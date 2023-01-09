ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ted Rivers

5 Unusual Facts About Maryland

Even if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of Maryland, here are five unusual facts:
Video shows Soviet Tu-16 Badger bomber Crashing Into Sea After Buzzing USS Essex Aircraft Carrier

The Tu-16 Badger made four passes over the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Essex, and on the last a wing clipped the sea and it crashed with no survivors. On May 25, 1968 a Soviet Air Force Tu-16 Badger-F piloted by Colonel Andrey Pliyev buzzed the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Essex (CV-9) in the Norwegian Sea. The Tu-16 made four passes, and on the last a wing clipped the sea and it crashed with no survivors. Parts of three bodies were recovered by the US.
15 Best Islands in the US

U.S. residents needn’t necessarily leave the country for bluer-than-blue waters and powdery sands. The country's 50 states and five territories have something for every kind of island lover, whether you wish for untrammeled beaches, sunlit forests, vibrant reefs, or waters where whales reside all year long. From Maine’s majestic mountains to the visually sumptuous beaches of the U.S. Virgin Islands, here are 15 of the best islands in the U.S. where you can leave your worries—and your passport—behind.
Coast Guard Stops Illegal Fishing Near Texas

US Coast Guard crews spotted five lanchas with 22 Mexican fishermen engaged in illegal fishing near Texas. The Coast Guard recently detained 22 Mexican citizens for allegedly poaching nearly 600 pounds of red snapper and sharks near the Texas coast. Boat crews, air crews and the Cutter Jacob Poroo caught...
Italian Container Port Reopens After Grounded MSC Boxship is Refloated

Operations resumed at Italy’s largest container port, Gioia Tauro, 24 hours after an MSC containership veered off course while maneuvering and grounded on the southern breakwater at the port’s entrance. The MSC Elaine (98,968 dwt) was outbound on Monday morning, January 9, with good weather at the time of the grounding.
US Navy Wants to Keep 75 Surface Warships at Mission-Capable Status

The U.S. Navy wants to build up surface force readiness and keep almost half of its surface fleet at "mission-capable" status on any given day, Naval Surface Forces Commander Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener said in a keynote address Tuesday. “This goal isn’t arbitrary or random. It was born from our...
US official warns of risks posed by heavy electric vehicles

DETROIT (AP) — The head of the National Transportation Safety Board expressed concern Wednesday about the safety risks that heavy electric vehicles pose if they collide with lighter vehicles. The official, Jennifer Homendy, raised the issue in a speech in Washington to the Transportation Research Board. She noted, by way of example, that an electric GMC Hummer weighs about 9,000 pounds (4,000 kilograms), with a battery pack that alone is 2,900 pounds (1,300 kilograms) — roughly the entire weight of a typical Honda Civic. “I’m concerned about the increased risk of severe injury and death for all road users from heavier curb weights and increasing size, power, and performance of vehicles on our roads, including electric vehicles,” Homendy said in remarks prepared for the group. The extra weight that EVs typically carry stems from the outsize mass of their batteries. To achieve 300 or more miles (480 or more kilometers) of range per charge from an EV, batteries have to weigh thousands of pounds.
Katie Cherrix

Four Ways to Spend the Day on Delmarva

Pretty forests, beautiful beaches, and wide open fields create Delmarva's stunning landscape. Agriculture and fishing are prominent industries here, and the people are friendly with a down-to-earth attitude anyone can appreciate. Although life on the peninsula is slow and steady, there are so many ways to enjoy a day on Delmarva. Here are a few of the best activities you can do while you're here.
Researchers Could Track the GPS Location of All of California’s New Digital License Plates

Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. A team of security researchers managed to gain “super administrative access” into Reviver, the company behind California’s new digital license plates which launched last year. That access allowed them to track the physical GPS location of all Reviver customers and change a section of text at the bottom of the license plate designed for personalized messages to whatever they wished, according to a blog post from the researchers.
Rebel crashes on takeoff due to brake malfunction

The pilot of the Murphy Rebel reported that during takeoff from the airport in O’Brien, Florida, when the airplane was about 1,000 feet down the 2,750-foot-long grass runway, he was unable to raise the airplane’s nosewheel. He increased the flap setting, but the airplane could not leave the...
