ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The 74

Opinion: Students in This Tennessee District Are More Literacy-Proficient Post-Pandemic

This is the first in a series of three essays from a fall 2022 Knowledge Matters Campaign tour of school districts in Tennessee. In this piece, Kathy Daugherty, pre-K-2 coordinator of reading and response to intervention coach for Murfreesboro City Schools, and Cathy Pressnell, Murfreesboro’s literacy director for grades 3-6, describe their journey implementing the […]
MURFREESBORO, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee’s third-grade reading assessment law is misguided

In the glamorous world of public education, August — not January — is the genesis of a new year. Resolutions are made. Goals are set. Even the bathrooms in a middle school smell okay. I’ve never cared for August, though. There’s the awkward period of time struggling to learn students’ names and personalities. Hot weather […] The post Tennessee’s third-grade reading assessment law is misguided appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

What is the lightning capital of Tennessee?

Report: 1 in 6 TN high school girls experienced dating …. A new report from the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth found one in six Tennessee high school girls reported experiencing physical dating violence in 2019. 1 critically injured in Madison shooting. One person has been taken to the...
NASHVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Former UT student convicted of raping unconscious girl

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A former University of Tennessee student was convicted Wednesday of raping an unconscious fellow student, according to a release from the office of District Attorney Charme Allen. According to the release, Gavin John Quaedvlieg, 25, met another student at an off-campus apartment on Feb. 23, 2020....
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

Superintendent discusses impact of third grade retention law

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee state lawmakers return to Nashville on Tuesday to begin the 113th General Assembly. They’re expected to address controversial topics like abortion, the Department of Children’s Services, gender-affirming health care for minors, marijuana, and education. One topic in education that’s raised plenty of debate is what’s known to many as the […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

'Runaway wife' ads in early Tennessee newspapers

I’ve heard it said that families were happier “in the old days.” However, newspapers prove that not every household was blissful. They also remind us that, when it comes to legal status, women have come a long way. There are several types of runaway ads published during...
TENNESSEE STATE
wcyb.com

Area teams ranked in first AP Tennessee high school basketball polls

(WCYB) — The first Associated Press Tennessee high school basketball rankings came out on Monday night. Five schools from Northeast Tennessee were ranked. Others receiving 12 or more points: Oak Ridge 17. Bradley Central 15. Walker Valley 12. Division I - Class 3A. RecordPts. Livingston Academy (5)15-084 Haywood County...
TENNESSEE STATE
cartercountysports.com

Three County Teams Ranked In AP Poll

Carter County was well represented in the first edition of the AP Tennessee Prep Basketball polls. Three teams were ranked in their respective classes as the Hampton boys, Hampton girls, and Elizabethton girls were ranked in this week’s poll. In the boys’ Class 1A poll, Hampton came in at...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
vucommodores.com

Headed to Knoxville

VANDERBILT COMMODORES (8-7, 1-1 SEC) VS. NO. 5/5 TENNESSEE VOLUNTEERS (13-2, 3-1 SEC) Vanderbilt plays its second-consecutive ranked opponent on the road. Vandy is 1-1 in the SEC with a win over South Carolina and a loss at No. 20 Missouri. The Commodores’ last win over a top 10 opponent...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Remains found in golf bag identified as Knoxville man

Human remains found in a golf bag along Douglas Lake in 2019 that are the subject of an ongoing homicide investigation have been identified, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Monday. Remains found in golf bag identified as Knoxville …. Human remains found in a golf bag along Douglas Lake...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy