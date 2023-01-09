ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

techlunchpail.com

Rodney Rice Cleared to Make His Virginia Tech Debut at Syracuse

Virginia Tech fans received news that they and all in Hahn Hurst have been waiting for weeks to hear as Mike Young announced that Rodney Rice has been cleared to play and will make his debut against Syracuse. Young announced the Rice news during the weekly ACC Coaches Media Teleconference...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSLS

Fields to lead Alleghany football beyond merger

ROANOKE, Va. – 10 Sports confirmed late Monday night that Will Fields accepted and was approved as the head coach for what will be the Alleghany High School Cougars football program. The 2023-2024 school year will mark the first year of the Alleghany High School and Covington High School merger.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Virginia Tech adds a sparkle of history to its collection

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — One dress can hold a thousand memories and this dress is one to remember. Slim and white, with beading detail. It’s the dress that belongs to Kylene Barker McNeill, the first Miss Virginia to be Crowned Miss America in 1979. Even after taking her...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WFXR

On the Farm: Eggs, drugs, and oysters!

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Here is a round-up of some of the latest agriculture and consumer stories affecting Virginia. Egg Prices Egg prices are retreating from highs in December (2022), though they still remain more than 40% higher than the same time last year. Industry experts say prices are dropping as demand drops. Much of […]
ROANOKE, VA
NRVNews

Hurt, Brett Justin

Brett Justin Hurt, 38 of Roanoke, VA departed this life suddenly on January 5, 2023 in Roanoke County, VA. Born on December 24, 1984 in Roanoke, Virginia he was a son of Elizabeth Wilhelm Overstreet and the late Byron Bentley Hurt. Brett faithfully served his country as a soldier in...
ROANOKE, VA
NRVNews

Sutphin, Arnold Cereal

Arnold Cereal Sutphin, 76, of Christiansburg departed this world to be with his heavenly father on January 4, 2023. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ozie Lee Sutphin. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Bonnie Morris Sutphin,...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WSLS

Local Kroger stores celebrate $4 million remodel

Kroger shoppers in Blacksburg and Roanoke may soon notice upgrades to their local stores. On Wednesday, the business held a ribbon cutting for stores on University City Boulevard in Blacksburg and Brandon Avenue in Roanoke. Lori Raya, Division President for the Mid-Atlantic Kroger Division, said the $4 million remodel includes...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSLS

Duck Donuts to offer $12 Duck Dozen on Friday, Jan. 13

ROANOKE, Va. – Friday is National Rubber Ducky Day, so Duck Donuts is offering a sweet deal. On Friday, Jan. 13, you can get a dozen of Duck Donuts for $12. The dozen features fan favorites, including Cookies & Cream, S’mores, and of course, Maple and Bacon. 10...
ROANOKE, VA
wvtf.org

Va. News: Daylight Saving Time & saving historic documents

A Roanoke County delegate wants to find out more about how switching to Daylight Saving Time every spring impacts Virginians and whether that should continue. And some of the nation's oldest historical documents may be at risk of damage from material that was meant to protect them. Those have been...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Old Pulaski County church turning into homeless shelter

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - When the old site of Jordan’s Chapel United Methodist Church went up for sale, Merissa Sachs and Jack Hauschulz knew what they had to do. “You’ve got to do something to fix it if you’re seeing a need, and a solution comes in front of you and that’s what we did,” Sachs said.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WSET

44-year-old man sentenced for 2020 Clifton Forge murder: Attorney

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Commonwealth's Attorney for Alleghany County said a 44-year-old was sentenced for a 2020 Clifton Forge murder on Monday. Kenneth Carter Staples, 44, was sentenced in the Alleghany County Circuit Court on Monday to life in the penitentiary suspended after serving an active sentence of 35 years for a 2020 Clifton Forge murder, the commonwealth attorney said.
CLIFTON FORGE, VA
WSLS

Tractor-trailer crash cleared on US-460 W in Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A tractor-trailer crash has closed several lanes on US-460 West in Giles County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the accident happened near Hilton Street in Pembroke. As of 5:46 p.m., all westbound lanes are alternating closures...
GILES COUNTY, VA

