Houston, TX

OnlyHomers

NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
thecomeback.com

Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future

At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy

Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Sportscasting

NFL Hall of Fame Finalist Jared Allen’s 2nd Sports Career Began as a Dare; Now He’s Going to the 2023 National Championship

Former NFL player Jared Allen struggled to control the curling broom at first, but he recently announced that he hit a personal milestone in the game.  The post NFL Hall of Fame Finalist Jared Allen’s 2nd Sports Career Began as a Dare; Now He’s Going to the 2023 National Championship appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
TENNESSEE STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans roasted the Chargers’ receipts hype video after their epic meltdown against the Jaguars

NFL hype videos are great. When done properly, they’ll have even the most casual non-athletes ready to run through a brick wall. Sometimes, they can backfire. The Los Angeles Chargers’ hype video for their playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday did both. The video featured a bunch of receipts being printed with critical quotes from sports pundits.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Houston, TX
Houston local news

