ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

24-hour indoor golf venue coming to South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A new business set to open this month in West Ashley plans to give avid golfers 24/7 access to practice. CHS Golf is the latest venture from the D Fresh Hospitality Team that owns restaurants like Ireland’s Own, Whiskey Jacks and Southside 17. The attraction will feature four golf simulators and […]
CHARLESTON, SC
11Alive

Caretakers of Uga explain history of Georgia mascot line

ATLANTA — Georgia's current line of pure white English bulldogs, known as the "Uga" line, has spawned the team's beloved four-legged mascot for the past six decades. As the Georgia Bulldogs prepare for Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship game against Texas Christian University, Uga X will watch from the Seiler home in Savannah.
ATHENS, GA
wtoc.com

Sankofa Sports Program hosting Jr. NBA and AAU boys basketball tryouts

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Youth sports is more than playing games and winning but it can also be about providing mentorship and team building. That’s what one local sports organizations is doing and your child can be part of their program this year. The Sankofa Sports Program is hosting...
SAVANNAH, GA
yourislandnews.com

BA mourns loss of legendary soccer coach Naraine

Long-time Beaufort Academy soccer coach Rohan Naraine, a legend in South Carolina’s soccer coaching community, died Wednesday evening, Jan. 4, after a long illness. Naraine joined the Beaufort Academy staff in 1990 after a career in the U.S. Marine Corps. From 1990 to 1998, his teams won eight SCISA...
BEAUFORT, SC
country1037fm.com

This South Carolina City Is One of the Most Romantic in the USA

Are you looking to spice some things up this year? A nice romantic getaway should be high up there on the list. There are tons of romantic countries around the world, but you can also stay pretty local. The United States has many romantic cities that you should visit whenever you’re looking for a getaway.
CHARLESTON, SC
WSAV News 3

Beaufort and Island High School sending athletes to the next level

(WSAV) – The Beaufort Eagles are the reigning 2022 Class 3A SCHSL state champions, and they will be without two key players next year as they will go on to compete in collegiate athletics. Colton Phares played a significant part in Beaufort’s title run. During the state championship game against Powdersville, Phares rushed for 198 […]
BEAUFORT, SC
WSAV-TV

Murdaugh estate settles civil lawsuit with Mallory Beach's family

Miley Altman, Morgan Doughty and Connor Cook, all passengers on the boat when Mallory was killed, also involved in settlement. Murdaugh estate settles civil lawsuit with Mallory …. Miley Altman, Morgan Doughty and Connor Cook, all passengers on the boat when Mallory was killed, also involved in settlement. welcome back.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Top Teacher: Teressa Smith

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - This week’s WTOC Top Teacher has been in the classroom for over 20 years and thinks each of her students can change the world. Meet Teressa Smith from Richmond Hill Middle School. Everyone at Richmond Hill Middle School was excited for Teressa Smith receiving...
RICHMOND HILL, GA
kiss951.com

This South Carolina City Has The Best Seafood On The East Coast

One of the best parts about vacation is trying new restaurants. I have a rule where I will not eat anywhere on vacation I can eat at when I’m at home. And when you’re on vacation seafood is always a top choice for cuisine. Looking for the absolute best in Seafood? Of course, you’ll find it in a coastal town. The best seafood is freshly caught and prepared to order. Sure you can get good meals in the major cities but there is just something about fish at the beach that’s infinitely better. But is any beach town good enough? There’s no shortage of great destinations and wonderful food up and down the Atlantic seaboard. So where you can get the best seafood on the east coast? Closer than you think! According to an article by VRBO, some of the best is right in our neck of the woods. I’ll give you a hint it’s a major foodie city and on the South Carolina coast.
CHARLESTON, SC
WSAV-TV

Stores close for good, uncertainty looms for Savannah Mall

After 18 years inside Savannah Mall, Monday marks the final closing time at The Uniform Source. Stores close for good, uncertainty looms for Savannah …. After 18 years inside Savannah Mall, Monday marks the final closing time at The Uniform Source. ‘It was a calling—my calling’: SPD hosts swearing-in …...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

How to make lemon honey herb chicken

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Here on Morning Break we are always looking for easy ways for you to expand your dinner menu for the family. Robin Reeves is here to show us how her premium seasoning at Mason Jar Money can do just that. Contact:. Robin Reeves, Owner Major Jar...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Cost to find Savannah’s next police chief

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The search efforts began this summer when the City of Savannah hired a consultant based in Washington D.C. to look for Savannah’s next police chief. In July, the city signed a contract with Police Executive Research Forum and agreed to pay the firm $45,000 for the search efforts.
SAVANNAH, GA
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston Restaurant Week returns Jan 12-22

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several of the Lowcountry’s favorite restaurants will be offering over a week’s worth of specials for Restaurant Week 2023. SC Restaurant Week kicks off January 12 and lasts through the 22. Restaurants throughout the state ranging from fine dining to barbeque use the event as an opportunity to showcase their most […]
CHARLESTON, SC
wtoc.com

SCCPSS school board still discussing transportation issues

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System school board discussed transportation plans for 2023 at Wednesday’s meeting. Right now, the school district has 196 active school bus drivers. The district is currently looking for 135 more. Because of the shortage, not every student is eligible to...
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy