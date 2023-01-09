ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Garland, Mitchell lead Cavs past banged-up Suns 112-98

By David Brandt, Associated Press
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=297EDi_0k7yzVer00

PHOENIX (AP) – Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell both scored 22 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers pulled away late to beat the Phoenix Suns 112-98.

The Cavaliers won for the fourth time in five games. It’s the second time this week the Cavs have topped the Suns after beating them 90-88 on Wednesday.

Kosar removed from finale game coverage after bet

The struggling Suns have dropped six in a row and nine of 10. Phoenix now has a 20-21 record, which is the first time they’ve been under .500 all season.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKBN

Major motion picture to be filmed at Ohio restaurant

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An Ohio restaurant will be shutting down for several weeks, and it’s got a special surprise. Arnold’s Bar and Grill in Cincinnati announced that “a certain famous rabbit’s employers” had rented the building out to produce a major motion picture. The post displayed a photo of the restaurant with an image […]
CINCINNATI, OH
WKBN

WKBN

63K+
Followers
32K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy