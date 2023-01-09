ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers LB Quay Walker ejected after shoving Lions athletic trainer on the field

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker was ejected in the fourth quarter of their game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday night after he shoved a Lions athletic trainer.

Midway through the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field, Lions training staff ran out onto the field to help an injured player during a stoppage. Walker then suddenly shoved one of those trainers in the back, which drew the flag and a quick penalty.

It’s unclear why Walker shoved the trainer in the first place, but it appears to have come out of nowhere.

It marks the second ejection of the season for the rookie.

The penalty eventually led to a Lions touchdown, which gave them a four point lead late in the fourth quarter.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.

Black Enterprise

Son of Former Miami Dolphins Football Player Back on Trial, Charged with Killing Both Parents

According to ABC News, Antonio “A.J.” Armstrong, Jr., the son of Antonio Armstrong, who played for the Miami Dolphins back in 1995, will be heading to trial for a third time after two trials that ended in hung juries. A.J. has been accused of killing his father and mother, Dawn Armstrong in 2016. They were both killed in their sleep in their residence in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
Lamar Jackson still absent during open portion of practice

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — (AP) — When it comes to Lamar Jackson, no news feels like bad news for Baltimore fans. The Ravens practiced Wednesday in preparation for their playoff opener at Cincinnati, and Jackson again was absent. If there was any remaining hope that the star quarterback could make a dramatic return for the postseason at full strength, that took a substantial hit. In fact, nothing seemed to have changed.
BALTIMORE, MD
Going home: Bills' Hamlin released from Buffalo hospital

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — The “Prayers for Damar 3” have been answered. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is finally home. Nine days after he stunned and saddened his teammates by going into cardiac arrest and being resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati, and placed the NFL on hold, Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, the Bills announced.
BUFFALO, NY
Wild-card weekend features 6 rematches, 3 division games

Wild-card weekend is all about familiarity. All six games feature teams that already faced off this season, including three matchups between division rivals going head-to-head for the third time and two clubs playing each other in back-to-back weeks. Bust out the popcorn. It should be a wild weekend. The action...
MINNESOTA STATE
Tyrese Haliburton exits Pacers-Knicks game on crutches after ugly fall

The surging Indiana Pacers might have just received a major blow. Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton exited Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks after an ugly fall on a lay-up attempt during the third quarter. Slicing across the paint, Haliburton made contact with Knicks guard Quentin Grimes in mid-air, initially landed on his right foot, then fell hard to his left.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
New York Post

Ja Morant gifts gear to young fan who had signed ball stolen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After a young Memphis Grizzlies fan had her prized basketball stolen, Ja Morant jumped in to ease the anguish. Ellie Hughes, an 11-year-old Grizzlies fan, was trying to get Morant’s attention for an autograph at Monday’s game against San Antonio when two people swiped her special ball. Hughes, of Forrest City, Arkansas, had collected players’ signatures on the ball for the past six years. Hearing of her plight through social media, Morant reached out to her family, invited her to Wednesday night’s rematch against the Spurs and then gave her his game-worn jersey and Ja 1 Nike shoes, which haven’t...
MEMPHIS, TN
WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

