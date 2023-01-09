ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Play3 Night’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the Connecticut Lottery’s “Play3 Night” game were:

6-9-5, WB: 3

(six, nine, five; WB: three)

