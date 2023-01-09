Read full article on original website
Strange in Indiana: Noblesville PD/FD Called to Round up 'Loose Bison'. Little Did They Know They Were Herding 'Yaks'Zack LoveNoblesville, IN
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Carmel High School Students Present Hindu Culture Awareness Workshop to Smoky Row Elementary School StaffEesha SinghCarmel, IN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in IndianaTravel MavenIndianapolis, IN
1 hurt in overnight Broad Ripple shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was shot overnight in Broad Ripple. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were dispatched to Guilford Avenue and Broad Ripple Avenue around 1:30 a.m. on a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from...
Family of Herman Whitfield III releases more bodycam footage of son’s death in IMPD custody
INDIANAPOLIS — The family of Herman Whitfield III has released more bodycam footage of their son’s death while in police custody. Whitfield died after officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to his parents’ home on April 25, 2022. The 39-year-old man was in the midst of a mental health crisis, his parents said, and called 911 to request an ambulance. His father told police his son was “having a psychosis.”
2 killed in east side motel shooting
INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a deadly shooting Saturday morning left two people dead. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the Budget 8 Inn at 6850 E 21st Street just before 5:30 a.m. where two people were found suffering from gunshot wounds. Police...
2 shot in apparent drive-by shooting on Indy’s southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after two people were shot on Indy’s southeast side on Thursday night in what police believe was a drive-by shooting. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, police were dispatched to a residential area in the 7500 block of Dublin Lane at around 8:57 p.m. on report of a shooting.
2 killed in shooting on Indy’s near east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were shot and killed Thursday on the near east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before noon, police were called to an apartment in the 200 block of North Walcott Street — near State Avenue and Washington Street — on a report of a person shot.
Man killed in overnight shooting on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS -Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death Friday morning on Indy’s east side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, police were dispatched to a residential area in the 2200 block of Windsong Drive at around 1 a.m. on a report of shots fired. This is near East 21st Street and North Mitthoeffer Road.
Avon shooting: 1 suspect wounded, another apprehended after chase
AVON, Ind. – A burglary suspect was wounded during an “exchange of gunfire” before leaving the scene; his alleged accomplice led police on a chase while trying to get away, investigators say. The Avon Police Department arrested 18-year-old Jermaine Cole and 19-year-old Davari Kimbrough on a preliminary...
IFD: Awning collapses after hit by delivery truck on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS — A collapse and rescue team is assessing the structural damage to an east side healthcare facility after a delivery truck inadvertently struck an awning, causing a 3,600 pound steel beam to collapse. According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, the incident occurred at approximately 11 a.m. on Friday...
Court records reveal how police made quick arrest of man accused of killing two people on Indy’s near east side
Court records reveal how police made quick arrest of man accused of killing two people on Indy's near east side.
Police arrest 3 adults, 1 juvenile in Carmel liquor store robbery
CARMEL, Ind. – Carmel police said they’ve arrested four people from Indianapolis in connection with a theft at a liquor store from November. On Nov. 2, 2022, the Carmel Police Department responded to Payless Liquors, 14580 River Rd., around 1 p.m. after several people entered the store and took multiple bottles of liquor.
Indy police search for missing man
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 34-year-old man who was last seen on Tuesday. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Sean Harp was last seen in the 1300 block of N. Bolton Avenue. Harp is described as being 5’9″ and...
Police say Bloomington bus stabbing suspect targeted victim due to race; ‘One less person to blow up our country’
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Bloomington police arrested a woman who admitted to stabbing an 18-year-old as she was getting off the bus and targeting her based on her race. The victim, an 18-year-old female, told police as she was exiting a Bloomington Transit bus on 4th Street near the B-Line Trail Wednesday afternoon, an unknown woman who was also riding the bus hit her multiple times in the head with an unknown object.
Docs: ‘Bob & Tom’ comedian shot at after caught by husband while having affair with ‘high school sweetheart’ in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Court documents detail an affair spurred to violence involving “Bob & Tom” comedian Ronald Sexton, better known as Donnie Baker, and a Fountaintown woman whom Sexton claimed was an old “high school sweetheart.”. Previously, Sexton told FOX59 about how he was shot at while...
Court docs: Murder suspect posted Facebook memorial tributes to victim after deadly shooting
INDIANAPOLIS – In the days after police say Antonio Johnson shot and killed Melvin Hall Jr., he posted memorial tributes to his friend on Facebook. Investigators later linked Johnson to the deadly Dec. 15 shooting through eyewitness accounts, fingerprints and clothing, according to court documents. Indianapolis Metropolitan police found...
Man dies after being struck by van in Kokomo
KOKOMO, Ind. — A man died Tuesday from injuries suffered when he was struck by a vehicle in Kokomo, the Kokomo Police Department announced Thursday. The man was identified as 87-year-old William Walden, of Kokomo. Police said he was struck on Jan. 6 by a 62-year-old Kokomo man driving...
Woman charged with 3 misdemeanors in car on canal incident
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges against the accused driver in an incident on the iced over downtown canal that went viral in December. Biankia Gleason, 33, was officially charged with three separate counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Around 11 p.m. on the...
Former ‘Popeyes Meme Kid’ Rides Social Media Wave to NIL Deal
Gun found at Decatur Middle School; 2 students detained
INDIANAPOLIS — A gun was found at Decatur Middle School Thursday after two student were detained, school officials announced. Administration detained the students for a disciplinary matter. After finding the gun, school officials immediately contacted school police and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department to investigate. A school official said...
Semi driver arrested in Hendricks County after more than 20 pounds of cocaine found during traffic stop
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — A Texas man was arrested in Hendricks County Thursday after Indiana State Police seized 22 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop. ISP said the driver, Jorge Bucio, 37, of Weatherford, was pulled over around 3:50 p.m. on Interstate 70 (59 mile marker) for a motor carrier inspection.
PETA Calls for Georgia Pres. ‘to Be a Peach’ And Retire Mascot Uga
