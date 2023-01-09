ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, TN

Firefighters battle flames at Oakland home

By Courtney Anderson
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple fire departments battled a house fire in Oakland, Tennessee, Sunday night.

Crews rushed to a home on Mack Edwards Drive at around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. The Fayette County Fire Department, Oakland Fire Department and Somerville Fire Department all reportedly responded to the fire.

Family of man killed in senior facility fire wants answers

According to Fayette County Fire Chief Richard Hartfield, no one was injured in the fire. He says the home belonged to a family of five, including three young children.

Hartfield says Oakland Fire Chief Steve Walls had command of the scene.

