ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Bright-colored backpacks line up along E. Las Vegas St., thanks to Step Up El Paso

By Rhea Jha
KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27VpMS_0k7z0bdq00

(COLORADO SPRINGS) – Local community organization Step Up El Paso set up on the corner of South Tejon Street and East Las Vegas Street to give to those in need on Sunday.

East Las Vegas Street is typically lined with people that don’t have housing. What might now catch the eye along the line, are pops of bright-colored backpacks.

“I was looking up and down the street to see everybody with their colored backpacks on. It gave them the freedom of choice, you know, they were able to pick the color… And people say thank you. Thank you for not forgetting about us. Thanks for remembering that we’re out here,” said Raquel Garcia CEO and Executive Director of the HardBeauty Foundation.

One individual was particularly excited about his purple backpack.

“I just like purple!” said Sean Comtois, an unhoused person in Colorado Springs, who was showing off his new backpack.

Volunteers with Step Up El Paso were able to hand out over 120 backpacks. Funded by the Hard Beauty Foundatio n and Diversus Health , the backpacks were filled with basic necessities, hygiene tools, winter accessories, a sleeping bag, food, and more.

“I feel so blessed that there actually are people out here who know what’s going on and they actually do care about the community,” said Comtois, who said he is thankful to have a sleeping bag now after his old one was just recently stolen.

Part of why the organizer decided to do this, is because he knows firsthand, the hardships they deal with every day.

“I remember when I was on the streets, I built a shelter during the winter and stayed in it, and I didn’t have no sleeping bags, I didn’t have common necessities…Me coming from that, I don’t ever forget it. And I don’t ever forget that there are people out here, suffering,” said Jeremy Pavlick, founder of Step Up El Paso.

Currently, the organization does this handout once a year, but with more funding and support, they hope for it to become more frequent in the future. To donate or volunteer for Step Up El Paso, you can email them at stepupelpaso1@gmail.com or call: 719-644-4387

“Our goal is to never charge money for services. Regardless of your ability to pay or lack of ability to pay, you can receive services…Our hope is that we can do this more often, hopefully quarterly,” said Garcia, urging people to donate at their website .

Bringing services free of charge to people in need is Garcia’s mission. It is how the HardBeauty foundation’s recovery center in Castle Rock operates, and how she intends for the new recovery center that they are opening in Colorado Springs, to operate.

The recovery center will focus on substance abuse and mental health counseling. But, there is also a virtual option for those that cannot get to the recovery center.

“You actually can receive services from our organization, probably at no cost to you, virtually from wherever you are. And that’s because we wanted to help rural frontier Colorado as well,” said Garcia.

The recovery center is kicking off with an open house on Feb. 14, which Garcia is inviting the community to attend. The center will be located off Lehman Drive and North Academy Boulevard so that people can access the bus from the site.

Donation and volunteer resources

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 5

Arlene Lopez
2d ago

we are all God's children and we all go through hard times at some point in our all lives God bless the organization and and the one's in need ❤️🙏

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

EXCLUSIVE: Sunset Amphitheatre CEO on next steps for concert venue

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — After a marathon meeting on Tuesday night, Jan. 10, Colorado Springs City Council voted 8-1 to build the Sunset Amphitheater concert venue in northern El Paso County. Notes Live, a Colorado Springs-based entertainment company is developing the Sunset Amphitheater. J.W. Roth, Chairman, and CEO of Notes Live sat down exclusively with FOX21 […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Winery & restaurant opens on south end of Fountain

(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — A new winery and sit-down restaurant just opened on the south end of Fountain, just off the Santa Fe exit at I-25. In an area with mostly fast food, Fountain Creek Winery & Eatery is another option the neighborhood needed. Located at 606 S Santa Fe, Fountain Creek Winery & Eatery features […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
KXRM

El Paso County welcomes its newest Sheriff

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Newly elected El Paso County Sheriff Joe Roybal was sworn in Tuesday, Jan. 10 in front of a packed room at New Life Church in Colorado Springs. Roybal is now the 29th Sheriff of El Paso County. Jeff Kramer will also step into his new role as Undersheriff. Now as Sheriff, Roybal […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

TreeCycle raises $20,000 for youth programs

(EL PASO COUNTY) — TreeCycle organized by El Paso County had thousands of households donate their Christmas tree and donated more than $20,000 to area youth-development programs. Over the last two weekends at six locations throughout El Paso County, TreeCycle were able to keep 4,000 trees out of the landfill and turned them into mulch. […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Sunset Amphitheater set to be voted on Tuesday

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs City Council is voting Tuesday evening, Jan. 10 on whether or not the proposed Sunset Amphitheater can be built. The $40-million project will be an 8,000-seat, open-air amphitheater in northern El Paso County. A plan for the amphitheater was originally announced in early 2022. It is modeled to be Colorado […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Video shows suspected vandal cutting fiber line, thousands lose internet and phone service

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thousands of residents in the Pikes Peak region were without internet and phone service for much of Wednesday. 13 Investigates is learning it was all caused by an act of vandalism, caught on a nearby businesses surveillance video. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1D9erlEn_R4 The video, taken just after 3:30 A.M. Wednesday morning, shows an The post Video shows suspected vandal cutting fiber line, thousands lose internet and phone service appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Police: Child injured after running in front of city bus

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An investigation is underway after a 12-year-old boy reportedly ran in front of a bus. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, the incident happened Tuesday around 5:48 p.m. at Delta Dr. and S. Chelton Rd. Police said the 12-year-old ran in front of a bus and was hit. He The post Colorado Springs Police: Child injured after running in front of city bus appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pints with a Purpose in Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Walter’s Taproom and Brewery is hosting two fundraising events, one on Saturday, Jan. 14, and the other on Wednesday, Jan. 18 to help out the local Pueblo community. On Jan. 14 the Pueblo Rural Fire Station #3319 is holding its annual fundraiser for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA). According to Walter’s, the […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

KXRM

20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy