technologies Names Digital Payment Professional Bora Chung and Engineering Veteran Matt Marenghi as Advisors
Built Technologies, the “fastest growing” construction and real estate fintech provider in the U.S., announced the addition of two industry veterans as company advisors, Bora Chung and Matt Marenghi. Their expertise will help Built “drive innovation and value for its customers as the company scales and expands the...
Agriculture Online
John Deere introduces new L341R high-density large square baler
John Deere has introduced the L341R High-Density Large Square Baler to its lineup of balers, capable of producing 3x4 high-density bales. With higher density bales, there will be fewer bales to pick up and move, leading to less in-field compaction, says Chase Milem, marketing manager at John Deere. With fewer bales to pick up, this baler is designed to help save time, labor, and fuel, and ensure transportation trucks are loaded with as much hay as possible.
Pulse Performance Builds a 6-Rotor Engine Mazda RX7
If you like crazy, how about this six-rotor, 800+ hp Mazda RX7? The post Pulse Performance Builds a 6-Rotor Engine Mazda RX7 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
aiexpress.io
Oxbotica raises $140M to expand its B2B autonomous vehicle platform
B2B autonomous car platform developer Oxbotica has raised an additional $140 million. The Oxford-based agency plans to make use of the funds to advance its purpose of making “common autonomy” world wide. Paul Newman, CTO and a Founding father of Oxbotica, stated:. “Oxbotica was based eight years in...
Meet Aircore Mobility: The next-gen axial flux propulsion and traction motor
Infinitum revealed its award-winning, next-generation axial flux propulsion and traction motor, Aircore Mobility. Aircore Mobility motor maximizes vehicle range, whether on land, in the air, or on the water, by delivering high power and torque density and operating with class-leading efficiency over a wide range of speeds and load circumstances.
Record-breaking wind turbine can power 40,000 homes
Engineers in China have unveiled the world’s most powerful wind turbine, capable of powering up to 40,000 homes for an entire year.The 18 megawatt (MW) offshore wind turbine prototype, built by Chinese manufacturer CSSC Haizhuang, features a rotor measuring 260 metres in diameter – equivalent to the height of world’s current most powerful wind turbine.The H260-18MW turbine will be able to produce 44.8 kilowatt hours of electricity per revolution, and up to 74,000 MWh of electricity annually when operational. In a news release, CSSC said it marked a “new milestone” for renewable energy.“The H260-18MW turbine will make a great contribution...
MotorTrend Magazine
1932 Ford Roadster With a Custom High-Torque Flathead Engine
You've never seen another flathead like the one in this 1932 roadster. This engine is one-of-a-kind, full of unique engineering ideas from the nimble mind of Dick Raczuk. Dick is one of the fortunate ones who can say, "I never went to work a day in my life." He always loved what he did for a living. Still sharply focused at age 83, he's been tinkering with things mechanical since he dropped a Cadillac engine into his Model A as a teenager. He has owned several businesses over the years, starting with a go-kart shop in the 1960s. A few years later he owned Kerker, which in the 1970s and '80s was the No. 1 motorcycle exhaust company in the world.
thepennyhoarder.com
Hims & Hers, a Telehealth Platform, Is Hiring a Customer Experience Agent
Hims & Hers, a telehealth platform, is hiring a customer experience agent. This is a full-time remote position. You must live in the United States to be considered. You’ll be required to respond to customer questions via email, phone, chat and messaging systems. Questions must be resolved quickly and accurately. You also should be knowledgeable about Hims & Hers products.
supplychain247.com
MPO is Now Smart Freight Centre Accredited!
The need for more sustainable supply chain operations is critical, and the pressure on brands from customers and consumers to be more mindful and transparent extends across sourcing, manufacturing, and logistics practices. MPO is now accredited by Smart Freight Centre to provide carrier greenhouse gas emissions data for freight and...
ledinside.com
Pro9™ LEDs Offer Breakthroughs in Efficacy and Reliability
Pro9™ LEDs set the new standard for high fidelity (90 & 95 CRI min) LEDs. Upgrade light quality without sacrificing performance. Same optical & mechanical design as standard versions. Industry-leading reliability & lumen density. Unmatched operating limits with 105°C operating temperature. Highest max currents, same as standard versions.
ScienceBlog.com
Optical Computing Takes a Giant Leap Forward: New Technique Allows for Massively Parallel, Energy-Efficient Processing
In today’s digital age, computational tasks have become increasingly complex. This, in turn, has led to an exponential growth in the power consumed by digital computers. Thus, it is necessary to develop hardware resources that can perform large-scale computing in a fast and energy-efficient way. In this regard, optical...
salestechstar.com
Syncron Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Enabling Pricing Intelligence and Visibility for OEMs, Dealers, and Distributor Supply Chains With Its SaaS Solutions
Syncron’s solutions improve inventory management, parts pricing, and distribution efficiency; overcome supply chain issues; and help customers optimize their operations and drive long-term growth. Frost & Sullivan assessed the aftermarket service lifecycle management application industry and, based on its research results, recognizes Syncron with the 2022 North American Enabling...
thefastmode.com
Autonomous Transportation, Edge Computing, and Assistants: What’s on the Horizon for AI in 2023 Featured
The innovations that artificial intelligence (AI) has seen over the last several years have been immense, and 2022 was no different, with continued digital transformation and major contributions being made across verticals –– all in an effort to take the industry to new heights. While we’ve been discussing,...
aircargonews.net
GEFCO to be re-branded as CEVA following takeover
Automotive logistics firm Gefco will be re-branded as CEVA Logistics and become part of a newly created Finished Vehicles Logistics (FVL) division at the forwarder. The integration of Gefco into the wider CEVA organisation follows the purchase of the automotive logistics firm in July 2022 by the CMA CGM Group, which is also the parent company of CEVA.
Marine insurance market size to grow by USD 4,994.88 million from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics – Technavio
Vendor offerings - Allianz SE - The company offers a wide portfolio of marine insurance products. It offers highly customizable products and innovative marine solutions such as cargo insurance, inland marine, marine hull and liability, project cargo, and marine liability. American International Group Inc. - The company offers multinational risk...
New Revenue Stream and 5,500 Pounds of Towing Capacity: Cyngn Collaborates with Jtec Industries
MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2023-- Cyngn Inc. (the “Company” or “Cyngn”) (NASDAQ: CYN), the industrial autonomous vehicle company, announced today that it is working alongside Jtec Industries, the leading manufacturer of material handling carts. For end users, the collaboration will bring a sophisticated cart system to its autonomous vehicle deployments. For Cyngn and Jtec, the collaboration will lead to additional revenue opportunities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005348/en/ Cyngn autonomous Stockchaser vehicle (Graphic: Business Wire)
torquenews.com
Fix That Old Hard to Start Ford Truck
Here’s a simple diagnosis and fix for an old Ford Truck that refused to start. Plus, an important caveat to this repair video. If you are not a trained mechanic and you cannot take the time and money to enroll in a technical school program but would like to learn how to do at least some repairs yourself (or maybe even start an old truck restoration project) there are several paths toward accomplishing this goal.
supplychain247.com
Dexterity hires COO to accelerate warehouse robot deployments in 2023
Dexterity, the leader in intelligent software for full task warehouse robots, today announced the hiring of Ana Pinczuk as its Chief Operating Officer (COO). As COO, Pinczuk will lead Dexterity’s strategy, product, deployment, and operations to drive the company towards its ambitious commercial goals in 2023. Dexterity stated that it plans to more than double its fleet of installed robots on customer sites and triple the number of items fulfilled by Dexterity-powered robots in 2023. Recent partnerships with Dematic and Sumitomo will also expand the geographic reach of Dexterity’s robots beyond the United States to the rest of North America, Europe, and Japan by the end of 2023.
