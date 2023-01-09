ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

New Schenectady City School District program aims to increase academic performance

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Schenectady City School District is creating unique student pathways to not only engage with students to help them find their passions while also increasing graduation rates. Lynne Rutnik is the Deputy Superintendent for Schenectady City Schools, and she says that the whole district is excited about the Multi-Tiered System of Support. “Schenectady […]
SCHENECTADY, NY
FISU winter games welcomed to the Adirondacks

This season, winter sports are coming to Gore Mountain on more than the usual, recreational scale. There's competition coming to the mountain, in the form of the FISU World University Winter Games, which invite university students to compete and show their skills. Ten days of events are set to be held at Gore - and further south in Warren County, they got a warm welcome.
QUEENSBURY, NY
Shen outduels Colonie in ranked Class AA matchup

The Shenendehowa girls basketball team hosted Colonie in a battle of state ranked teams in Class AA on Tuesday, both with one loss on the season. The Raiders are ranked 8th in the state, while the Lady Plainsmen sit at 14. Shen outduels Colonie in ranked Class AA matchup. The...
CLIFTON PARK, NY
UAlbany men buried by Bryant, duo of Pride & Walker

The University at Albany men's basketball team fell into an early hole Wednesday night against new America East opponent Bryant, a deficit in which the team was unable to overcome. The Great Danes trailed by about 10 points for much of the first half before Bryant was able to increase the lead in the second with an 86-69 victory. Freshmen Jonathan Beagle (21 points) and Marcus Jackson (15 points) both had career nights for the Great Danes.
ALBANY, NY
923+ drivers ticketed through South Colonie Central School District bus stop arm cameras

Albany County-area school districts now have an extra tool in their arsenal for drivers who just don’t get the hint when school buses and their flashing red lights illuminate local roadways. South Colonie Central School District was the first to install stop arm cameras to all their buses this Fall semester. They hope the tickets now arriving in mailboxes will make drivers think twice before passing a school bus.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
Paesan’s Pizza and Pastors on Patrol team up to fight violence

ALBANY, N.Y.(NEWS10) – Paesan’s Pizza owner Frank Scavio and Pastors on Patrol’s Bishop Avery Comithier team up in the new year with a new patrol. NEWS10 was out with the new collaboration to see the first-hand impact they can have. Comithier, founder of Pastors on Patrol (P.O.P),...
ALBANY, NY
Disabled theater company powering first show with new store

Last year, area actor Andy O'Rourke launched a stage production theater company built around the mission of giving roles and opportunities to people like him - a disabled adult with a love for the stage. Just short of a year later, the mission is underway - but there's always more to do in lifting up those who want to show what they're capable of.
GLENS FALLS, NY
FAA system failure causes travel problems at Albany airport

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A nationwide system failure for the Federal Aviation Administration causing headaches for travelers early Wednesday morning. Some travelers facing this challenge after delaying their trip over the holidays because of severe weather. “That’s actually why we are traveling now,” Justin Foster, traveling to Michigan, said. “All of the roads were closed, […]
ALBANY, NY

