Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf gives felons second chance and grants most pardons in Pennsylvania history
Do you feel that registered felons should be given a second chance for clemency? Governor Tom Wolf issued his final 369 pardons this week because he is adamant that the choices made in the past shouldn't prevent Pennsylvanians from moving forward. His total number of pardons signed now stands at 2,540.
As human trafficking offenses increase in Pa., victim advocates want you to know the signs
January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, and the latest data shows a growing number of trafficking offenses have been filed in Pennsylvania in recent years. Victim advocates are asking you to know the signs.
A mileage-based fee for Pennsylvania drivers?
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For decades the pressure has been on to make vehicles more fuel efficient, and to eliminate emissions altogether worldwide. As car manufactures and drivers have adapted to regulations that have seen a widespread increase in fuel efficiency, that has had a secondary consequence — transportation funding that has relied on gas taxes have […]
abc27.com
Man wanted for indecent exposure, explicit questions to girls in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster County are investigating multiple reports of a suspicious person in multiple localities who allegedly asked children sexually explicit questions and in some cases indecently exposed himself. State Police say at 8:14 a.m. on January 11 a man driving a...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Forest in Pennsylvania (And What Lives Within It)
Discover the Largest Forest in Pennsylvania (And What Lives Within It) Are you ready to embark on a fun adventure through the wild and wondrous forests of Pennsylvania? With its lush vegetation and diverse wildlife, this state has some of the most incredible natural attractions in the country. As you...
abc27.com
Junior Sheep Breeding Contest at 2023 Pa. Farm Show
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show comes to a close, abc27’s Valerie Pritchett visited the Junior Breeding Sheep contest. The Junior Breeding Sheep – Outstanding Shepherd/Stockman Contest at the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show took place on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at 6 p.m.
abc27.com
abc27 visits ewes, cows, at the 2023 Pa. Farm Show
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — With lots of exciting things to eat and look at, the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show has been an exciting event to kick off the new year. The Celebrity Cow Milking Competition took place on Friday, Jan. 13, where abc27 took home second place. Stay up...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Farm Show 2023 by the numbers
HARRISBURG, PA. (WHTM) — The 2023 PA Farm show officially wrapped up on Saturday, Jan. 14. “In Pennsylvania, agriculture is our heritage,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said. It’s the food on our tables. It’s the foundation of our economy. It’s our future. Our roots and the progress we have planted and nourished have been on display for the past eight days. We are truly Rooted in Progress.”
PSP released fourth-quarter firearm purchase denials
HARRISBURG, PA (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania State Police released the number of firearm purchase denials in the fourth quarter of 2022 on Wednesday. The Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) conducted 321,664 background checks in the fourth quarter of 2022, (October-December) which is the second-highest quarter in the year. Of those, 4,246 were denied the purchase […]
abc27.com
Pennsylvania man who allegedly threatened to shoot first responders charged
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A 34-year-old Berks County man was arrested for aggravated assault on Oct. 7, 2022, in Spring Township, Berks County after police say he allegedly threatened to shoot a group of first responders. First responders were dispatched to the 200 block of Chapel Hill at...
pahomepage.com
City of Harrisburg works to move people out of 'tent city'
On Thursday morning, staff from Harrisburg's redevelopment authority were down at the encampment located on Mulberry Street handing out notices. City of Harrisburg works to move people out of ‘tent …. On Thursday morning, staff from Harrisburg's redevelopment authority were down at the encampment located on Mulberry Street handing...
Man ships 35 kilos of cocaine to Harrisburg area
HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Harrisburg man has been sentenced to time in prison for shipping and trafficking cocaine in the Harrisburg area. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District Of Pennsylvania, Ricardo Soto-Delgado, 48, of Harrisburg, Dauphin County was sentenced on December 15, 2022, to 18 years in prison for […]
WGAL
Building in Lebanon County hit by gunfire
LEBANON, Pa. — A building in Lebanon was hit by gunfire. South Lebanon Township police officers who responded to a shots fired call said they found three bullet holes in the front doors of the Met-Ed building on South Fifth Avenue. It’s believed the incident happened around 11 p.m....
abc27.com
Fish for live trout at the 107th Pa. Farm Show
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show comes to an end, abc27 made sure to get in the middle of the action, this time with trout fishing!. Anyone who visits the Pennsylvania Farm Show can stop at the trout fishing station in the northeast hall, which has over 900 rainbow trout, to catch possibly their first fish.
abc27.com
How gas prices have changed in Pennsylvania: Week of Jan. 13
(STACKER) — Gas prices remain relatively unchanged nationwide this week compared with last as oil refining facilities come back online following severe winter weather in December. A gallon of gas was $3.29 on average this week, according to AAA gas price data. Gas prices have remained well below historic...
abc27.com
Mechanicsburg woman dies in Pennsylvania Turnpike crash
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County woman has died after a crash occurred in the Tuscarora Tunnel on the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Wednesday, Jan. 11. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash occurred as the woman was driving westbound on the turnpike approaching a westbound crossover...
Pennsylvania medical marijuana cards are getting a new look in 2023
(WTAJ) — The new year marks a change to the Pennsylvania medical marijuana cards, here’s what you can expect. The Pennsylvania Department of Health has announced all 2023 medical marijuana patient and caregiver cards will come with a slightly different look. While the card may look different, there is no change whatsoever to its function. […]
abc27.com
Lancaster County fentanyl and firearm arrest leads to arrest of straw gun purchaser
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania man’s arrest following the possession of fentanyl and a gun led to the arrest of another man, who purchased the gun for the suspect. According to the Lancaster County Drug Task Force, 21-year-old Alexander Rodriguez was found to be in possession of 548 bags of fentanyl and a Glock Model 26 9 mm pistol.
WGAL
Pennsylvania State Police investigating fatal crash in Dauphin County
WILLIAMS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a crash that killed a 17-year-old high school student in Dauphin County. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Thursday on Route 209 and Railroad Street in Williams Township. Pennsylvania State Police said three vehicles were involved, a 2012 Chevy Silverado...
1st Wawa Movement Into Central PA Hits a Snag
Wawa’s push into central Pennsylvania Sheetz territory with plans for 40 new locations has hit a roadblock at one of its first locations in Mount Joy, Pennsylvania, writes Daniel Urie for Penn Live. Rezoning to allow a shopping center there that would be anchored by Aldi and Wawa was...
