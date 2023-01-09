Read full article on original website
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Expected to play Tuesday
Barzal (lower body) is expected to be available to play Tuesday versus Dallas, Stefen Rosner of NYI Hockey Now reports. Barzal returned to the top line during Monday's practice after being a late scratch for Friday's contest against Calgary. He leads the Islanders with 30 assists and 41 points in 40 games this season.
NHL roundup: Flyers stay hot behind Travis Konecny's hat trick
January 12 - Travis Konecny posted his second career hat trick to lift the host Philadelphia Flyers past the Washington Capitals 5-3 on Wednesday. Scott Laughton added one goal and two assists and Owen Tippett had one goal and one assist for the Flyers, who have won six of seven. Philadelphia goaltender Carter Hart made 26 saves.
Panthers' Tommy Tremble: Finishes second season
Tremble caught 19 of 32 targets for 174 yards and three touchdowns while playing all 17 games in the 2022 season. Tremble's receiving output closely resembled that of his 2021 rookie campaign, although he totaled one more touchdown this term. In an underwhelming offense alongside fellow tight end Ian Thomas, Tremble's upside was restricted. While a potential change in the coaching staff and starting quarterback this offseason could offer Tremble a new situation in 2023, it's also possible Carolina adds a more dynamic tight end to go with he and Thomas, leaving the former third-rounder's stock in question for the time being.
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Set to return Tuesday
Zuccarello (upper body) is expected to return for Tuesday's game against the Rangers, according to Dan Rosen of NHL.com. Zuccarello missed the Wild's previous two games because of the injury. He has 16 goals and 40 points in 37 contests this season. Now that he's healthy, he's expected to resume serving in a top-six role and serve on the top power-play unit.
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Scores in Tuesday's loss
MacKinnon scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Panthers. MacKinnon got the Avalanche within a goal, scoring 20 seconds after Mikko Rantanen sparked a third-period rally. With three goals and two assists over five games since he returned from an upper-body injury, MacKinnon is back in his usual form. The 27-year-old center has 11 tallies, 39 points, 148 shots, 20 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 28 outings this season.
Devils' Miles Wood: Hurt during practice
Wood (undisclosed) was injured during Monday's practice, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports, but he will travel with the team. The Devils will see how Wood feels Tuesday morning before determining if he will play versus the Hurricanes. If he is unavailable for Tuesday's contest, Fabian Zetterlund is projected to be in the lineup. Wood has 16 points, 43 PIM, 99 shots on goal and 55 hits in 39 games this season.
49ers' Christian McCaffrey: Another limited showing
McCaffrey (knee) practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday. McCaffrey has been dealing with a sore knee since a Week 12 win against the Saints, but a mild ankle sprain also affected his practice reps last week. While he's ditched the latter health concern this week, the knee issue has forced two straight capped sessions to begin prep for Saturday's wild-card matchup with the Seahawks. McCaffrey has ditched a designation ahead of each of the previous six contests, something that he'll aim to do upon the release of Thursday's injury report. During the aforementioned six-game stretch, he's been firing on all cylinders, racking up 767 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns on 128 touches.
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Returns to practice
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said Middleton (knee) practiced Tuesday, including significant 5-on-5 work, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports. Middleton is still out for Wednesday's game versus the Hawks due to right knee soreness. However, his return to practice is a good sign that he will be available soon. While Middleton's next chance to suit up is Thursday's matchup with Miami, there is no set timetable for him to retake the court.
Cardinals' Javon Wims: Inks new deal with Arizona
The Cardinals signed Wims to a reserve/future contract Monday, Howard Balzer of GoPHNX.com reports. Wims signed with the Cardinals' practice squad during Week 2 and was elevated for one game over the course of the season. However, he did not record a statistic during this Week 5 contest, and the 28-year-old now has not logged a target since the 2020 season. Wims will look to secure an active roster spot heading into the 2023 season.
Pacers' Myles Turner: Late scratch Wednesday
Turner will not play in Wednesday's matchup with the Knicks due to back spasms. Turner was slated to play and was listed in the starting lineup but will not suit up Wednesday due to back spasms. James Johnson will take his place in the starting five while Isaiah Jackson and Goga Bitadze are candidates to see more action with Aaron Nesmith (illness) and Oshae Brissett (hamstring) both sidelined. Turner's next chance to play will come Friday against Atlanta.
Lions' Maurice Alexander: Inks futures deal with Detroit
The Lions signed Alexander (ankle) to a reserve/future contract Monday, Tim Twentyman of the team's official site reports. Alexander moved back and forth between Detroit's active roster and practice squad over the first half of the season. The 25-year-old then picked up an ankle injury while making his third and final practice-squad elevation against Miami in Week 8. Alexander thus finished the 2022 campaign with one reception for seven yards over four appearances, and he'll now look to carve out a permanent spot on the active roster heading into the 2023 campaign.
Falcons' Ra'Shaun Henry: Sticking with the Falcons
Henry signed a reserve/future contract with Atlanta on Monday. Henry was cut from the Panthers' practice squad Sept. 5 and went unsigned before joining up with Atlanta on Sept. 11. The undrafted then finished the year on the Falcons' practice squad, though he apparently made enough of an impression to earn a chance at a roster spot this offseason. Henry has yet to make his NFL debut.
Cardinals' Auden Tate: Gets another deal with Cardinals
Tate signed a reserve/future contract with Arizona on Monday, Howard Balzer of GoPHNX.com reports. Tate spent the majority of the 2022 campaign on and off the Eagles' practice squad before joining up with Arizona on Jan. 4. This marked the first time in the 25-year-old's career that he did not appear in a regular-season game, and he has now accumulated 17 receptions since the 2019 season. Tate figures to compete for a depth role in this heavily stocked receiving corps.
Jets' James Robinson: Non-factor after trade to NY
Robinson finished the 2022 season with 110 carries for 425 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games split between the Jaguars and Jets. He added 11 catches for 51 yards and two touchdowns on 14 targets. Robinson got off to a strong start in Jacksonville with four scrimmage touchdowns through...
Lions' Jermar Jefferson: Lands new deal with Detroit
The Lions signed Jefferson to a reserve/future contract Monday. Jefferson will get another chance to carve out a spot with Detroit heading into the offseason. The 2021 seventh-round pick logged 15 carries for 74 yards and two touchdowns across seven games during his rookie season, though he spent the entirety of 2022 on the practice squad before being elevated for Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Packers. Jefferson never wound up taking the field against Green Bay, though his experience with the team was still enough to earn him a new deal heading into this offseason.
