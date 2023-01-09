Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

I saw a very familiar, yet strange, product in the deli case at the Big Y in New Milford over the weekend - Boar's Head meats. It's sad, but it stopped me in my tracks. Boar's Head? In Big Y? Have you ever asked for Boar's Head at Big Y? The answer for decades has been "No, we don't carry them". Not anymore.

NEW MILFORD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO