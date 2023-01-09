Joel Dahmen is the 86th-ranked golfer in the world and posted a top-10 finish at the U.S. Open last year, but he’s lauded by fans for much more than his skills on the course. The 35-year-old cancer survivor keeps it real: He’s one of the quirkiest and most outgoing players on the PGA Tour, as demonstrated by his shirtless antics with Harry Higgs at the 2022 WM Phoenix Open. Ahead of his appearance in the second annual Tito’s Shorties Classic—a charitable chip-and-putt skins game—Dahmen answered our questions about everything from friendships with LIV Golf members to the PGA Tour’s upcoming Netflix documentary series.

