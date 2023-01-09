GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Would you like to become a master gardener?. Elizabeth Exstrom with Nebraska Extension has more on a program they are offering. Extension Master Gardeners are people who love plants, gardening, landscaping, and teaching others. To earn a title of Extension Master Gardener, individuals enroll in the program and receive 40 hours of education from University of Nebraska—Lincoln faculty, then volunteer 40 hours of gardening and horticulture related work. There is a fee which covers the educational resources.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO