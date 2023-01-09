ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

mychamplainvalley.com

FISU Games torch arrives at Paul Smith’s College

The torch relay for the FISU World University Games was at Paul Smith’s College on Wednesday. The Bobcat’s Nordic Combined Team carried the torch through campus to the Joan Weill Student Center. “We celebrate the journey of the torch and flame as they make their way through New...
LAKE PLACID, NY
WCAX

Bed, Bath and Beyond closing 2 stores in our region

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Two stores in our area are closing as Bed, Bath and Beyond teeters on the edge of bankruptcy. The retail giant says it’s shuttering stores in Plattsburgh, New York, and Keene, New Hampshire. The news comes on the heels of disappointing holiday sales. The retailer...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WTNH

Trumbull resident wins $2M in Powerball

TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH) — Winner, winner! A Trumbull resident won a $2 million Powerball prize on Tuesday, according to the official Connecticut Lottery website. The winning ticket was secured at the Cumberland Farms in Fairfield, the website states. And for the lucky winner’s privacy, their name was not announced online. For those of us still […]
TRUMBULL, CT
Daily Voice

3 Hardscrabble Road, North Salem, NY 10560, North Salem, NY 10560 - $459,000

NORTH SALEM, N.Y. — A property at 3 Hardscrabble Road, North Salem, NY 10560 in North Salem is listed at $459,000. School District: North Salem Central School District. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
NORTH SALEM, NY
Travel Maven

This Connecticut Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Creepiest in the Country

Connecticut is a state that's not necessarily known for its ghost towns, although there are quite a few here. From the remarkably restored mill town known as Johnsonville and the dilapidated 500-year-old Dudleytown, Connecticut is home to some pretty fascinating abandoned places but none, according to the online travel publication known as Thrillist, are as interesting or as creepy as the abandoned community known as Gay City. Keep reading to learn more.
HEBRON, CT
lakeplacidnews.com

Ticket sales lag for games, locals’ discount extended

LAKE PLACID — Tri-Lakes residents can receive a 40% discount on tickets for events during the FISU Winter World University Games now through the end of the competition. The 40% locals discount started on Jan. 1, originally promoted as a sale through Jan. 5. On Sunday, Jan. 8, the Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism announced that the ticket sale would be extended for locals for the duration of the games.
LAKE PLACID, NY
FOX 61

Eagles have landed in record numbers in Southbury

SOUTHBURY, Conn. — Right after Christmas and all the way through Mid-March, there is usually high energy at FirstLight’s Shepaug Bald Eagle Observatory in Southbury and a lot of it comes from the groups that come to see the birds of prey in flight. This year the observatory...
SOUTHBURY, CT
FOX 61

John Fonfara announces he's running for mayor of Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. — State Senator John Fonfara announced Monday that he's running for Hartford mayor after 36 years of representing the city in the state legislature. Fonfara is a Democrat-- representing Hartford and Wethersfield, and he says he is committed to serving the people of the capital city, after having represented them in both the state house and senate for decades.
HARTFORD, CT
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Insurance company expanding in Hartford; plans to add 100 jobs

A leading insurance company is expanding its operations in Hartford, Gov. Ned Lamont announced Monday.  Global Atlantic Financial Group is planning to lease an additional 11,500 square feet of office space in The Gold Building at One Financial Plaza in downtown Hartford. The added space will support approximately 100 new employees. The Connecticut Department of […] The post Insurance company expanding in Hartford; plans to add 100 jobs appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
HARTFORD, CT
zip06.com

Recreational Marijuana Sales Launched in Branford

Recreational marijuana sales launched in Branford on Tuesday, Jan. 10 with a green ribbon cutting at Rise, a new hybrid (recreational/medical) cannabis retailer at 471 East Main St. Rise is the retail brand of multi-state operator Green Thumb Industries (Chicago, IL). In Branford, Rise is a new retailer for both...
BRANFORD, CT
i95 ROCK

8 Main Street Danbury Facts So Unbelievable That They Have to Be True

Danbury is a Fairfield County, Connecticut city. It's located in Western,CT and rests on the New York State line. Danbury is home to roughly 88,000 people of many different backgrounds. Each year, the city ranks near the top of the most diverse in the country. This is my home and I love it to pieces. This is a place where you get a small taste of the city life with a huge chunk of country. A place where you can eat Dominican food on Monday, German food on Tuesday, try Vietnamese dishes on Wednesday.
DANBURY, CT
i95 ROCK

Finally, Big Y is Selling Boar’s Head in Connecticut

I saw a very familiar, yet strange, product in the deli case at the Big Y in New Milford over the weekend - Boar's Head meats. It's sad, but it stopped me in my tracks. Boar's Head? In Big Y? Have you ever asked for Boar's Head at Big Y? The answer for decades has been "No, we don't carry them". Not anymore.
NEW MILFORD, CT
WCAX

Suspicious death investigation in Burlington

The Northeast Fiddlers Association put on one of their monthly fiddle jams in Berlin Sunday. Lyric Theatre Company is once again getting ready to present a performance on the Flynn stage. Fancy felines on display at the 2023 Cat Show in South Burlington. Updated: Jan. 7, 2023 at 11:31 PM...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Police investigating after Vt. teacher shot in the back with pellet gun

BARRE CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating after two Vermont high school students allegedly brought pellet guns to school and one of them reportedly shot at a teacher. It happened Tuesday at Spaulding High School in Barre at about 2:45 p.m. School superintendent Chris Hennessey said in a Facebook...
BARRE, VT

