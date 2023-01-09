Read full article on original website
3.3 magnitude earthquake rattles parts of San Diego County
This comes after a 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck the same area less than two weeks ago on Dec. 31.
kusi.com
Attorney Maria Severson: Why is SDG&E allowing skyrocketing prices?
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Gas & Electric Wednesday cited a dramatic increase in natural gas prices over the past year as a major reason ratepayers will likely see a large jump on their bills this month. New gas and electric rates went into effect Jan. 1. According...
San Diego County prepares for another round of rain
As the rain came down in Oceanside, waves crashed onto the empty beach. Only a few cars were driving by and drivers had to deal with minor ponding and debris on the street.
Scammers targeting SDG&E customers already hit hard by rate hikes
SAN DIEGO — Scammers are taking advantage of SDG&E customers during a time when customers are facing high gas and electric bills. One scammer tried to convince an elderly woman she was eligible for a refund on her credit card. CBS 8 is Working For You to find out...
Supervisors OK Campo Road project in East County
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 Wednesday to revitalize a main commercial street and adjacent residential area in Casa de Oro, an unincorporated East County community.
Storms helping in San Diego County drought, more rain needed
The series of storms that are moving through California are helping with the drought, but there's still more work to be done.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Skies Are Clearing but for How Long?
San Diego began drying out Wednesday, waking up to partly cloudy skies and hints of sunrise. While the pair of powerful storms that brushed up against the county are edging east, a third atmospheric river is on its way, according to the National Weather Service, with plenty of punch arriving this week.
kusi.com
Thunder storm to sweep across San Diego County, Jan. 9
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Most of San Diego County will remain dry today, even as Los Angeles and Orange counties face a second recent round of rain, high wind warnings and flood watches, and Northern and Central California take another pounding. The National Weather Service estimates the majority of...
fox5sandiego.com
Parts of San Diego County to see heavy rainfall
SAN DIEGO – Another powerful Pacific storm is knocking on the door of Southern California as the next in a series of atmospheric rivers. As of 3:30 p.m., satellite radar indicated showers creeping into Orange and San Bernadino Counties while partly cloudy skies and cool weather dominate in San Diego.
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: San Diego’s Small Cities Are Asking for a Favor
San Diego’s small cities say there is an imbalance of power on the board of the region’s transportation agency. And now, they want to level the playing field. Board members representing 10 San Diego cities on the San Diego Association of Governments are requesting that the board stop using its weighted vote practice.
Green bins rolling out to residents in the City of San Diego
SB-1383 means organic waste collection is coming to San Diego, and the process begins for residents in 2023.
Hawaiian Airlines Jet Bound for San Diego Makes Safe Emergency Landing at LAX
A Hawaiian Airlines plane bound for San Diego made an emergency landing at Los Angeles International Airport Tuesday evening, officials said. The plane was traveling from Honolulu when “the pilot had to make an emergency landing due to a mechanical issue around 8:20 p.m.,” an LAX spokesman told City News Service.
NBC San Diego
Storm Arrives in San Diego With Rain, Wind and Possible Thunderstorms
San Diego’s latest storm reached the region overnight Tuesday, bringing rain and gusty winds with the potential for some afternoon thunderstorms. At 12:30 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a Special Marine Warning for coastal waters from San Mateo Point to the Mexican border. The warning expired a half-hour later and alerted those on the water that a severe thunderstorm off Carlsbad was moving northeast rapidly and was capable of forming waterspouts.
kusi.com
Tension grows over Del Mar Bluffs train tracks repair
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The battle over the Del Mar Bluffs train tracks continued and debates raged over whether to move the tracks or rebuild the faulty cliffside infrastructure. The North County Transit district wants to make the most of the $300 million funding by rebuilding the bridge instead...
Motorcyclist hurt after car fails to yield in Alpine area: CHP
An El Cajon man is recovering after he was seriously hurt while riding a motorcycle and colliding with a car in the Alpine area, said the California Highway Patrol.
Motorcyclist seriously hurt in East County crash
A man who lost control of his motorcycle suffered major injuries Saturday in Jamul, according to law enforcement.
San Diego residents stunned as utility bills more than double this month
San Diego residents struggling to keep up with high energy bills will need to brace themselves for yet another round of utility rate hikes. San Diego Gas and Electric (SDG&E) just announced their new electricity and gas prices that will take effect starting January 2023.
More Rain, Strong Winds Headed to San Diego County This Week
Mostly dry and cool conditions will continue through Monday evening in San Diego County, with another in a series of Pacific storm systems bringing widespread rainfall, strong winds and high-elevation snow to the region late Monday night and Tuesday, the National Weather Service said. “High clouds will thicken Monday, as...
eastcountymagazine.org
ALPINE CRASH INJURES MOTORISTS FROM SANTEE AND DESCANSO
January 11, 2023 (Alpine) – Multiple injuries occurred in a two-vehicle crash in Alpine last night around 6:30 p.m., the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reports. A Santee man, 40, was driving a 1987 Suzuki Samurai west on Alpine Blvd, just east of West Willows Road. The Suzuki crossed into the eastbound land, directly into the path of an eastbound 2003 Honda Accord driven by a Descanso woman, 70.
Drivers stranded after US 101 was shut down due to heavy rainfall
That big storm system is now traveling southeast down to you in San Diego where you're likely seeing most of the rain system that we saw up here in Ventura County last night.
