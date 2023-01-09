BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Bloomington police arrested a woman who admitted to stabbing an 18-year-old as she was getting off the bus and targeting her based on her race. The victim, an 18-year-old female, told police as she was exiting a Bloomington Transit bus on 4th Street near the B-Line Trail Wednesday afternoon, an unknown woman who was also riding the bus hit her multiple times in the head with an unknown object.

