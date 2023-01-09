Read full article on original website
WWE: Saturday Night Main Event comes to the Berglund Center after being sold to Saudi ArabiaCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Hollins-Mill Mountain Winter Festival of New Works presents "I Live to Tell" January 12Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Virginia witness videotapes hovering lights in triangle formationRoger MarshVirginia State
Haunted Radford: The disappearing phantomCheryl E PrestonRadford, VA
Haunted Roanoke: Lick Run Woods between 10th Street and Lincoln Terrace Elementary SchoolCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
wcyb.com
Young takes half glass full approach when talking Virginia Tech injuries
(WCYB) — It's not a matter of if, but when a team will face adversity. For the Virginia Tech men's basketball team, that time is now. The Hokies have been without guards Hunter Cattoor and Rodney Rice the last few games and their absence has shown with Virginia Tech has lost four consecutive games.
techlunchpail.com
Rodney Rice Cleared to Make His Virginia Tech Debut at Syracuse
Virginia Tech fans received news that they and all in Hahn Hurst have been waiting for weeks to hear as Mike Young announced that Rodney Rice has been cleared to play and will make his debut against Syracuse. Young announced the Rice news during the weekly ACC Coaches Media Teleconference...
WDBJ7.com
Hannes Hammer becomes first Virginia Tech football commit on scholarship from North Cross
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Tuesday was a special day for a 6′7″ offensive lineman at North Cross High School. “He’s a very determined kid. He had never played offensive line before he got here. All we did was point him in the direction and he took it from there,” says head football coach Stephen Alexander.
WSLS
Fields to lead Alleghany football beyond merger
ROANOKE, Va. – 10 Sports confirmed late Monday night that Will Fields accepted and was approved as the head coach for what will be the Alleghany High School Cougars football program. The 2023-2024 school year will mark the first year of the Alleghany High School and Covington High School merger.
wfxrtv.com
Virginia Tech adds a sparkle of history to its collection
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — One dress can hold a thousand memories and this dress is one to remember. Slim and white, with beading detail. It’s the dress that belongs to Kylene Barker McNeill, the first Miss Virginia to be Crowned Miss America in 1979. Even after taking her...
On the Farm: Eggs, drugs, and oysters!
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Here is a round-up of some of the latest agriculture and consumer stories affecting Virginia. Egg Prices Egg prices are retreating from highs in December (2022), though they still remain more than 40% higher than the same time last year. Industry experts say prices are dropping as demand drops. Much of […]
wfxrtv.com
Wife of late Delegate Ronnie Campbell runs for his seat against 25-year-old politician
On Tuesday, voters will decide on a new delegate to represent Virginia's 24th District. Wife of late Delegate Ronnie Campbell runs for his …. On Tuesday, voters will decide on a new delegate to represent Virginia's 24th District. FAA Update: ground order lifted. After an overnight outage affected the Notice...
NRVNews
Hurt, Brett Justin
Brett Justin Hurt, 38 of Roanoke, VA departed this life suddenly on January 5, 2023 in Roanoke County, VA. Born on December 24, 1984 in Roanoke, Virginia he was a son of Elizabeth Wilhelm Overstreet and the late Byron Bentley Hurt. Brett faithfully served his country as a soldier in...
NRVNews
Sutphin, Arnold Cereal
Arnold Cereal Sutphin, 76, of Christiansburg departed this world to be with his heavenly father on January 4, 2023. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ozie Lee Sutphin. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Bonnie Morris Sutphin,...
Bed Bath & Beyond to close these Virginia stores: 'They've lost control'
Bath & Beyond updated its list of stores it plans to close amid its financial struggles. The list includes five stores in Virginia.
WSLS
Local Kroger stores celebrate $4 million remodel
Kroger shoppers in Blacksburg and Roanoke may soon notice upgrades to their local stores. On Wednesday, the business held a ribbon cutting for stores on University City Boulevard in Blacksburg and Brandon Avenue in Roanoke. Lori Raya, Division President for the Mid-Atlantic Kroger Division, said the $4 million remodel includes...
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall Has Some of the Best Hot Dogs in all of Virginia
Hot dogs are wired into the American psyche. From carts on busy city street corners to fully loaded dogs covered in creative toppings from a gastropub, Virginia is filled with many great places to grab a delicious hot dog.
WSLS
Duck Donuts to offer $12 Duck Dozen on Friday, Jan. 13
ROANOKE, Va. – Friday is National Rubber Ducky Day, so Duck Donuts is offering a sweet deal. On Friday, Jan. 13, you can get a dozen of Duck Donuts for $12. The dozen features fan favorites, including Cookies & Cream, S’mores, and of course, Maple and Bacon. 10...
WSLS
Carilion psychiatrist provides insight after police say Virginia 6-year-old shot his teacher
ROANOKE, Va. – After a school shooting in Virginia where police say a six-year-old intentionally shot his teacher, the same question keeps being asked: how could this happen?. 10 News spoke with a local psychiatrist to get answers to that question on the minds of parents across the Commonwealth.
wvtf.org
Va. News: Daylight Saving Time & saving historic documents
A Roanoke County delegate wants to find out more about how switching to Daylight Saving Time every spring impacts Virginians and whether that should continue. And some of the nation's oldest historical documents may be at risk of damage from material that was meant to protect them. Those have been...
WDBJ7.com
Former Montgomery Co. superintendent speaks about dismissal, announces school board run
MONTGOMERY Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Former Montgomery County Public Schools superintendent Dr. Mark Miear is breaking his months-long silence after being dismissed by the school board in March. Dr. Miear had been superintendent since 2016, and spoke during the public comment session of Tuesday night’s school board meeting. In...
WSET
Former Carilion board member and wife donate $1 million to fund cancer services expansion
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Cancer service expansion at Carilion will be given a boost after 1$ million was donated to boost the funds by former board member and Roanoke businessman George Logan and his wife Helen. George was on the board between 2003 and 2007 after already serving ten...
WDBJ7.com
Old Pulaski County church turning into homeless shelter
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - When the old site of Jordan’s Chapel United Methodist Church went up for sale, Merissa Sachs and Jack Hauschulz knew what they had to do. “You’ve got to do something to fix it if you’re seeing a need, and a solution comes in front of you and that’s what we did,” Sachs said.
WSET
44-year-old man sentenced for 2020 Clifton Forge murder: Attorney
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Commonwealth's Attorney for Alleghany County said a 44-year-old was sentenced for a 2020 Clifton Forge murder on Monday. Kenneth Carter Staples, 44, was sentenced in the Alleghany County Circuit Court on Monday to life in the penitentiary suspended after serving an active sentence of 35 years for a 2020 Clifton Forge murder, the commonwealth attorney said.
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash cleared on US-460 W in Giles County
GILES COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A tractor-trailer crash has closed several lanes on US-460 West in Giles County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the accident happened near Hilton Street in Pembroke. As of 5:46 p.m., all westbound lanes are alternating closures...
