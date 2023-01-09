ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thecomeback.com

Tom Brady looking at horrific financial situation

While Tom Brady’s time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will continue for at least one more game and his NFL career may or may not continue beyond this season, it’s safe to say it hasn’t been the best year for his personal life. Along with his marriage...
TAMPA, FL
Black Enterprise

Son of Former Miami Dolphins Football Player Back on Trial, Charged with Killing Both Parents

According to ABC News, Antonio “A.J.” Armstrong, Jr., the son of Antonio Armstrong, who played for the Miami Dolphins back in 1995, will be heading to trial for a third time after two trials that ended in hung juries. A.J. has been accused of killing his father and mother, Dawn Armstrong in 2016. They were both killed in their sleep in their residence in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
Wichita Eagle

Falcons Adjust OT Jake Matthews’ Contract; Salary Cap Impact?

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot wasted little time in getting to work this offseason. According to ESPN, the Falcons "accelerated" $7 million of starting left tackle Jake Matthews' 2023 roster bonus onto this league year's salary, opening up $4.2 million in cap space for 2023. It was the final day Atlanta could execute such a move, and Fontenot capitalized.
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

Bengals Receiving Great Named Wild Card Ruler Of The Jungle

CINCINNATI — Former Bengals wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh is the Ruler of the Jungle for the Wild Card bout against Baltimore. The go-to possession receiver played eight seasons in Cincinnati, posting 507 catches, 5,782 receiving yards, and 37 touchdowns. He holds the Bengals' record for most receptions in a season (112 in 2007).
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Colts Submit Requests for 4 Coordinators in Head Coaching Search

The first order of business for the Indianapolis Colts in the 2023 offseason is to hire a new head coach. While it is expected the Colts will undergo an extensive search for the next leader of their team, general manager Chris Ballard is not wasting any time submitting requests to interview candidates for the position.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wichita Eagle

NFL Insider Reveals Guess at Colts’ Next Head Coach

The Indianapolis Colts are only in their third day of the offseason and already the head coaching interviews, rumors, and of course, predictions, are flying onto the internet in full-battalion mode. Many insiders of the NFL, such as Denver’s own Benjamin Allbright, have made their guesses public. With this...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wichita Eagle

Bills Release Wednesday Injury Report; 2 Players Rest for Dolphins Prep

QB Josh Allen (ankle/elbow) - FULL. The DNP tag for Poyer would normally come with concerns as he deals with a torn meniscus, but the ailment didn't prevent him from playing in the 35-23 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday. The Bills are making sure he's at full health for Miami.
BUFFALO, NY
Wichita Eagle

Wilks Will Let Tepper Determine if He Did an ‘Incredible Job’

That is a phrase that Steve Wilks has repeated numerous times since becoming the interim head coach of the Carolina Panthers. When he fielded questions about his future or the playoffs, he would pull that out of his back pocket to ensure the focus remains on the present. On Tuesday,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wichita Eagle

JUST IN: Report Surfaces About Harbaugh, Michigan Contract Negotiations

Another day, another layer to the Jim Harbaugh/NFL saga. According to a report that surfaced on Wednesday, Harbaugh was set to sign a contract extension with Michigan this week that would have made him one of the highest paid coaches in the Big Ten conference. And then, for some reason, things fell through - although it's not entirely clear what went wrong. What is clear is that there does seem to be some disconnect between Harbaugh and U-M Athletic Director Warde Manuel, one that is resulting in the process becoming far more lengthy and difficult than necessary.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Wichita Eagle

Bills Beating Patriots? ‘Everyone Knew,’ Says DB Jordan Poyer

After everything the Buffalo Bills had been through, veteran safety Jordan Poyer knew a win was coming Sunday against the New England Patriots after receiving a motivational text message from Damar Hamlin’s father. “After I read that, I was like ‘Let’s get it,’” Poyer said on his podcast. “I...
BUFFALO, NY
Wichita Eagle

Former Arkansas DB Jalen Catalon Could Be “Missing Link” For Texas In 2023

Jalen Catalon once considered the Texas Longhorns his "dream destination" when coming out of Mansfield Legacy High School in 2019. Sometimes the road more traveled will provide better results in the end. Catalon announced Monday that he would be transferring to Texas for his final season of eligibility. The former...
AUSTIN, TX
Wichita Eagle

Giants Open as Slight Underdogs in NFC Wild Card Round

Although the New York Giants have been playing some of their better ball down the stretch--including in their losses to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16 and to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 18--the Giants open up this week as a 2.5-point underdogin Sunday's Wild Card game against the Vikings, according to SI Betting.
Wichita Eagle

Joe Burrow Praises Home Monday Night Football Crowd

CINCINNATI — The pregame environment last Monday night against Buffalo was untouchable. Just ask Joe Burrow. “I know the fans will come out, ready to go. That atmosphere on that Monday night game that we didn't, unfortunately, end up playing,” Burrow said on Wednesday. “That was the best atmosphere pregame I've ever been a part of. So we're gonna need that again on Sunday.”
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Grades: Lions Take Over Lambeau Field

The Detroit Lions went into Lambeau Field and slayed the metaphorical dragon. Spurned by a superb effort from several young players, the Lions stayed in the fight against the Green Bay Packers to land the knockout blow at the end. Though Dan Campbell’s team was eliminated from the playoffs by the Seattle Seahawks’ victory, it ensured its hated NFC North rivals would not take the NFC’s final postseason seed.
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Predicting the final AP top 25 college football rankings for 2022

As the dust settles around the 2022 football season, let's look ahead to the final AP top 25 college football rankings. Note: this isn't our ranking of the best teams, but our prediction for how AP top 25 voters will slot them in the official poll. College football rankings: Predicting...
GEORGIA STATE

