Officials roll out welcome banner to receive Chinese travelers at airport
China has reopened its borders, and that means Chinese tourists can travel to the world and potentially jolt the economy in places they travel to. CNN's Marc Stewart reports.
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Britain's Tesco sticks with profit outlook after strong Christmas sales
LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Tesco (TSCO.L), Britain's biggest retailer, kept its full-year profit guidance after it joined rivals in reporting stronger than expected Christmas sales despite an escalating cost-of-living crisis.
UK's M&S reports strong Christmas sales
LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - British retailer Marks & Spencer (MKS.L) reported strong Christmas sales, with demand for turkeys helping to deliver its highest ever share of the food market and partywear boosting its clothing sales.
