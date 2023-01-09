The University at Albany men's basketball team fell into an early hole Wednesday night against new America East opponent Bryant, a deficit in which the team was unable to overcome. The Great Danes trailed by about 10 points for much of the first half before Bryant was able to increase the lead in the second with an 86-69 victory. Freshmen Jonathan Beagle (21 points) and Marcus Jackson (15 points) both had career nights for the Great Danes.

ALBANY, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO