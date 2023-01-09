ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

ktalnews.com

Caddo Parish Sheriffs search for 22-year-old

The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a Vivian man who left home, and his family believes he may harm himself.
CADDO PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

Woman's death sparks immediate action by Shreveport City Council

The shooting death of Renata Lewis who was killed by stray bullets had lead city leaders to invest more resources into cameras connected to the Real Time Crime Center.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Four arrested after car chase with Shreveport police

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three adult males and a juvenile were arrested after refusing to stop for police on Monday evening on Greenwood Road and Broadway Avenue. According to the Shreveport Police Department, they attempted to conduct a traffic stop around 5 p.m. The driver refused and led officers on a chase that ended in the 2900 block of Milton Street, where the car crashed into a fire hydrant.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Woman, child die following crash; SPD makes arrest

SHREVEPORT, La. - A woman and child injured Tuesday night when a vehicle was broadsided by a man Shreveport police said was trying to evade a traffic stop have died. And late Wednesday afternoon, Shreveport police arrested a man they say is responsible for the two deaths. Terrance Dangerfield, 24, is charged with two counts each of negligent homicide and hit and run driving.
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Haughton Area Dry Cleaner Badly Damaged When Hit By Car

If you recently dropped off clothes to be dry cleaned at Steve's Dry Cleaners in the Haughton area, it might be a while before they are ready to be picked up. According to the Bossier Parish Fire District #1, at approximately 4:00 pm yesterday, Tuesday, January 10, 2023, a number of units were dispatched to the Brookshires parking lot on Highway 80 for what they were told was a car versus pedestrian accident.
HAUGHTON, LA
KEEL Radio

Coroner Names Shreveport’s Second Murder Victim of 2023

A woman shot and killed on Bond Drive in north Shreveport early Saturday, January 7, 2023, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Renata Lewis, 42, was shot inside a residence in the 3300 block of Bond, in the Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood, around 2:40 a.m. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

4 people arrested after leading police on chase, driving into fire hydrant

SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

CPSO: Shreveport man charged with molestation

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man faces charges that he molested a juvenile left in his care, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office. CPSO said that 24-year-old Hunter Brown, a resident of the 5000 block of Pinehill Road, was arrested on December 30.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Anti-Semitic banner appears on I-20 overpass

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — From flyers scattered across Shreveport/Bossier City neighborhoods to now a banner. And one local man wasn't about to let its message of hate fly freely over an interstate in Shreveport.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport mayor said speed enforcement cameras under review

SHREVEPORT, La. – Could some changes be coming to the speed enforcement cameras in Shreveport school zones?. Mayor Tom Arceneaux told City Council members Monday that's possible. His comment came after Ginger Marks of Shreveport spoke during the administration session about areas where she says the city is...
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Caddo Commissioner Steven Jackson Arrested: Impersonating Police

Caddo Parish Commissioner Steven P. Jackson was arrested on January 7th in Plain Dealing on a charge of impersonation of a police officer. According to Bossier City Police spokeswoman Erin Buchanan, the incident happened in Bossier City in November, 2022 at a business in the 3100 block of Airline Drive. According to the Bossier City Police Department, the complainant alleged an individual in an unmarked police model SUV identified himself as a police officer after he became involved in a disagreement that took place in the business' parking lot.
CADDO PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

Guns, narcotics seized in Shreveport arrest

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man was arrested after police seized guns and narcotics on Friday. According to the Shreveport Police Department, members of the Office of Special Investigations conducted an investigation in the 2300 block of Jamison Street that continued to two storage units in the 5500 block of Jefferson Paige Road.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Caddo Commissioner arrested after restraining order filed against him

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Caddo Parish Commissioner is arrested and facing court cases in two different parishes. Bossier City Police arrested Commissioner Steven Jackson of District 3 for impersonating a police officer, and a temporary restraining order was filed against him by a woman in Caddo District Court.
BOSSIER CITY, LA

