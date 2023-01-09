ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family of missing West Virginia woman increases reward to find her

By Amanda Barber, Isaac Taylor
WKBN
 3 days ago

WOOD CO., W.V. (WOWK) — A family member of a missing Vienna, West Virginia, woman tells 13 News the reward to find her was upped to $65,000 total.

Gretchen Fleming, 28, is still missing, according to her family and the Parkersburg Police Department. Her family says she was last seen on Dec. 3, 2022, and police announced her missing status on Dec. 12, 2022 .

Husband of missing Massachusetts woman arrested

Parkersburg PD says a national news outlet recently alluded that human remains found in Ohio County, West Virginia, could be related to Fleming’s case. The department says there is no connection between the cases at this time.

Fleming was allegedly last seen at the My Way Lounge in Parkersburg. She was 27 when she first went missing and recently turned 28, according to the missing flyer her family submitted to 13 News.

The flyer also says she is about 5’1, 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. The photo used is around two years old, officers say.

Gretchen Fleming (Photo Courtesy: Parkersburg Police Department)

Fleming’s missing flyer says there is a total of up to $65,000 offered to anyone who presents valuable information in this case. $32,500 is being offered for anyone with details that lead to Fleming’s physical location and return. Another $32,500 will be given to anyone with information that helps officers find and arrest anyone involved in Fleming’s disappearance.

No reward will be given to anyone criminally involved in Fleming’s disappearance or anyone who possibly harmed her. The flyer says Parkersburg PD will have input on the approval of any reward given out.

If you have information on Fleming’s whereabouts, contact Detective J. M. Zimmerman at
(304) 424-1072.

