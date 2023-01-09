Read full article on original website
Yellowstone's Jennifer Landon Speculates That Jimmy May Be The Real Villain Of The Show
For those who missed it, the return of Jimmy Hurdstram on "Yellowstone" left many fans divided, with some saying it's too soon and completely unwarranted. But for fellow cast member Jennifer Landon — aka Teeter — there's a much more morbid reason for wanting to think twice about Jefferson White's character moving forward.
Yellowstone's Cole Hauser Put On 20 Pounds For His Role As Rip
Cole Hauser was no stranger to action or preparing physically for roles before "Yellowstone." The actor had carved out a filmography highlighted by action romps like "2 Fast 2 Furious," "Paparazzi," and "Tears of the Sun" before he saddled up for Taylor Sheridan's Western (via IMDb). Even fans who had...
Wes Bentley Compares Beth And Jamie's Yellowstone Feud To A Greek Tragedy
There's always turmoil on the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch where Jamie (Wes Bentley) and his sister, Beth (Kelly Reilly), are concerned. In Season 3, Episode 5 of the Paramount Network show, we learned the origins of their animosity: seeking an abortion, Beth went to Jamie when they were teenagers, and Jamie violated her trust by bringing her to a clinic where she was given not only an abortion but sterilization as well. That, combined with Jamie's animosity toward his adoptive family that he's been building throughout the show, led to quite the fireworks show in Season 5.
Kelsey Asbille Shares A Whole Tranche Of BTS Images From The Yellowstone Midseason Finale
Some may think that raising cattle and maintaining a ranch would be a simple life full of hard work with a satisfying payoff. Toiling the land, getting up when the sun rises and going to bed when it sets, taking care of animals — sounds pretty idyllic, no? Turns out, that isn't necessarily the case, at least when it comes to the mega smash hit television series "Yellowstone." Having just finished a mid-season finale, "Yellowstone" shows that a simple ranch can be anything but.
Yellowstone's Kai Caster Truly Enjoys Being Part Of The Western Series
For years, many people said the Western was dead. Despite it having a heyday in the 1940s and 1950s, it quickly died out to the point where Western movies and shows are few and far between. However, Taylor Sheridan seems dead-set on reviving the genre by himself if he has to, and he's certainly made his mark with the Paramount Network series "Yellowstone."
James Cameron Swears He Never Considered O.J. Simpson For The Terminator
Arnold Schwarzenegger's eponymous character in "The Terminator” is one of the most iconic and beloved characters in cinematic history, so it seems strange to consider that Schwarzenegger wasn't even the first choice for the role. Legend has it that fellow action stars Sylvester Stallone and Mel Gibson were among the options for the role before Schwarzenegger, as both of whom were far more well-known at the time for their roles in "Rocky" and "Mad Max," respectively (via Complex).
Wayne Knight Believes Seinfeld's Realistic Depiction Of Characters Contributed To The Show's Success
Inarguably, "Seinfeld" is one of the most popular sitcoms of all time. Over the course of its nine-season run, the series racked up numerous award nominations (including many wins) for just about every category, while also staying immensely popular amongst viewers. In fact, the last episode of "Seinfeld," which is also one of the most divisive finales, is notable for its whopping viewership number of 76 million viewers (via Yahoo).
Colin Farrell Recalls Unbearable Shame Following The Failure Of 2004's Alexander
It wouldn't be hard these days to look at the career of Colin Farrell and assume he's had a charmed path to Hollywood's A-list. There is, arguably, some truth to that, as he rocketed to stardom in the early 2000s almost overnight on the strength of his work in films like "Tigerland" and "Phone Booth." These days he's a regular player in both the blockbuster and indie realms, and he just won his first Golden Globe award for his performance in "The Banshees of Inisherin" (via IMDb).
Why John Krasinski Was Once Almost Pummeled By Tom Cruise's Security
It turns out that movie stars John Krasinski and Will Arnett are both really good friends and massive fans of the "Mission: Impossible" series. The two recently caught up on Arnett's podcast, "SmartLess," which he hosts with fellow comedic actors Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes. On the podcast's most recent...
Sylvester Stallone Says Playing Tulsa King's Dwight Is Way More Relaxed Than Rambo
In years past, Sylvester Stallone was someone who basically thrived on chaos when it came to his movie roles, with John Rambo and the "Rambo" films probably being the best example. Looking back on the franchise and his other legendary action projects, he told The New York Times in a 1993 interview: "I, Sylvester Stallone, became synonymous with mindless, monosyllabic violence." When people saw the would-be "Tulsa King" star, it was often Rambo or Rocky Balboa that they were expecting — and for a while, Stallone bought into it.
Taylor Sheridan Already Has Plans For Yellowstone's Ending
It seems that every day, more and more people learn that "Yellowstone" is one of the most popular series on TV. The neo-Western secretly entered the scene in 2018, enlisting legendary actor Kevin Costner to lead the Dutton family into the frontier. The show revolves around the family as they deal with inter-family drama and their never-ending task of defending their land.
How Adam West Got Involved With Family Guy
The late, great Adam West played a fictionalized version of himself as the mayor of Quahog, Rhode Island, on "Family Guy" from Season 2 through Season 16. Unfortunately, in 2017, West died from leukemia at the age of 88 (per The Hollywood Reporter), and "Family Guy" paid tribute to the beloved "Batman" star in their Season 17 finale, "Adam West High." It would only be two seasons later when veteran actor Sam Elliott was brought in to play Adam's cousin Wild West, who becomes Quahog's new mayor.
Tom Hanks Named Turner And Hooch's Exhausting Production His Most Difficult Shoot
When you've spent as much of your life being in movies as Tom Hanks has, there are bound to be some days that are harder than others. But for long-time fans of the two-time Oscar winner, what Hanks considers the most difficult movie moment to pull off might come as a surprise.
CSI's Paul Guilfoyle Would Get Lots Of Confused Comments When Admitting He Never Watched The Show
Out of all of the procedural crime dramas, "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" is one of the most well-known and influential — after all, it started an entire "CSI" franchise with plenty of spinoff series. Created by Anthony E. Zuiker, "CSI" follows the day-to-day jobs of a group of crime scene investigators at the Las Vegas Police Department. While the "CSI" cast changed a bit throughout the show's 15 seasons, some of the significant characters included Gil Grissom (William Petersen), Catherine Willows (Marg Helgenberger), Nick Stokes (George Eads), Sara Sidle (Jorja Fox) and D.B. Russell (Ted Danson). At the start of Season 1, Dr. Grissom, a socially awkward forensic specialist, leads the team, with Willows acting as his second in command. The team's structural dynamics changed as the show went on and various cast members left.
Nicolas Cage Drew Major Inspiration From A Classic Film For His The Old Way Character - Exclusive
Despite a prolific career with roles in nearly every genre, no one offered Nicholas Cage a Western role before "The Old Way." However, when it came to sizing up his role in director Brent Donowho's gritty tale set in the Old West, Cage found inspiration for his character beyond this era, instead focusing on a 1973 film set during The Great Depression.
Young Sheldon's Craig T. Nelson Touches On The Resentful Nature Of His Character
Rough around the edges but full of heart. That's the type of character that Craig T. Nelson has played many times over the years. From his long run as Coach Hayden Fox on the hit sitcom "Coach" to his time as patriarch Zeek Braverman on the family drama "Parenthood." And now he's bringing his tough yet caring nature back to the small screen on the CBS sitcom, "Young Sheldon." "The Big Bang Theory" spin-off recounts Sheldon Cooper's (Iain Armitage) East Texas upbringing that led him to become the theoretical physicist that many know and love. And his story cannot be told without sharing the lives of his siblings, parents, and beloved Meemaw (Annie Potts).
A Tulsa King Universe May Be On The Horizon
"Tulsa King" has added to Taylor Sheridan's winning streak at Paramount Network, and with his franchises getting high marks across the board ratings-wise, why stop there? There's plenty of potential for a possible further expansion of the material through a spin-off series. The series centers itself around the adventures of...
Scott Adkins Says Keanu Reeves Gave Everyone Gifts On The Set Of John Wick: Chapter 4
Scott Adkins is one of the many talented individuals occupying a place on the roster for the highly anticipated Lionsgate film "John Wick: Chapter 4," and after the cast and crew completed the action-packed thrill ride, Adkins revealed that franchise star and well-renowned nice guy Keanu Reeves made sure to reward everyone for their excellent efforts.
Evan Peters Hopes For A Positive Impact After His Dahmer Portrayal Earns A Golden Globe Award
After a year without the Golden Globes, the venerated award show returned in January 2023. In true Golden Globes form, that meant the 80th ceremony was a pleasantly messy affair compared to, say, the more staid Academy Awards. Host Jarrod Carmichael fired shots at Scientology, Cecil B. DeMille Award recipient Eddie Murphy made fun of Will Smith, and "The White Lotus" creator Mike White was too drunk to give his acceptance speech in Italian.
The Simpsons' Hank Azaria Finds Moe's Darkness To Be A Good Outlet For His Own Anger
Adult animation owes a lot to Fox's "The Simpsons." While it certainly wasn't the first on the scene — that would come decades earlier with films and shorts that pushed boundaries — the series helped usher in a period that kicked off a televised revolution for an entire genre. What makes this series stand out is its unique look, creative writing, and characters that just about anyone could identify in a second.
