Another day, another layer to the Jim Harbaugh/NFL saga. According to a report that surfaced on Wednesday, Harbaugh was set to sign a contract extension with Michigan this week that would have made him one of the highest paid coaches in the Big Ten conference. And then, for some reason, things fell through - although it's not entirely clear what went wrong. What is clear is that there does seem to be some disconnect between Harbaugh and U-M Athletic Director Warde Manuel, one that is resulting in the process becoming far more lengthy and difficult than necessary.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO