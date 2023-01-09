ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

NBC San Diego

San Diego Skies Are Clearing but for How Long?

San Diego began drying out Wednesday, waking up to partly cloudy skies and hints of sunrise. While the pair of powerful storms that brushed up against the county are edging east, a third atmospheric river is on its way, according to the National Weather Service, with plenty of punch arriving this week.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

Thunder storm to sweep across San Diego County, Jan. 9

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Most of San Diego County will remain dry today, even as Los Angeles and Orange counties face a second recent round of rain, high wind warnings and flood watches, and Northern and Central California take another pounding. The National Weather Service estimates the majority of...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
fox5sandiego.com

Parts of San Diego County to see heavy rainfall

SAN DIEGO – Another powerful Pacific storm is knocking on the door of Southern California as the next in a series of atmospheric rivers. As of 3:30 p.m., satellite radar indicated showers creeping into Orange and San Bernadino Counties while partly cloudy skies and cool weather dominate in San Diego.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: San Diego’s Small Cities Are Asking for a Favor

San Diego’s small cities say there is an imbalance of power on the board of the region’s transportation agency. And now, they want to level the playing field. Board members representing 10 San Diego cities on the San Diego Association of Governments are requesting that the board stop using its weighted vote practice.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Storm Arrives in San Diego With Rain, Wind and Possible Thunderstorms

San Diego’s latest storm reached the region overnight Tuesday, bringing rain and gusty winds with the potential for some afternoon thunderstorms. At 12:30 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a Special Marine Warning for coastal waters from San Mateo Point to the Mexican border. The warning expired a half-hour later and alerted those on the water that a severe thunderstorm off Carlsbad was moving northeast rapidly and was capable of forming waterspouts.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Tension grows over Del Mar Bluffs train tracks repair

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The battle over the Del Mar Bluffs train tracks continued and debates raged over whether to move the tracks or rebuild the faulty cliffside infrastructure. The North County Transit district wants to make the most of the $300 million funding by rebuilding the bridge instead...
DEL MAR, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

ALPINE CRASH INJURES MOTORISTS FROM SANTEE AND DESCANSO

January 11, 2023 (Alpine) – Multiple injuries occurred in a two-vehicle crash in Alpine last night around 6:30 p.m., the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reports. A Santee man, 40, was driving a 1987 Suzuki Samurai west on Alpine Blvd, just east of West Willows Road. The Suzuki crossed into the eastbound land, directly into the path of an eastbound 2003 Honda Accord driven by a Descanso woman, 70.
ALPINE, CA

