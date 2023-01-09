ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WTHR

1 killed in shooting on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was killed Saturday night in a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis, police said. IMPD officers were called to a report of shots fired just before 4 p.m. in the 8800 block of Rawles Avenue, near the intersection with South Post Road. When officers...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD investigating 2 early Sunday morning shootings

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives are investigating two shooting incidents early Sunday. Officers responded to the 9000 block of Shoreland Lane in the Lakeview Terrace Apartments off 21st Street between Post and Mitthoeffer roads on a report of a person shot around 12:45 a.m. Officers arrived and located...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Woman arrested for Avon shooting after chase, crash in Indianapolis

AVON, Indiana — Police have arrested two people for their roles in a shooting during a home invasion at an Avon apartment complex on Friday afternoon. The first suspect, 18-year-old Jermaine Montrel Cole, was arrested Saturday for burglary of a dwelling that results in serious bodily injury. Avon Police...
AVON, IN
WTHR

Police: Anderson man shoots, kills father during altercation

ANDERSON, Ind. — A 31-year-old Anderson man is in custody for allegedly shooting and killing his father Friday night. Police received several reports of shots fired in the 500 block of West 2nd Street just before 7:30 p.m. Friday. They arrived to find 52-year-old Jerry Wade who had been shot multiple times.
ANDERSON, IN
WTHR

Family releases more bodycam video from man's death in IMPD custody

INDIANAPOLIS — The family of a man who died in IMPD's custody released more bodycam footage Saturday of their son's death. Thirty-nine-year-old Herman Whitfield III died in April during a struggle with IMPD officers at his home. Whitfield's family said they called police for help because Whitfield was having a mental health crisis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

1 killed in east Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has died in a shooting that happened early Friday morning on the far east side of Indianapolis. Shortly before 1 a.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot on Windsong Drive, near East 21st Street and North Mitthoeffer Road. According to an IMPD spokesperson, the officers found a man in a vehicle who had apparently been shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Man who shot alleged attempted carjacker tells story

INDIANAPOLIS — A bystander who stepped in to save children during an attempted carjacking is speaking out. It went down at a gas station on Indianapolis' south side. Police say a man attempted to steal a woman's car with her kids inside, but before he got away, another customer with a gun intervened.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

2 injured in southeast Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were wounded in a shooting on the southeast side of Indianapolis Thursday night. The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. in the 7100 block of Dublin Lane, near Thompson and Five Point Roads. Officers arrived to find two people inside a vehicle who had apparently been shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Woman in custody after 18-year-old stabbed on Bloomington bus

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A 56-year-old woman is in custody after allegedly stabbing an 18-year-old woman in the head multiple times. The assault happened Wednesday around 4:45 p.m. when a Bloomington Transit bus was stopped at the intersection of West Fourth Street and the B-Line Trail. The victim, who is...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

Man arrested for shooting woman on Indy's west side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was arrested Tuesday in the early morning shooting of a woman on the west side of Indianapolis. Ahmad Malone, 24, is accused of aggravated battery and criminal confinement. The arrest stems from a shooting that happened around 3 a.m. in the 3100 block of Breakwater...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

'He was a good guy' | Friends struggle to come to terms with death of man, daughter after east Indianapolis apartment fire

INDIANAPOLIS — A friend of 31-year-old Raymond Diggs said they are still trying to come to terms with his tragic death. Britney Williams said Diggs, who died along with his 15-month-old daughter from their injuries in an east Indianapolis apartment fire Monday night, was more than a colleague. They worked together at Joe's Auto Sales, where she said he worked in the service department for three years.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
