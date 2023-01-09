ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

cbs4indy.com

1 hurt in overnight Broad Ripple shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was shot overnight in Broad Ripple. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were dispatched to Guilford Avenue and Broad Ripple Avenue around 1:30 a.m. on a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Family of Herman Whitfield III releases more bodycam footage of son’s death in IMPD custody

INDIANAPOLIS — The family of Herman Whitfield III has released more bodycam footage of their son’s death while in police custody. Whitfield died after officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to his parents’ home on April 25, 2022. The 39-year-old man was in the midst of a mental health crisis, his parents said, and called 911 to request an ambulance. His father told police his son was “having a psychosis.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

2 killed in east side motel shooting

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a deadly shooting Saturday morning left two people dead. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the Budget 8 Inn at 6850 E 21st Street just before 5:30 a.m. where two people were found suffering from gunshot wounds. Police...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

2 shot in apparent drive-by shooting on Indy’s southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after two people were shot on Indy’s southeast side on Thursday night in what police believe was a drive-by shooting. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, police were dispatched to a residential area in the 7500 block of Dublin Lane at around 8:57 p.m. on report of a shooting.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

2 killed in shooting on Indy’s near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were shot and killed Thursday on the near east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before noon, police were called to an apartment in the 200 block of North Walcott Street — near State Avenue and Washington Street — on a report of a person shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man killed in overnight shooting on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS -Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death Friday morning on Indy’s east side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, police were dispatched to a residential area in the 2200 block of Windsong Drive at around 1 a.m. on a report of shots fired. This is near East 21st Street and North Mitthoeffer Road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Avon shooting: 1 suspect wounded, another apprehended after chase

AVON, Ind. – A burglary suspect was wounded during an “exchange of gunfire” before leaving the scene; his alleged accomplice led police on a chase while trying to get away, investigators say. The Avon Police Department arrested 18-year-old Jermaine Cole and 19-year-old Davari Kimbrough on a preliminary...
AVON, IN
cbs4indy.com

IFD: Awning collapses after hit by delivery truck on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A collapse and rescue team is assessing the structural damage to an east side healthcare facility after a delivery truck inadvertently struck an awning, causing a 3,600 pound steel beam to collapse. According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, the incident occurred at approximately 11 a.m. on Friday...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Police arrest 3 adults, 1 juvenile in Carmel liquor store robbery

CARMEL, Ind. – Carmel police said they’ve arrested four people from Indianapolis in connection with a theft at a liquor store from November. On Nov. 2, 2022, the Carmel Police Department responded to Payless Liquors, 14580 River Rd., around 1 p.m. after several people entered the store and took multiple bottles of liquor.
CARMEL, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indy police search for missing man

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 34-year-old man who was last seen on Tuesday. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Sean Harp was last seen in the 1300 block of N. Bolton Avenue. Harp is described as being 5’9″ and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Police say Bloomington bus stabbing suspect targeted victim due to race; ‘One less person to blow up our country’

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Bloomington police arrested a woman who admitted to stabbing an 18-year-old as she was getting off the bus and targeting her based on her race. The victim, an 18-year-old female, told police as she was exiting a Bloomington Transit bus on 4th Street near the B-Line Trail Wednesday afternoon, an unknown woman who was also riding the bus hit her multiple times in the head with an unknown object.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man dies after being struck by van in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. — A man died Tuesday from injuries suffered when he was struck by a vehicle in Kokomo, the Kokomo Police Department announced Thursday. The man was identified as 87-year-old William Walden, of Kokomo. Police said he was struck on Jan. 6 by a 62-year-old Kokomo man driving...
KOKOMO, IN
cbs4indy.com

Woman charged with 3 misdemeanors in car on canal incident

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges against the accused driver in an incident on the iced over downtown canal that went viral in December. Biankia Gleason, 33, was officially charged with three separate counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Around 11 p.m. on the...
MARION COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Former ‘Popeyes Meme Kid’ Rides Social Media Wave to NIL Deal

INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Gun found at Decatur Middle School; 2 students detained

INDIANAPOLIS — A gun was found at Decatur Middle School Thursday after two student were detained, school officials announced. Administration detained the students for a disciplinary matter. After finding the gun, school officials immediately contacted school police and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department to investigate. A school official said...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

PETA Calls for Georgia Pres. ‘to Be a Peach’ And Retire Mascot Uga

INDIANAPOLIS, IN

