PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - When the old site of Jordan’s Chapel United Methodist Church went up for sale, Merissa Sachs and Jack Hauschulz knew what they had to do. “You’ve got to do something to fix it if you’re seeing a need, and a solution comes in front of you and that’s what we did,” Sachs said.

PULASKI COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO