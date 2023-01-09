ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheDailyBeast

Putin Loses It in Taped Meeting With Russian Officials

After months of setbacks on the battlefield in Ukraine, Russia’s Vladimir Putin is apparently now left to demonstrate his toughness by getting into dust-ups with his own subordinates. The Russian leader appeared to briefly lose it on Wednesday while meeting with government officials. The breaking point came when Deputy...
WSB Radio

In Ukraine, power plant workers fight to save their 'child'

A POWER PLANT, Ukraine — (AP) — Around some of their precious transformers — the ones that still work, buzzing with electricity — the power plant workers have built protective shields using giant concrete blocks, so they have a better chance of surviving the next Russian missile bombardment.

