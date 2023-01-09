ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, MA

UAlbany uses the long ball to earn lopsided victory over UMass Lowell

By Taylor O'Connor
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kWcPy_0k7yysnf00

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The University at Albany men’s basketball team dominated from start to finish in an 89-63 win over UMass Lowell on Sunday afternoon. The win is the first conference victory for the Great Danes of the year. The team went 13-20 from beyond the arc en route to the victory. Sarju Patel had a breakout game, leading all scorers with 23 points.

Head Coach Dwayne Killings : “It was probably the best game we’ve had all year. When you think about two halves, we defended, we scored it, our guys did a great job with their roles. Sarju Patel was great, Aaron Reddish was great, Jonathan [Beagle] and his play moving the basketball was terrific. Now, can we be that all the time – that’s the question.”

Key Stat Lines

  • Sarju Patel went 5-6 from beyond the arc and 8-12 overall from the field, finishing with a team-high 23 points.
  • Gerald Drumgoole Jr. wasn’t far behind, also going 5-6 from deep and finishing with 22 points. He had a team-high six assists while also grabbing five rebounds and a steal.
  • Jonathan Beagle finished with a double-double, dropping 17 points and nabbing 12 boards.
  • Aaron Reddish had his second game in a row where he had a hot shooting had. The sophomore ended with 21 points on 6-9 shooting. He led the Great Danes with four steals.
  • UAlbany shot 47.3% (26-55) from the field and 65.0% (13-20) from deep. UMass Lowell shot 43.4% (23-53) from the field and went just 3-15 from three.
  • UAlbany won the rebounding war, 37-25.
  • The Great Danes finished with just 10 turnovers, UMass Lowell had 13.
  • UAlbany led for 37:01, the most of any game this season. The largest lead held was 27 points.


How it Happened:

  • UAlbany jumped out to a quick 7-2 lead to start the game. Jonathan Beagle led the way with the first four points for the Great Danes before Aaron Reddish buried a three.
  • The Great Danes pushed the lead to 20-9 by the U12 media TO following three-straight three pointers from Reddish, Sarju Patel , and Gerald Drumgoole Jr. After starting the game 0-3 from deep, UAlbany hit four if its next five attempts.
  • Both teams dug in defensively to limit the scoring to 4-4 until the next TO was called with 8:17 remaining in the first half. UAlbany still maintained its 11-point advantage, 24-13.
  • With 3:34 left in the first half the scoreboard read 34-24 in favor of the Great Danes. The team continued its hot shooting from beyond the arc, hitting 6-11. Patel and Reddish led all scorers with 10 points each.
  • The Great Danes went to the locker room at halftime with a 3-29 advantage. UAlbany shot 43.4% (13-30) from the field and 53.8% (7-13) from three in the first half. UMass Lowell shot 40.9% (9-22) from the field and went just 2-6 from three.
  • UAlbany led in rebounding at the half, 17-13. Both teams went to the locker room with six turnovers.
  • UAlbany started the second half on a 12-4 run. UMass Lowell was forced to call TO after the Great Danes sank eight-straight points, ending with a dagger three from Patel. The scoreboard read 50-33 UAlbany with 16:18 remaining.
  • UAlbany came out after the TO and put together another scoring run, this time 11-4, to increase the lead to 62-37 by the U12. Sarju Patel led all scorers with 23 points, going 5-6 from three. UAlbany went 4-5 from three on the front end of the second half.
  • By the U8 media TO, UAlbany held a 74-49 advantage. UMass Lowell started adding pressure for the Great Danes in the back court, but UAlbany was able to push through the tough defense by drawing fouls and getting to the foul line.
  • UAlbany shot 52% (13-25) from the field and 85.7% (6-7) from three in the second half. UMass Lowell shot 45.2% (14-31) from the field and went just 1-9 from three.

Next: The Great Danes face Bryant on Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m. – the first matchup between the schools as America East Conference foes.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

