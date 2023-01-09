Read full article on original website
New Schenectady City School District program aims to increase academic performance
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Schenectady City School District is creating unique student pathways to not only engage with students to help them find their passions while also increasing graduation rates. Lynne Rutnik is the Deputy Superintendent for Schenectady City Schools, and she says that the whole district is excited about the Multi-Tiered System of Support. “Schenectady […]
New hip new you
When joint pain is limiting your movement and impacting your life, could replacement be the answer?
FISU winter games welcomed to the Adirondacks
This season, winter sports are coming to Gore Mountain on more than the usual, recreational scale. There's competition coming to the mountain, in the form of the FISU World University Winter Games, which invite university students to compete and show their skills. Ten days of events are set to be held at Gore - and further south in Warren County, they got a warm welcome.
Glens Falls City Schools hire new resource officer
Glens Falls City School District announced on its Facebook Page Tuesday that Officer Peter Casertino would join the district as a School Resource Officer.
Addiction support community center opens in Albany
A new substance abuse recovery and community center celebrated its grand opening in Albany.
Shen outduels Colonie in ranked Class AA matchup
The Shenendehowa girls basketball team hosted Colonie in a battle of state ranked teams in Class AA on Tuesday, both with one loss on the season. The Raiders are ranked 8th in the state, while the Lady Plainsmen sit at 14. Shen outduels Colonie in ranked Class AA matchup. The...
Free food fridge opens 11th fridge in Capital Region
Honest Weight Food Co-op, a local organic grocery store, has created their 11th free food fridge in the Capital Region. Starting January 10, anyone can stop by the free food fridge and take what they need.
Mullen's Danes use second-half surge to best Bryant, maintaining perfect conference record
The University at Albany women's basketball team battled back from a first-half deficit against Bryant University, using a dominant second-half showing with a +17 point differential to power past the Bulldogs Wednesday night. Mullen’s Danes use second-half surge to best Bryant, …. The University at Albany women's basketball team...
UAlbany men buried by Bryant, duo of Pride & Walker
The University at Albany men's basketball team fell into an early hole Wednesday night against new America East opponent Bryant, a deficit in which the team was unable to overcome. The Great Danes trailed by about 10 points for much of the first half before Bryant was able to increase the lead in the second with an 86-69 victory. Freshmen Jonathan Beagle (21 points) and Marcus Jackson (15 points) both had career nights for the Great Danes.
South Glens Falls Fire hosts community breakfast
The South Glens Falls Fire Company recognizes January can be a long cold start to the year. The department is hosting a breakfast to gather the community and generate a warm experience.
923+ drivers ticketed through South Colonie Central School District bus stop arm cameras
Albany County-area school districts now have an extra tool in their arsenal for drivers who just don’t get the hint when school buses and their flashing red lights illuminate local roadways. South Colonie Central School District was the first to install stop arm cameras to all their buses this Fall semester. They hope the tickets now arriving in mailboxes will make drivers think twice before passing a school bus.
Paesan’s Pizza and Pastors on Patrol team up to fight violence
ALBANY, N.Y.(NEWS10) – Paesan’s Pizza owner Frank Scavio and Pastors on Patrol’s Bishop Avery Comithier team up in the new year with a new patrol. NEWS10 was out with the new collaboration to see the first-hand impact they can have. Comithier, founder of Pastors on Patrol (P.O.P),...
Nonprofit to open new thrift shop in Ballston Spa
A local nonprofit, Gateway House of Peace, is opening up a new Gateway House thrift shop in Ballston Spa. The organization expects to be opening sometime in February.
Colonie’s offense too potent for Shenendehowa
However, Colonie started to let it rip after that, and it began with Brandon Gordon picking the pocket of the Plainsmen and taking it the other way for a tomahawk slam. At that point, they led by five, but the lead continued to grow.
Amsterdam small business recognized by county
The business has been selected as Montgomery County's December Small Business of the Month by County Executive Matthew L. Ossenfort and the Montgomery County Business Development Center.
Petco in Colonie 10%-60% off before closure
The Petco on Central Avenue in Colonie is closing. According to a sales associate in the store, the location will be closing on January 28.
Start your morning right with a sunrise hike in Wilton
Looking to take in the fresh air and watch the sunrise over a peaceful meadow? Wilton Wildlife Preserve & Park is gathering hikers to join them on a sunrise hike later in January.
Disabled theater company powering first show with new store
Last year, area actor Andy O'Rourke launched a stage production theater company built around the mission of giving roles and opportunities to people like him - a disabled adult with a love for the stage. Just short of a year later, the mission is underway - but there's always more to do in lifting up those who want to show what they're capable of.
FAA system failure causes travel problems at Albany airport
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A nationwide system failure for the Federal Aviation Administration causing headaches for travelers early Wednesday morning. Some travelers facing this challenge after delaying their trip over the holidays because of severe weather. “That’s actually why we are traveling now,” Justin Foster, traveling to Michigan, said. “All of the roads were closed, […]
NYSP conduct raid at NY Troopers PBA headquarters
New York State Police's Special Investigations Unit conducted a search at the headquarters of the New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association.
