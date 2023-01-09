Read full article on original website
5 Unusual Facts About Maryland
Even if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of Maryland, here are five unusual facts:
Baffling find made on seafloor 100 miles off Maine, NOAA says. ‘What are the odds?’
“It makes you wonder about the poor soul who lost it.”
DeSantis Stuns the Nation by Declaring State of Emergency in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency after several hundred immigrants arrived in the Florida Keys. In an executive order, DeSantis activated the National Guard and other state resources to “protect Floridians from the dangerous impacts of the Biden Border Crisis."
A brawl broke out between passengers on a luxury cruise ship after a woman fell overboard and died, video shows
Passengers on board a MSC Meraviglia luxury cruise ship fought with each other when they were temporarily stopped from disembarking.
6 US Navy aircraft suddenly vanished near the Bermuda Triangle- After a search, none of the 14 brave men were ever found
On Dec. 5, 1945, Flight 19 began a routine navigational training flight. Flight 19 was comprised of five TBM Avenger torpedo bombers. Lieutenant Charles C. Taylor led the flight. A seasoned naval aviator, Taylor had over 2,500 flying hours and several WWII combat tours in the Pacific. [i]
theaviationgeekclub.com
Video shows Soviet Tu-16 Badger bomber Crashing Into Sea After Buzzing USS Essex Aircraft Carrier
The Tu-16 Badger made four passes over the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Essex, and on the last a wing clipped the sea and it crashed with no survivors. On May 25, 1968 a Soviet Air Force Tu-16 Badger-F piloted by Colonel Andrey Pliyev buzzed the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Essex (CV-9) in the Norwegian Sea. The Tu-16 made four passes, and on the last a wing clipped the sea and it crashed with no survivors. Parts of three bodies were recovered by the US.
Celebrity Cruise captain explains how her crew maneuvered their massive ship in rough conditions to rescue a boat of migrants in distress
Captain Kate McCue said the cruise of over 3,000 people was traveling at 15 knots when her crew noticed a "glimmer on the horizon" and turned around.
WATCH: Alligator Spotted Swimming in Florida Ocean in ‘Once in a Lifetime’ Footage
In an extremely rare moment, a couple captured an alligator swimming off the coast of Florida. Surprisingly, the alligator was spotted swimming in a location where the creatures aren’t usually found. Nick Serrano, who runs the account ‘altitudefp’ on Instagram, said he was getting footage of the blacktip shark...
tripsavvy.com
15 Best Islands in the US
U.S. residents needn’t necessarily leave the country for bluer-than-blue waters and powdery sands. The country's 50 states and five territories have something for every kind of island lover, whether you wish for untrammeled beaches, sunlit forests, vibrant reefs, or waters where whales reside all year long. From Maine’s majestic mountains to the visually sumptuous beaches of the U.S. Virgin Islands, here are 15 of the best islands in the U.S. where you can leave your worries—and your passport—behind.
saltwatersportsman.com
Coast Guard Stops Illegal Fishing Near Texas
US Coast Guard crews spotted five lanchas with 22 Mexican fishermen engaged in illegal fishing near Texas. The Coast Guard recently detained 22 Mexican citizens for allegedly poaching nearly 600 pounds of red snapper and sharks near the Texas coast. Boat crews, air crews and the Cutter Jacob Poroo caught...
maritime-executive.com
Italian Container Port Reopens After Grounded MSC Boxship is Refloated
Operations resumed at Italy’s largest container port, Gioia Tauro, 24 hours after an MSC containership veered off course while maneuvering and grounded on the southern breakwater at the port’s entrance. The MSC Elaine (98,968 dwt) was outbound on Monday morning, January 9, with good weather at the time of the grounding.
maritime-executive.com
US Navy Wants to Keep 75 Surface Warships at Mission-Capable Status
The U.S. Navy wants to build up surface force readiness and keep almost half of its surface fleet at "mission-capable" status on any given day, Naval Surface Forces Commander Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener said in a keynote address Tuesday. “This goal isn’t arbitrary or random. It was born from our...
How did endangered whale found on MS Coast beach die? What happens to the massive carcass?
This marks the first time in history a fin whale has ever washed ashore in Mississippi. Here’s everything we know.
US Coast Guard returns 273 migrants intercepted off Florida Coast to Cuba
The US Coast Guard says it repatriated 273 Cuban migrants Sunday after intercepting a number of boats off the Florida coast on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.
US official warns of risks posed by heavy electric vehicles
DETROIT (AP) — The head of the National Transportation Safety Board expressed concern Wednesday about the safety risks that heavy electric vehicles pose if they collide with lighter vehicles. The official, Jennifer Homendy, raised the issue in a speech in Washington to the Transportation Research Board. She noted, by way of example, that an electric GMC Hummer weighs about 9,000 pounds (4,000 kilograms), with a battery pack that alone is 2,900 pounds (1,300 kilograms) — roughly the entire weight of a typical Honda Civic. “I’m concerned about the increased risk of severe injury and death for all road users from heavier curb weights and increasing size, power, and performance of vehicles on our roads, including electric vehicles,” Homendy said in remarks prepared for the group. The extra weight that EVs typically carry stems from the outsize mass of their batteries. To achieve 300 or more miles (480 or more kilometers) of range per charge from an EV, batteries have to weigh thousands of pounds.
‘Almost at war’: shipwreck hunters battle it out for sunken treasure
Questions of ownership – and whether shipwrecks are being explored or plundered – are causing deep divides among the people who dedicate their lives to unearthing the ocean’s hidden loot
Four Ways to Spend the Day on Delmarva
Pretty forests, beautiful beaches, and wide open fields create Delmarva's stunning landscape. Agriculture and fishing are prominent industries here, and the people are friendly with a down-to-earth attitude anyone can appreciate. Although life on the peninsula is slow and steady, there are so many ways to enjoy a day on Delmarva. Here are a few of the best activities you can do while you're here.
Hundreds of sharks caught up in feeding frenzy seen from plane off southern Australia
It’s believed the sharks were eating southern bluefin tuna.
Researchers Could Track the GPS Location of All of California’s New Digital License Plates
Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. A team of security researchers managed to gain “super administrative access” into Reviver, the company behind California’s new digital license plates which launched last year. That access allowed them to track the physical GPS location of all Reviver customers and change a section of text at the bottom of the license plate designed for personalized messages to whatever they wished, according to a blog post from the researchers.
generalaviationnews.com
Rebel crashes on takeoff due to brake malfunction
The pilot of the Murphy Rebel reported that during takeoff from the airport in O’Brien, Florida, when the airplane was about 1,000 feet down the 2,750-foot-long grass runway, he was unable to raise the airplane’s nosewheel. He increased the flap setting, but the airplane could not leave the...
