UConn men’s hockey to play Yale in first game of Connecticut hockey tournament
For the second straight year, UConn men’s hockey will face Yale in the first game of the Connecticut hockey tournament, formerly known as the Connecticut Ice Festival. Puck drop is set for 4 p.m. ET on Friday, Jan. 27 at Quinnipiac’s M&T Bank Arena. Now in its third...
UConn women's basketball game against No. 1 South Carolina officially sold out
Hope you already got your tickets to the national championship rematch between the UConn women's basketball team and No. 1 South Carolina on Sunday, Feb. 5 at Hartford's XL Center, because the game is officially sold out. UConn made the announcement Tuesday. The game will be on FOX, with a...
FISU Games torch arrives at Paul Smith’s College
The torch relay for the FISU World University Games was at Paul Smith’s College on Wednesday. The Bobcat’s Nordic Combined Team carried the torch through campus to the Joan Weill Student Center. “We celebrate the journey of the torch and flame as they make their way through New...
Downtown Hartford Traffic Nightmare Expected Due To Mulitple Events
A UConn basketball doubleheader, a pep rally, and a volleyball tournament are all scheduled to take place in downtown Hartford over the weekend, causing police to issue a traffic advisory. The events are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 with a pep rally on Pratt Street, said...
Bed, Bath and Beyond closing 2 stores in our region
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Two stores in our area are closing as Bed, Bath and Beyond teeters on the edge of bankruptcy. The retail giant says it’s shuttering stores in Plattsburgh, New York, and Keene, New Hampshire. The news comes on the heels of disappointing holiday sales. The retailer...
Trumbull resident wins $2M in Powerball
TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH) — Winner, winner! A Trumbull resident won a $2 million Powerball prize on Tuesday, according to the official Connecticut Lottery website. The winning ticket was secured at the Cumberland Farms in Fairfield, the website states. And for the lucky winner’s privacy, their name was not announced online. For those of us still […]
3 Hardscrabble Road, North Salem, NY 10560, North Salem, NY 10560 - $459,000
NORTH SALEM, N.Y. — A property at 3 Hardscrabble Road, North Salem, NY 10560 in North Salem is listed at $459,000. School District: North Salem Central School District.
This Connecticut Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Creepiest in the Country
Connecticut is a state that's not necessarily known for its ghost towns, although there are quite a few here. From the remarkably restored mill town known as Johnsonville and the dilapidated 500-year-old Dudleytown, Connecticut is home to some pretty fascinating abandoned places but none, according to the online travel publication known as Thrillist, are as interesting or as creepy as the abandoned community known as Gay City. Keep reading to learn more.
Ticket sales lag for games, locals’ discount extended
LAKE PLACID — Tri-Lakes residents can receive a 40% discount on tickets for events during the FISU Winter World University Games now through the end of the competition. The 40% locals discount started on Jan. 1, originally promoted as a sale through Jan. 5. On Sunday, Jan. 8, the Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism announced that the ticket sale would be extended for locals for the duration of the games.
Vermont Senate leader introduces bill that would ban paramilitary training camps
“No one can say, well, we don't have this problem in Vermont,” said Sen. Phil Baruth, D/P-Chittenden, “because Slate Ridge has been a problem for a while now.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont Senate leader introduces bill that would ban paramilitary training camps.
Eagles have landed in record numbers in Southbury
SOUTHBURY, Conn. — Right after Christmas and all the way through Mid-March, there is usually high energy at FirstLight’s Shepaug Bald Eagle Observatory in Southbury and a lot of it comes from the groups that come to see the birds of prey in flight. This year the observatory...
John Fonfara announces he's running for mayor of Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. — State Senator John Fonfara announced Monday that he's running for Hartford mayor after 36 years of representing the city in the state legislature. Fonfara is a Democrat-- representing Hartford and Wethersfield, and he says he is committed to serving the people of the capital city, after having represented them in both the state house and senate for decades.
Insurance company expanding in Hartford; plans to add 100 jobs
A leading insurance company is expanding its operations in Hartford, Gov. Ned Lamont announced Monday. Global Atlantic Financial Group is planning to lease an additional 11,500 square feet of office space in The Gold Building at One Financial Plaza in downtown Hartford. The added space will support approximately 100 new employees. The Connecticut Department of […] The post Insurance company expanding in Hartford; plans to add 100 jobs appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
VSP: Vermonter breaks into house with owner inside
A 43-year-old woman was arrested in Pittsford on Monday.
Recreational Marijuana Sales Launched in Branford
Recreational marijuana sales launched in Branford on Tuesday, Jan. 10 with a green ribbon cutting at Rise, a new hybrid (recreational/medical) cannabis retailer at 471 East Main St. Rise is the retail brand of multi-state operator Green Thumb Industries (Chicago, IL). In Branford, Rise is a new retailer for both...
8 Main Street Danbury Facts So Unbelievable That They Have to Be True
Danbury is a Fairfield County, Connecticut city. It's located in Western,CT and rests on the New York State line. Danbury is home to roughly 88,000 people of many different backgrounds. Each year, the city ranks near the top of the most diverse in the country. This is my home and I love it to pieces. This is a place where you get a small taste of the city life with a huge chunk of country. A place where you can eat Dominican food on Monday, German food on Tuesday, try Vietnamese dishes on Wednesday.
Finally, Big Y is Selling Boar’s Head in Connecticut
I saw a very familiar, yet strange, product in the deli case at the Big Y in New Milford over the weekend - Boar's Head meats. It's sad, but it stopped me in my tracks. Boar's Head? In Big Y? Have you ever asked for Boar's Head at Big Y? The answer for decades has been "No, we don't carry them". Not anymore.
Suspicious death investigation in Burlington
The Northeast Fiddlers Association put on one of their monthly fiddle jams in Berlin Sunday. Lyric Theatre Company is once again getting ready to present a performance on the Flynn stage. Fancy felines on display at the 2023 Cat Show in South Burlington. Updated: Jan. 7, 2023 at 11:31 PM...
You Can Experience a Floating Tiki Boat Cruise Right in the Waters of Connecticut
As I compose this article in the middle of January 2023, I can't help thinking about summertime weather which is still six months away. As of January 8th, Connecticut hasn't even experienced its first big-time snowfall, but we all know it's just a matter of time. I've discovered two companies...
Police investigating after Vt. teacher shot in the back with pellet gun
BARRE CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating after two Vermont high school students allegedly brought pellet guns to school and one of them reportedly shot at a teacher. It happened Tuesday at Spaulding High School in Barre at about 2:45 p.m. School superintendent Chris Hennessey said in a Facebook...
