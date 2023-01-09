Read full article on original website
Air Force says OL Hunter Brown dies after medical emergency
The Air Force Academy said OL Hunter Brown died after experiencing a medical emergency as he left his dormitory for class Monday. He was 21.
Air Force Academy cadets, staff and faculty are in shock and mourning following the death of a cadet on Monday, according to a news release from the Academy. Cadet 3rd Class Hunter Brown, 21, collapsed after leaving his dormitory on his way to class, officials said. Monday was the Academy's first day of class following winter break. Brown was a reserve offensive lineman for the Falcons' football team. He appeared...
Army’s Future Soldier Prep Course may expand to Benning
As the service struggles to meet its recruiting quotas at a rate not recently seen in the all-volunteer force era, the Army is poised to expand the pre-boot camp course it established to help young Americans improve their fitness and test scores in order to sign permanent contracts. The Army...
Meet the Army’s first female active duty Abrams master gunner
The first female active-duty Army soldier recently graduated from the M1A2 Abrams master gunner course at Fort Benning, Georgia, according to a news release. Sgt. Cinthia Ramirez, 23, assigned to Avenger Company, 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, completed the course earlier in December. “I hope I can...
Applications to Air Force Academy Bounce Back After Plummeting During Pandemic
Applications to join the Air Force Academy's class of 2027 skyrocketed last year, following a year when the school saw a dive in applications from young men and women during the coronavirus pandemic. More than 10,000 students had applied to be part of the class of 2027 as of the...
Air Force Academy football player Hunter Brown, 21, died after suffering a medical emergency on campus. The academy announced Brown was leaving his dorm and heading to class when he collapsed Monday. First responders were unsuccessful in their life-saving attempts. "Hunter was a standout offensive lineman on the Falcon football...
Air Force offensive lineman and Cadet Third Class Hunter Brown died at age 21. The Academy revealed the tragic news Tuesday, announcing that Brown experienced a "medical emergency" while leaving his dormitory Monday morning. "Hunter was a standout offensive lineman on the Falcon football team ...
Ask Stew: How Should an Athlete Prepare for Ranger or Special Forces Training?
Athletes from many backgrounds consider military service every year. Most come into their preparation journey with a wide variety of strengths and weaknesses. However, most will only determine their weaknesses if they honestly assess themselves by testing the skills required for their future profession. Here is a question from a...
Army expands ‘prep course’ for low-scoring applicants after pilot
The Army is doubling down on an ambitious accessions experiment that’s allowing hopeful soldiers with poor fitness or low aptitude test scores to attend a pre-basic training course to get them up to service entry standards, officials announced Monday. The service first launched its Future Soldier Preparatory Course in...
Army expands program for recruits who don't meet weight and test requirements as recruiting crisis deepens
The U.S. Army announced an expansion to a program that allows the service to enlist candidates who do not yet meet the weight and aptitude requirements for service.
