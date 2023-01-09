Read full article on original website
Penguins Room: Pens Overcome ‘Emotional’ Days, Tokarski Beats Nerves
The Pittsburgh Penguins don’t often do things the easy way. But rarely do they make it as hard on themselves as they did in the first seven-plus minutes of their 5-4 victory over Vancouver at PPG Paints Arena Tuesday night. They spotted the Canucks a 3-0 lead, then turned...
Potential Trades To Improve The Penguins Third Line
What moves could be made to improve the Pittsburgh Penguins third line?
The Good, the Bad & the Two Points; Penguins Win, 5-4
The Pittsburgh Penguins were hoping their victory in Arizona Sunday night would give them a reset. After all, they’d gone 0-4-2 in the six games before their trip to Tempe. But little more than seven minutes into their game against Vancouver at PPG Paints Arena Tuesday night, it looked like the Penguins weren’t going to get anything but a brief reprieve out of their win over the Coyotes.
(Updated) Penguins Skate: Jarry, Petry, Archibald on Ice Before Team
Injured goaltender Tristan Jarry, defenseman Jeff Petry and forward Josh Archibald all skated prior to the Pittsburgh Penguins’ morning skate Tuesday at PPG Paints Arena. Jarry faced shots only briefly at the end of his workout. Coach Mike Sullivan said it was Jarry’s first time on the ice since he got hurt.
Dan’s Daily: Defenseman on the Block, Penguins Unlikely Heroes
The Pittsburgh Penguins looked terrible to begin their Tuesday night game against the Vancouver Canucks. The Penguins spotted Vancouver a three-goal lead before scoring the next five and clamping down. Get the latest on the defensemen available on the NHL trade block and the top players available from Canadian teams. The Philly Flyers have a new goalie option, and the Washington Capitals like to whack each other on the butt.
Dan’s Daily: Trade Market Watch List, Fixing Penguins’ Power Play
The Pittsburgh Penguins’ power play needs a boost, and Jason Zucker is the class cutup. We have all of the stuff from the road trip. The Penguins also extended their trip by a day and put the human side above hockey. The team ended a 10-day road trip by flying to Montreal instead of Pittsburgh to be with Kris Letang in his time of grief. Also in the Daily, Sportsnet looked at the 20 names you’ll get tired of hearing about as the NHL trade deadline nears. The young Canadiens got booed in their building for a flatline effort. And Tom Wilson turned down a fight.
