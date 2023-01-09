ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
wvlt.tv

Eviction Notices Again for Village Inn Residents

Thursday morning flights on time at McGhee Tyson after a day of cancellations, delays. As of writing, all Thursday morning departures up until 8 a.m. were set to take off on time. Updated: 7 hours ago. There is fun for the entire family this weekend!. U.S. Olympic Team Trials coming...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

City of Knoxville planning UT campus expansion

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A bridge connecting The University of Tennessee to the southern banks of the Tennessee River is under development and will be known as the Pedestrian Bridge. The bridge would consist of walking and bike trails only, starting from Thompson-Boling Arena across to the South Knox waterfront,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Man convicted of raping unconscious UT student in 2020

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man has been found guilty of raping a University of Tennessee student while she was unconscious, according to the Knox County district attorney’s office. Gavin John Quaedvlieg, 25, was found guilty of rape following a two-day trial. The crime took place on February 23, 2020, at which point both the […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Newport Utilities asks Cocke Co. residents to fill out funding survey

NEWPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - Newport Utilities is asking residents of Cocke County to fill out a survey that could help determine where state and federal funding goes to help establish high-speed internet. “The FCC is working on more accurately mapping where high speed broadband IS available and IS NOT available,”...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

150 new jobs available at Knoxville Post Office

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The United States Postal Service is looking for 150 delivery carriers at the Knoxville Post Office at 1237 Weisgarber Road. Applicants must be at least 18 years old and be able to pass a criminal background investigation. Weekend and holiday availability is required. USPS is hosting...
KNOXVILLE, TN
knoxfocus.com

The Four Corners of a Contract

“If it falls outside the four corners of the contract, it is generally irrelevant and inadmissible evidence.” That phrase, or something along those lines, is something every first-year law student will be familiar with. But what does that phrase mean?. The four corners that are referenced are the four...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
The Tomahawk

Master beef, energy, and trees in 2023

Cattle farmers interested in earning their Tennessee Master Beef Producer status or needing to recertify have the opportunity beginning February 7. Each Tuesday in February, beginning at 6 p.m., farmers will hear from UT specialists, veterinarians, and agents leading discussions and offering tips for best management practices. As fertilizer prices...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Holding landlords accountable: Legal tips for renters

With realtors saying the cost to rent is at an all-time high, there’s growing concern that this is forcing more people to live in unclean and unsafe conditions. This creates the question: what can I do if I'm trapped in a lease and my landlord isn't keeping up their end of the contract?
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville mother fighting to get disabled daughter needed care

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The mother of a severely disabled young adult is fighting to have overnight nursing care, by an RN, for her daughter. However, TennCare says a registered nurse is “not medically necessary,” and that an aide and other home care services are adequate. Six years ago, Sadia Jallow battled TennCare over a […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Cruze Farm offers ice cream and milk

Family-owned and family-friendly ice cream parlor located in downtown Knoxville. Family-owned and family-friendly ice cream parlor located in downtown Knoxville. WATE 6 On Your Side News at 5 p.m. WATE 6 On Your Side News at 5 p.m. on Jan. 11, 2023. WATE 6 On Your Side News at 4...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Law enforcement looking for 3rd suspect in November shooting

In this week's Crime Stoppers Spotlight, a third suspect is being sought in a shooting that occurred along East Fifth Avenue in Knoxville in November. WATE Midday News. Law enforcement looking for 3rd suspect in November …. In this week's Crime Stoppers Spotlight, a third suspect is being sought in...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Court orders forensic evaluation of Jimmy Lee Riffe

A court has ordered a mental evaluation of Jimmy Lee Riffe, the third suspect in the case surrounding the February 2021 murder of Aaron Massengill. Court orders forensic evaluation of Jimmy Lee Riffe. A court has ordered a mental evaluation of Jimmy Lee Riffe, the third suspect in the case...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy