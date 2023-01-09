Brian Lane meets Westside team in person for the first time Sunday evening

Anderson –

After being hired as Westside head football coach on Thursday, Brian Lane was in attendance for the Rams end of the season banquet Sunday evening where he met with his new team in person for the first time.

Coach Lane spent the last 6 seasons at Clover and also has had head coaching stops at Byrnes, Woodruff & South Florence compiling a 119-65 record overall.

