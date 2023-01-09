Garland, Mitchell lead Cavs past banged-up Suns 112-98

PHOENIX (AP) – Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell both scored 22 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers pulled away late to beat the Phoenix Suns 112-98.

The Cavaliers won for the fourth time in five games. It’s the second time this week the Cavs have topped the Suns after beating them 90-88 on Wednesday.

The struggling Suns have dropped six in a row and nine of 10. Phoenix now has a 20-21 record, which is the first time they’ve been under .500 all season.

