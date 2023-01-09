1 killed in double shooting on Indy’s south side
INDIANAPOLIS – IMPD is investigating after a man was killed in a double shooting Sunday night on Indy’s south side.
Police said it happened just before 11 p.m. at a gas station near the intersection of W. Thompson Road and S. Harding Street.
Police located two victims at the scene with gunshot wounds. One of the victims, a man, died at the scene. The other victim, a woman, was taken to the hospital and last said to be stable.
Investigators are speaking to a person of interest at last check.
According to a police report, the shooting may have been the result of a carjacking at the gas station.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.
Comments / 1