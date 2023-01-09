Latest Pokémon News: Paradox Pokémon cleared for Scarlet and Violet Ranked Series 2 and Go players riot over eggs

Red Dead Redemption 2, the third entry in the Red Dead series, was released eight years after the first Red Dead Redemption game and five years after GTA 5. Rockstar has confirmed the existence of GTA 6 through leaks, but no potential release dates have been announced. Considering this, it's widely thought that Red Dead Redemption 3 might be the next game that the critically-acclaimed company will be working on. Based on Rockstar's pattern of releasing either a Red Dead or GTA game every five years or so, it is unlikely that Red Dead Redemption 3 will be released for at least another seven to eight years if GTA 6 is expected to come out in 2023 or 2024.

4 DAYS AGO