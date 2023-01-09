ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the Connecticut Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:

03-10-11-30-33

(three, ten, eleven, thirty, thirty-three)

