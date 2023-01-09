Read full article on original website
Event in Grand Island aims to raise awareness about human trafficking
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — Ninety-two –that’s the number of human trafficking prosecutions under Nebraska state law to date. Organizers from around Grand Island came together to spread awareness Tuesday evening at the Red Sand event. Pouring red sand, to spread a message. “It’s not what you would...
Hometown heroes welcome new ambulances to help aging fleets in Nance County
FULLERTON, Neb. — Two communities share one heartbeat. Fullerton and Genoa have each other's back in times of disaster. Now Nance County steps up to support both communities with new ambulances to help the EMTs who have been on the front lines of multiple disasters. “We thought it was...
Grand Island Police investigating possible car arsons
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police are investigating after two vehicles were reportedly purposely started on fire over the weekend. Capt. Jim Duering said officers were called just after 12:45 p.m. Friday to YAP Auction, 317 West Fourth Street, in reference to a 1997 Plymouth Voyager and a 1999 Ford Explorer on fire.
Grand Island city administrator position remains open
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — At the Grand Island City Council meeting, council members discussed the plan to hire a new city administrator and public works director. They also honored Police Chief Robert Falldorf for his service in the city as he prepares to retire this month. The agenda item...
Hastings Police searching for missing teen
HASTINGS, Neb. (KLKN) – The Hastings Police Department says 17-year-old Aiden Valentine was reported as a runaway on Saturday. Officials describe him as being 5-foot-9 and 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He also has a scar on his right cheek. If you have any information regarding...
Daddy/Daughter and Mother/Son events return to Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb. — Two popular events are coming up in Kearney. Jeni Cramer and Marty Browne with Kearney Park and Recreation have more on Daddy / Daughter Date Night and Mother / Son Fun Day!. 19th Annual Daddy/Daughter Date Night. Catered Dinner, Dancing & Games. Friday, January 20. 6:00-9:30pm.
City of Hastings welcomes new city administrator
HASTINGS, NEB. — The city of Hastings welcomed its new city administrator at Monday's city council meeting. “The main thing I’m trying to do is listen, listen, listen," said Shawn Metcalf, Hastings city administrator. And learn. “And I’ll be specific about the main thing, electric and gas is...
Nebraska Extension: Become a master gardener
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Would you like to become a master gardener?. Elizabeth Exstrom with Nebraska Extension has more on a program they are offering. Extension Master Gardeners are people who love plants, gardening, landscaping, and teaching others. To earn a title of Extension Master Gardener, individuals enroll in the program and receive 40 hours of education from University of Nebraska—Lincoln faculty, then volunteer 40 hours of gardening and horticulture related work. There is a fee which covers the educational resources.
One transported, mobile home a total loss following weekend fire in GI
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — One person was transported to a local hospital and a mobile home is a total loss following a fire Saturday morning in Grand Island. Grand Island Fire Batallion Chief Ed Carlin said crews were called around 8:30 a.m. Saturday to the 100 block of Melody Lane for a report of fire and smoke coming from a mobile home.
GIPS board moves forward with interviews for interim superintendent
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Grand Island Public Schools Board interviewed candidates for its interim superintendent position Tuesday afternoon. The board interviewed three candidates: Dr. Virginia Moon, Matt Fisher and Dr. Michael Teahon. Each interview lasted an hour. Teahon said his main priority would be to help the board...
Homeland Security seeing more internet-based human trafficking cases involving children
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) along with the Department of Homeland Security and a number of federal and state partners have designated January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month. Jan. 11 is the national “Wear Blue Day” to bring attention to human trafficking. Acting Special...
Skill based machines may see tax like casino slot machines
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — In 2020 Nebraska voters passed the law to allow gambling in the state of Nebraska. As the law was passed, skill based, cash game machines are popping up in Hall County in bars, gas stations, and convenience stores. These machines do not pay taxes like the casino and city of Grand Island wants to see that changed.
Elm Creek trailer home complete loss after weekend fire
ELM CREEK, Neb. — A family is without a home after a fire burned through their trailer over the weekend in Elm Creek. According to the Elm Creek Volunteer Fire Department, they were called to the blaze at Oak Ridge Trailer Court at around 9:35 a.m. Saturday. When crews...
Learning Curve: Morris Matinees
KEARNEY, Neb. — The arts play an important role at Kearney Public Schools, starting from a young age. Central Elementary School Principal Teresa Schnoor has more on the Morris Matinee Program at the Merryman Performing Arts Center. Established in 2015, the Scott D. & Rochelle Morris Matinee Fund supports...
Doniphan woman sentenced on federal charge related to drugs found in GI Airbnb
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Doniphan woman facing a federal drug charge after she was found with drugs in a Grand Island Airbnb has been sentenced to five years in prison. According to federal court records, Kristina Gomez, 37, was given the sentence Thursday on one count of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. She was also sentenced to four years of post-release supervision.
Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase helps bring business to Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb. — With hotels right next to the interstate and restaurants nearby, Kearney can be a hub for events, especially for sports. This weekend, the Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase kicked off, helping local businesses get extra streams of income. At Kearney High School, girls basketball teams come from...
