Firefighters battle flames at Oakland home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple fire departments battled a house fire in Oakland, Tennessee, Sunday night.

Crews rushed to a home on Mack Edwards Drive at around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. The Fayette County Fire Department, Oakland Fire Department and Somerville Fire Department all reportedly responded to the fire.

According to Fayette County Fire Chief Richard Hartfield, no one was injured in the fire. He says the home belonged to a family of five, including three young children.

Hartfield says Oakland Fire Chief Steve Walls had command of the scene.

