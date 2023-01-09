Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 5 best places for fried chicken in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
NFL Star Demands TradeOnlyHomersHouston, TX
Texas Supreme Court ruling gives life to proposed $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
10 Houston Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyHouston, TX
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must VisitTravel MavenTexas State
Related
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Son of Former Miami Dolphins Football Player Back on Trial, Charged with Killing Both Parents
According to ABC News, Antonio “A.J.” Armstrong, Jr., the son of Antonio Armstrong, who played for the Miami Dolphins back in 1995, will be heading to trial for a third time after two trials that ended in hung juries. A.J. has been accused of killing his father and mother, Dawn Armstrong in 2016. They were both killed in their sleep in their residence in Houston.
iheart.com
Colin Cowherd Describes the 'Dirty Little Secret' With Aaron Rodgers
Colin Cowherd: “I don’t think the Packers want to go young, what they want was a more committed quarterback. Aaron is no longer committed in the offseason as much as Burrow, Herbert, Allen, or Mahomes. He’s also getting older, he’ll be 39 next year. In any industry, when you combine aging and less committed you unravel fast. Aaron was 15th in the league in passer rating, and he’s now a bad fourth quarter quarterback in big games. Aaron has always relied on his arm and his talent, he’s brushed off playcalls for years. You used to be able to get away with that. When Aaron won his last Super Bowl the average passer rating in the NFL was 84. It’s brushing up against 90 now. The quarterbacks are better, the good ones are all in their prime, the good ones are more committed, the good ones are younger, and they're better athletes. Aaron is not aging particular well, I’m sorry, because he’s not as committed. Aaron kind of relies on his natural gifts. Seven or eight years ago that was easier to do but today the schemes are better, the offense is better, the quarterbacks are better, and Aaron ISN’T. The dirty little secret is he’s never truly committed to film study like Burrow, who lives for it, like Brady, like Herbert, like Russell Wilson, like Peyton Manning… He’s not as committed to film study, and I got that from someone inside the building. He’s relied on his arm, his brain, and his talent. The Packers don’t want ‘younger’ at quarterback, they want more ‘committed.’ They’re going to arguably draft a wide receiver or tight end with two of their first three picks. Is Aaron going to be there in the offseason or do we have to go through this dance again where he doesn’t really connect until Thanksgiving? I think they want Aaron back, I think they’d like Aaron back if they had some assurances that he’s not going on more retreats and he’s going to be all-in. If they got assurances on commitment they’d bring him back, but there are no assurances with Aaron. The last 4-5 years he talks retirement six times a year.” (Full Segment Above)
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Wichita Eagle
Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft Meet About Patriots’ Offense
FOXBORO -- As the late, great Sam Cooke would say, 'a change is gonna come' for the New England Patriots. Just three days removed from their season-ending loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at Highmark Stadium, Patriots team owner and CEO Robert Kraft and coach Bill Belichick are reportedly in agreement that "offensive coaching reassignments" must be a part of the team's offseason plans.
Wichita Eagle
Giants Hope to Slow Down Vikings Receiver Justin Jefferson
New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale probably said it best when asked about Minnesota Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson a few weeks ago. "He's one of the top-two receivers in this league," Martindale said, adding, "And he's not number two." Jefferson proved the seasoned defensive coordinator correct, as his...
Wichita Eagle
Broncos’ Short-List of HC Candidates: Pros & Cons
The Denver Broncos' head-coaching search is on the cusp of going into overdrive this week. Denver has already interviewed three of six candidates for its head coach vacancy. That list has a few hot names, and one thing is certain, this will be a much different search than it was last offseason. The Broncos have new ownership in place, and the Walton/Penner group has made it very clear that it will do whatever it takes to bring the winning ways back to the Mile High City.
Wichita Eagle
NFL Draft Profile: John Waggoner, EDGE, Iowa Hawkeyes
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Wichita Eagle
Report: Chris Ballard, Not Jim Irsay, to Lead Colts’ Coaching Search
The 2022 season is only a little more than 24 hours for the Indianapolis Colts, yet the offseason talk is in full swing. Much of the talk surrounding the Colts at this moment is about the search for their next head coach. After owner Jim Irsay fired former head coach Frank Reich in the middle of the season and replaced him with former Colts All-Pro center Jeff Saturday as the interim, many thought that Irsay would be the man heading the search for the next full-time head coach. However, that may not be the case.
Wichita Eagle
Browns Request to Interview Seattle Seahawks Assistant for Open Defensive Coordinator job
Cleveland Browns have requested to interview their third defensive coordinator candidate. According to a report, the Browns requested to interview Seattle Seahawks associate head coach on defense Sean Desai. Desai now brings the list to three, as Cleveland has already requested to interview Brian Flores and Jerod Mayo. The Browns...
Wichita Eagle
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly from the Regular Season
The 49ers just completed a 13-4 regular season with a resounding victory over the Arizona Cardinals. It is time to review the regular season. A few checkboxes Brock Purdy has ticked are going undefeated, throwing multiple touchdown passes in every start and being more poised than his predecessors. The magnitude of influence deserves Purdy to be named the offensive rookie of the year. The 49er starting QB job is Purdy's to lose now in 2023.
Wichita Eagle
NFL Overtime Rules: New Guidelines for 2022-23 Playoffs Explained
View the original article to see embedded media. It’s a script we’ve seen play out so many times before: An NFL game goes to overtime, and captains from each team walk out to midfield for the coin toss. One side wins and immediately chooses to receive the kickoff. Starting with the 2023 postseason, though, that could all be changing.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers Betting News: Can Ailing Los Angeles Beat The Odds In Denver?
Can your Los Angeles Lakers actually steal a victory against the Denver Nuggets tonight? With LeBron James down for the count tonight, no. But can they beat the fairly extensive spread projected for their margin of victory? Also no. We've got that and more in today's betting odds, via The...
Wichita Eagle
Predicting the final AP top 25 college football rankings for 2022
As the dust settles around the 2022 football season, let's look ahead to the final AP top 25 college football rankings. Note: this isn't our ranking of the best teams, but our prediction for how AP top 25 voters will slot them in the official poll. College football rankings: Predicting...
Comments / 0