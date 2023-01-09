1 killed in double shooting on Indy’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS – IMPD is investigating after a man was killed in a double shooting Sunday night on Indy’s south side.

Police said it happened just before 11 p.m. at a gas station near the intersection of W. Thompson Road and S. Harding Street.

Police located two victims at the scene with gunshot wounds. One of the victims, a man, died at the scene. The other victim, a woman, was taken to the hospital and last said to be stable.

Investigators are speaking to a person of interest at last check.

According to a police report, the shooting may have been the result of a carjacking at the gas station.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.