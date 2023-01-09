Read full article on original website
1 killed in shooting on Indy's east side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was killed Saturday night in a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis, police said. IMPD officers were called to a report of shots fired just before 4 p.m. in the 8800 block of Rawles Avenue, near the intersection with South Post Road. When officers...
IMPD investigating 2 early Sunday morning shootings
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives are investigating two shooting incidents early Sunday. Officers responded to the 9000 block of Shoreland Lane in the Lakeview Terrace Apartments off 21st Street between Post and Mitthoeffer roads on a report of a person shot around 12:45 a.m. Officers arrived and located...
IMPD investigates multiple shootings Saturday morning; 2 dead, 3 injured
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a deadly shooting with multiple victims at an east side motel early Saturday. Officers were called to the Budget 8 Inn on 21st Street near Shadeland Avenue at 5:30 a.m. Saturday. Police arrived and found two men with gunshot wounds. One man was pronounced...
Woman arrested for Avon shooting after chase, crash in Indianapolis
AVON, Indiana — Police have arrested two people for their roles in a shooting during a home invasion at an Avon apartment complex on Friday afternoon. The first suspect, 18-year-old Jermaine Montrel Cole, was arrested Saturday for burglary of a dwelling that results in serious bodily injury. Avon Police...
Man sentenced to 55 years in 2020 murder on west side of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man received a 55-year sentence for an October 2020 murder that happened on the west side. Brandon McCormick will also serve five years on probation. He was found guilty during a two-day trial in December. The murder happened on Oct. 22, 2020. Police responded to...
Police: Anderson man shoots, kills father during altercation
ANDERSON, Ind. — A 31-year-old Anderson man is in custody for allegedly shooting and killing his father Friday night. Police received several reports of shots fired in the 500 block of West 2nd Street just before 7:30 p.m. Friday. They arrived to find 52-year-old Jerry Wade who had been shot multiple times.
Family releases more bodycam video from man's death in IMPD custody
INDIANAPOLIS — The family of a man who died in IMPD's custody released more bodycam footage Saturday of their son's death. Thirty-nine-year-old Herman Whitfield III died in April during a struggle with IMPD officers at his home. Whitfield's family said they called police for help because Whitfield was having a mental health crisis.
Man sentenced for fatal shooting after fight at east side apartment complex
INDIANAPOLIS — Alejandro Leon Barroso was sentenced to 52 years in prison for the 2021 killing of 46-year-old Oswaldo Cruz Lopez. Barroso was convicted of murder in the deadly shooting. On May 24, 2021, Barroso and Lopez were working at an apartment complex near 38th Street and Mitthoeffer Road....
1 killed in east Indianapolis shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — A man has died in a shooting that happened early Friday morning on the far east side of Indianapolis. Shortly before 1 a.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot on Windsong Drive, near East 21st Street and North Mitthoeffer Road. According to an IMPD spokesperson, the officers found a man in a vehicle who had apparently been shot.
Person of interest detained in double homicide on Indy's near east side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after two men were found shot and killed Thursday afternoon on the city's near east side. Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 200 block of North Walcott Street, near East Washington Street and North State Avenue, shortly before noon.
IMPD officer, another driver taken to hospital after near north side crash
INDIANAPOLIS — An IMPD officer and another driver were taken to the hospital early Friday after a crash on Indianapolis' near north side. The crash occurred around midnight near the intersection of 30th and North Meridian streets. The officer was stopped at a red light on 30th Street when...
Man charged with attempted murder for shooting at radio personality 'Donnie Baker'
INDIANAPOLIS — The man accused of shooting at a local radio personality now faces an attempted murder charge. IMPD investigators say Paul Berkemeier shot at an SUV driven by Ronald Sexton early in the morning of Dec. 11 on the northeast side of Indianapolis. Sexton, a stand-up comedian who...
Man who shot alleged attempted carjacker tells story
INDIANAPOLIS — A bystander who stepped in to save children during an attempted carjacking is speaking out. It went down at a gas station on Indianapolis' south side. Police say a man attempted to steal a woman's car with her kids inside, but before he got away, another customer with a gun intervened.
2 injured in southeast Indianapolis shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were wounded in a shooting on the southeast side of Indianapolis Thursday night. The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. in the 7100 block of Dublin Lane, near Thompson and Five Point Roads. Officers arrived to find two people inside a vehicle who had apparently been shot.
Woman in custody after 18-year-old stabbed on Bloomington bus
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A 56-year-old woman is in custody after allegedly stabbing an 18-year-old woman in the head multiple times. The assault happened Wednesday around 4:45 p.m. when a Bloomington Transit bus was stopped at the intersection of West Fourth Street and the B-Line Trail. The victim, who is...
Man arrested for shooting woman on Indy's west side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was arrested Tuesday in the early morning shooting of a woman on the west side of Indianapolis. Ahmad Malone, 24, is accused of aggravated battery and criminal confinement. The arrest stems from a shooting that happened around 3 a.m. in the 3100 block of Breakwater...
A push for answers after man hit, killed along 465 on New Year's Day
INDIANAPOLIS — "This is the hardest thing I've ever had to deal with," said Nakiesha Robinson, Terrance Simmons' eldest daughter. We're now 13 days into the new year. But Friday afternoon, family and friends of Simmons are coming together to remember him and what happened in the early hours of New Year's Day.
1 critically injured in shooting on Indy's near northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was shot on the near northwest side of Indianapolis on Tuesday night. IMPD officers were called to the shooting around 10 p.m. in the 1200 block of West 18th Street, a few blocks east of the intersection with North Harding Street.
'He was a good guy' | Friends struggle to come to terms with death of man, daughter after east Indianapolis apartment fire
INDIANAPOLIS — A friend of 31-year-old Raymond Diggs said they are still trying to come to terms with his tragic death. Britney Williams said Diggs, who died along with his 15-month-old daughter from their injuries in an east Indianapolis apartment fire Monday night, was more than a colleague. They worked together at Joe's Auto Sales, where she said he worked in the service department for three years.
Scooter rider injured in hit-and-run crash on Rockville Road
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a crash on Rockville Road early Thursday that seriously injured a man riding a scooter. The driver who hit him left the scene. The crash was reported shortly before 5:45 a.m. east of the intersection of Rockville and Girls School roads. The scooter was...
