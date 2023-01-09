Garland, Mitchell lead Cavs past banged-up Suns 112-98
PHOENIX (AP) – Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell both scored 22 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers pulled away late to beat the Phoenix Suns 112-98.
The Cavaliers won for the fourth time in five games. It’s the second time this week the Cavs have topped the Suns after beating them 90-88 on Wednesday.Kosar removed from finale game coverage after bet
The struggling Suns have dropped six in a row and nine of 10. Phoenix now has a 20-21 record, which is the first time they’ve been under .500 all season.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.
Comments / 0