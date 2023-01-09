Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Newly elected Alcoa mayor and vice mayor the first females in their positions
ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) — Two women are making history in the City of Alcoa. Mayor Tanya Martin and Vice-Mayor Tracey Cooper were elected back in November. Both are the first females ever elected in their positions in the City of Alcoa. “This is my home. I was born here, and my parents lived here, so I […]
WATE
Alcoa mayor and vice mayor making history
Two women are making history in Blount County as both are the first females ever elected in their positions in the City of Alcoa. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. Two women are making history in Blount County as both are the first females ever elected in their positions in the City of Alcoa. WATE Good Morning Tennessee.
wvlt.tv
Eviction Notices Again for Village Inn Residents
Thursday morning flights on time at McGhee Tyson after a day of cancellations, delays. As of writing, all Thursday morning departures up until 8 a.m. were set to take off on time. Updated: 7 hours ago. There is fun for the entire family this weekend!. U.S. Olympic Team Trials coming...
This Tennessee County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker analyzed data to determine which county has the shortest life expectancy in Tennessee.
Commissioner requests KCSO deputies in McAlister’s incident give statements at meeting
A Knox County Commissioner requested for three Knox County Deputies involved in the November incident at a Knoxville McAlister's Deli attend a County Commission meeting to give their statement of what happened.
‘$91,000 and it’s still not running’ Greeneville woman waited months for solar panels repairs
There are 35 solar panels on Linda Yokley's home in Greene County. Yet, since they were put up in September, and the hardware was installed to operate the battery power, the meter read zero. In other words, it's not working. Yokley isn't happy as she paid $91,000 to have the solar system installed.
wvlt.tv
City of Knoxville planning UT campus expansion
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A bridge connecting The University of Tennessee to the southern banks of the Tennessee River is under development and will be known as the Pedestrian Bridge. The bridge would consist of walking and bike trails only, starting from Thompson-Boling Arena across to the South Knox waterfront,...
knoxfocus.com
Town Hall East meets tonight
What are the big issues facing our community? What do our elected officials think? Do we agree?. Come to our open community meeting, meet five of your elected representatives, and let’s discuss the hopes and frustrations facing our neighborhood communities in East Knoxville. After all, 2023 is a brand-new...
WATE
Holding landlords accountable: Legal tips for renters
With realtors saying the cost to rent is at an all-time high, there’s growing concern that this is forcing more people to live in unclean and unsafe conditions. This creates the question: what can I do if I'm trapped in a lease and my landlord isn't keeping up their end of the contract?
wvlt.tv
150 new jobs available at Knoxville Post Office
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The United States Postal Service is looking for 150 delivery carriers at the Knoxville Post Office at 1237 Weisgarber Road. Applicants must be at least 18 years old and be able to pass a criminal background investigation. Weekend and holiday availability is required. USPS is hosting...
knoxfocus.com
The Four Corners of a Contract
“If it falls outside the four corners of the contract, it is generally irrelevant and inadmissible evidence.” That phrase, or something along those lines, is something every first-year law student will be familiar with. But what does that phrase mean?. The four corners that are referenced are the four...
rockytopinsider.com
Five-Star Receiver Visiting Tennessee For January Junior Day
Five-star class of 2024 receiver Ryan Wingo is unofficially visiting Tennessee this weekend for the Vols’ junior day, 247sports Steve Wiltfong reported Tuesday afternoon. Wingo is one of the top prospects in the country, ranking as the No. 14 player and No. 3 receiver in the country according to the 247sports composite rankings. The Saint Louis native is the top player in the state of Missouri.
wvlt.tv
Newport Utilities asks Cocke Co. residents to fill out funding survey
NEWPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - Newport Utilities is asking residents of Cocke County to fill out a survey that could help determine where state and federal funding goes to help establish high-speed internet. “The FCC is working on more accurately mapping where high speed broadband IS available and IS NOT available,”...
insideofknoxville.com
Construction Prepared to Start on the 200 Block of Gay Street
I’m not usually happy to see a sidewalk closed and I’m not delighted to see that on the 200 block. That said, I’ve never been more excited to see a fence being erected than I was yesterday while walking past that spot. For a crash course on...
Mulch company triples Knoxville tree service’s disposal cost
Inflation has hit everyone across the country recently. As consumers, we see price hikes all the time and so do small business owners.
KCS to discuss charter school changes, more janitor services and new Farragut elementary school
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — On Monday, board members of Knox County Schools are expected to meet and discuss a list of possible policy changes and resolutions ahead of their regular meeting on Jan. 12. They are expected to discuss several different kinds of contracts, such as one that would...
Knoxville mother fighting to get disabled daughter needed care
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The mother of a severely disabled young adult is fighting to have overnight nursing care, by an RN, for her daughter. However, TennCare says a registered nurse is “not medically necessary,” and that an aide and other home care services are adequate. Six years ago, Sadia Jallow battled TennCare over a […]
WATE
Remains found in golf bag identified as Knoxville man
Human remains found in a golf bag along Douglas Lake in 2019 that are the subject of an ongoing homicide investigation have been identified, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Monday. Remains found in golf bag identified as Knoxville …. Human remains found in a golf bag along Douglas Lake...
Man convicted of raping unconscious UT student in 2020
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man has been found guilty of raping a University of Tennessee student while she was unconscious, according to the Knox County district attorney’s office. Gavin John Quaedvlieg, 25, was found guilty of rape following a two-day trial. The crime took place on February 23, 2020, at which point both the […]
2 bald eagles photographed in Alcoa, TN
Alcoa residents watching the sky may catch a glimpse of some special, flying visitors in the area.
