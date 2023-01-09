Read full article on original website
Related
wvlt.tv
Eviction Notices Again for Village Inn Residents
Thursday morning flights on time at McGhee Tyson after a day of cancellations, delays. As of writing, all Thursday morning departures up until 8 a.m. were set to take off on time. Updated: 7 hours ago. There is fun for the entire family this weekend!. U.S. Olympic Team Trials coming...
‘$91,000 and it’s still not running’ Greeneville woman waited months for solar panels repairs
There are 35 solar panels on Linda Yokley's home in Greene County. Yet, since they were put up in September, and the hardware was installed to operate the battery power, the meter read zero. In other words, it's not working. Yokley isn't happy as she paid $91,000 to have the solar system installed.
wvlt.tv
City of Knoxville planning UT campus expansion
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A bridge connecting The University of Tennessee to the southern banks of the Tennessee River is under development and will be known as the Pedestrian Bridge. The bridge would consist of walking and bike trails only, starting from Thompson-Boling Arena across to the South Knox waterfront,...
Man convicted of raping unconscious UT student in 2020
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man has been found guilty of raping a University of Tennessee student while she was unconscious, according to the Knox County district attorney’s office. Gavin John Quaedvlieg, 25, was found guilty of rape following a two-day trial. The crime took place on February 23, 2020, at which point both the […]
This Tennessee County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker analyzed data to determine which county has the shortest life expectancy in Tennessee.
wvlt.tv
Newport Utilities asks Cocke Co. residents to fill out funding survey
NEWPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - Newport Utilities is asking residents of Cocke County to fill out a survey that could help determine where state and federal funding goes to help establish high-speed internet. “The FCC is working on more accurately mapping where high speed broadband IS available and IS NOT available,”...
insideofknoxville.com
Construction Prepared to Start on the 200 Block of Gay Street
I’m not usually happy to see a sidewalk closed and I’m not delighted to see that on the 200 block. That said, I’ve never been more excited to see a fence being erected than I was yesterday while walking past that spot. For a crash course on...
Mulch company triples Knoxville tree service’s disposal cost
Inflation has hit everyone across the country recently. As consumers, we see price hikes all the time and so do small business owners.
wvlt.tv
150 new jobs available at Knoxville Post Office
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The United States Postal Service is looking for 150 delivery carriers at the Knoxville Post Office at 1237 Weisgarber Road. Applicants must be at least 18 years old and be able to pass a criminal background investigation. Weekend and holiday availability is required. USPS is hosting...
knoxfocus.com
The Four Corners of a Contract
“If it falls outside the four corners of the contract, it is generally irrelevant and inadmissible evidence.” That phrase, or something along those lines, is something every first-year law student will be familiar with. But what does that phrase mean?. The four corners that are referenced are the four...
Newly elected Alcoa mayor and vice mayor the first females in their positions
ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) — Two women are making history in the City of Alcoa. Mayor Tanya Martin and Vice-Mayor Tracey Cooper were elected back in November. Both are the first females ever elected in their positions in the City of Alcoa. “This is my home. I was born here, and my parents lived here, so I […]
Records show Knoxville College could be option for new Greyhound bus stop
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Greyhound is changing how it does business across the country. The private bus line moved its Knoxville location three times in 2022, and could soon move again. 10Investigates requested months of emails between Greyhound and city leaders to get a firsthand look at the ongoing negotiations.
The Tomahawk
Master beef, energy, and trees in 2023
Cattle farmers interested in earning their Tennessee Master Beef Producer status or needing to recertify have the opportunity beginning February 7. Each Tuesday in February, beginning at 6 p.m., farmers will hear from UT specialists, veterinarians, and agents leading discussions and offering tips for best management practices. As fertilizer prices...
WATE
Holding landlords accountable: Legal tips for renters
With realtors saying the cost to rent is at an all-time high, there’s growing concern that this is forcing more people to live in unclean and unsafe conditions. This creates the question: what can I do if I'm trapped in a lease and my landlord isn't keeping up their end of the contract?
Knoxville mother fighting to get disabled daughter needed care
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The mother of a severely disabled young adult is fighting to have overnight nursing care, by an RN, for her daughter. However, TennCare says a registered nurse is “not medically necessary,” and that an aide and other home care services are adequate. Six years ago, Sadia Jallow battled TennCare over a […]
Woman reports hit-and-run in West Knox County
A woman says she was hit by a vehicle near a fast-food restaurant Sunday night, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland.
WATE
Cruze Farm offers ice cream and milk
Family-owned and family-friendly ice cream parlor located in downtown Knoxville. Family-owned and family-friendly ice cream parlor located in downtown Knoxville. WATE 6 On Your Side News at 5 p.m. WATE 6 On Your Side News at 5 p.m. on Jan. 11, 2023. WATE 6 On Your Side News at 4...
WATE
Law enforcement looking for 3rd suspect in November shooting
In this week's Crime Stoppers Spotlight, a third suspect is being sought in a shooting that occurred along East Fifth Avenue in Knoxville in November. WATE Midday News. Law enforcement looking for 3rd suspect in November …. In this week's Crime Stoppers Spotlight, a third suspect is being sought in...
WATE
Court orders forensic evaluation of Jimmy Lee Riffe
A court has ordered a mental evaluation of Jimmy Lee Riffe, the third suspect in the case surrounding the February 2021 murder of Aaron Massengill. Court orders forensic evaluation of Jimmy Lee Riffe. A court has ordered a mental evaluation of Jimmy Lee Riffe, the third suspect in the case...
No children injured in Morristown school bus crash
A crash involving a school bus in Hamblen County Tuesday afternoon, according to Morristown Police Department.
Comments / 0