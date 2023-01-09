Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
Cyclist captures amazing shot of fog under Ravenel Bridge in South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. — When Tim Hartpence and his neighbor Josef Korbel took off on a 66-mile bike ride on the last day of 2022, they knew it was foggy, but when they started riding over the Ravenel Bridge, they got an amazing view of just how foggy it was.
wtoc.com
Fans in the Coastal Empire get ready to watch the CFP National Championship Game
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - While people in LA are getting ready to watch the game between University of Georgia and Texas Christian University in person, fans in the Coastal Empire are getting ready to watch it on the big screen!. People are still wrapping up their workday, but it’s only...
24-hour indoor golf venue coming to South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A new business set to open this month in West Ashley plans to give avid golfers 24/7 access to practice. CHS Golf is the latest venture from the D Fresh Hospitality Team that owns restaurants like Ireland’s Own, Whiskey Jacks and Southside 17. The attraction will feature four golf simulators and […]
Caretakers of Uga explain history of Georgia mascot line
ATLANTA — Georgia's current line of pure white English bulldogs, known as the "Uga" line, has spawned the team's beloved four-legged mascot for the past six decades. As the Georgia Bulldogs prepare for Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship game against Texas Christian University, Uga X will watch from the Seiler home in Savannah.
wtoc.com
Sankofa Sports Program hosting Jr. NBA and AAU boys basketball tryouts
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Youth sports is more than playing games and winning but it can also be about providing mentorship and team building. That’s what one local sports organizations is doing and your child can be part of their program this year. The Sankofa Sports Program is hosting...
wtoc.com
Woods Memorial Bridge added to National Registry of Historic Places
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - The City of Beaufort is one of the oldest in the state of South Carolina and now one of its most recognizable features has been added to the National Registry of Historic Places. You may know it from Forrest Gump’s run, posing as a bridge over...
yourislandnews.com
BA mourns loss of legendary soccer coach Naraine
Long-time Beaufort Academy soccer coach Rohan Naraine, a legend in South Carolina’s soccer coaching community, died Wednesday evening, Jan. 4, after a long illness. Naraine joined the Beaufort Academy staff in 1990 after a career in the U.S. Marine Corps. From 1990 to 1998, his teams won eight SCISA...
country1037fm.com
This South Carolina City Is One of the Most Romantic in the USA
Are you looking to spice some things up this year? A nice romantic getaway should be high up there on the list. There are tons of romantic countries around the world, but you can also stay pretty local. The United States has many romantic cities that you should visit whenever you’re looking for a getaway.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Beaufort and Island High School sending athletes to the next level
(WSAV) – The Beaufort Eagles are the reigning 2022 Class 3A SCHSL state champions, and they will be without two key players next year as they will go on to compete in collegiate athletics. Colton Phares played a significant part in Beaufort’s title run. During the state championship game against Powdersville, Phares rushed for 198 […]
WSAV-TV
Murdaugh estate settles civil lawsuit with Mallory Beach's family
Miley Altman, Morgan Doughty and Connor Cook, all passengers on the boat when Mallory was killed, also involved in settlement. Murdaugh estate settles civil lawsuit with Mallory …. Miley Altman, Morgan Doughty and Connor Cook, all passengers on the boat when Mallory was killed, also involved in settlement. welcome back.
wtoc.com
Top Teacher: Teressa Smith
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - This week’s WTOC Top Teacher has been in the classroom for over 20 years and thinks each of her students can change the world. Meet Teressa Smith from Richmond Hill Middle School. Everyone at Richmond Hill Middle School was excited for Teressa Smith receiving...
kiss951.com
This South Carolina City Has The Best Seafood On The East Coast
One of the best parts about vacation is trying new restaurants. I have a rule where I will not eat anywhere on vacation I can eat at when I’m at home. And when you’re on vacation seafood is always a top choice for cuisine. Looking for the absolute best in Seafood? Of course, you’ll find it in a coastal town. The best seafood is freshly caught and prepared to order. Sure you can get good meals in the major cities but there is just something about fish at the beach that’s infinitely better. But is any beach town good enough? There’s no shortage of great destinations and wonderful food up and down the Atlantic seaboard. So where you can get the best seafood on the east coast? Closer than you think! According to an article by VRBO, some of the best is right in our neck of the woods. I’ll give you a hint it’s a major foodie city and on the South Carolina coast.
WSAV-TV
Stores close for good, uncertainty looms for Savannah Mall
After 18 years inside Savannah Mall, Monday marks the final closing time at The Uniform Source. Stores close for good, uncertainty looms for Savannah …. After 18 years inside Savannah Mall, Monday marks the final closing time at The Uniform Source. ‘It was a calling—my calling’: SPD hosts swearing-in …...
Beach family could drop Buster, Maggie Murdaugh’s estate from boat crash lawsuit
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Members of a prominent South Carolina family now at the center of several civil and criminal investigations may be dropped from a lawsuit stemming from a fatal 2019 boat crash. Mallory Beach was killed after she was thrown from a boat allegedly being driven by an extremely drunk and underaged […]
wtoc.com
How to make lemon honey herb chicken
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Here on Morning Break we are always looking for easy ways for you to expand your dinner menu for the family. Robin Reeves is here to show us how her premium seasoning at Mason Jar Money can do just that. Contact:. Robin Reeves, Owner Major Jar...
wtoc.com
Cost to find Savannah’s next police chief
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The search efforts began this summer when the City of Savannah hired a consultant based in Washington D.C. to look for Savannah’s next police chief. In July, the city signed a contract with Police Executive Research Forum and agreed to pay the firm $45,000 for the search efforts.
WJCL
Rollover crash involving tractor trailer leads to lane closures in Beaufort County
YEMASSEE, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Emergency crews responded Wednesday morning to a rollover crash involving a tractor trailer in Beaufort County. The Yemassee Police Department reports the crash happened at the intersection of Trask Parkway and Castle Hall Road. Both lanes westbound are blocked. There's no...
Charleston Restaurant Week returns Jan 12-22
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several of the Lowcountry’s favorite restaurants will be offering over a week’s worth of specials for Restaurant Week 2023. SC Restaurant Week kicks off January 12 and lasts through the 22. Restaurants throughout the state ranging from fine dining to barbeque use the event as an opportunity to showcase their most […]
wtoc.com
SCCPSS school board still discussing transportation issues
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System school board discussed transportation plans for 2023 at Wednesday’s meeting. Right now, the school district has 196 active school bus drivers. The district is currently looking for 135 more. Because of the shortage, not every student is eligible to...
