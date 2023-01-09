From Damar Hamlin texts to Nyheim Hines’ ‘bone-chilling’ kickoff return, Sunday was unlike any other for Bills

Read full article on original website
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Look: Sad TCU Fans Go Viral At National Title Game
The first half of this year's national championship between TCU and Georgia was suboptimal for Horned Frogs fans. TCU couldn't get much of anything going on offense while the Bulldogs cruised to 38 points on 354 total yards. So, yeah...not fun for the Horned Frogs. The despair of fans who ...
JJ Watt Feeds Son Koa Before His Final NFL Game in Sweet Photo from Wife Kealia: 'We Love You'
The Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman surprised fans last month when he announced he would retire from the NFL after the final game of the season JJ Watt soaked up special time with his family before taking the field for his final NFL game. On Sunday, Kealia Watt shared a sweet photo on her Instagram Story of husband JJ feeding their 10-week-old son Koa James just hours before the Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman played his last game in the NFL, taking on the San Francisco 49ers in California. "4 hours...
Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Pops in Good American Shacket & Prada Boots at Chiefs Vs. Raiders Football Game
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brittany Mahomes brought a whimsical take to game-day style while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes at his latest football game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the game resulted in a 31-13 win for the Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brittany supported her quarterback husband with their daughter, Sterling, on her Instagram Stories, wearing a patchwork denim outfit from Khloe Kardashian’s brand Good American. Her ensemble featured mixed blue hues across a set of...
Doctor shares absolutely hilarious Damar Hamlin story
A week ago, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was in critical condition after receiving life-saving CPR on the field. But now, spirits are high as Hamlin has made a remarkable recovery and was released from the hospital. And doctors are even sharing some hilarious stories about Hamlin’s hospital stay.
Kliff Kingsbury Is Already Being Mentioned For A New Job
The Arizona Cardinals cleaned house on Monday morning. Just one year after they extended the contract of head coach Kliff Kingsbury, they fired him after the team finished with a 4-13 record. He spent four seasons as the head coach and finished with a 28-37-1 record. Even though he was...
Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a serious car accident last month, and the incident has led to a warrant being issued for his arrest. Police in Plano, Texas, told TMZ on Wednesday that a warrant has been issued for Williams on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. A police spokesperson said... The post Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Deion Sanders Always Dressed for Prime Time
Deion Sanders is famous for lots of things. Starring in football and baseball. Resuscitating the Jackson State Tigers and snapping up a new gig coaching the Colorado Buffaloes. Earning, in every sense of the word, the nickname “Prime Time.” (Though these days he just goes by Coach Prime.)
Bills’ Hamlin posts Instagram photo of himself in hospital bed
Damar Hamlin took to Instagram on Sunday to post the first picture of himself in recovery since suffering a terrifying medical emergency during Monday Night Football.
Damar Hamlin gets absolutely incredible news
A week after he almost lost his life and just a few days after he had awakened from a coma, Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital and has been allowed to return to Buffalo. Bridget Condon of the NFL Network has reported Hamlin has been allowed to go...
Emotional JJ Watt surprised by farewell messages from family, NFL greats ahead of final game
JJ Watt could not help but get emotional after watching a tribute video prepared ahead of his final NFL game. Hard Knocks was filming during a team meeting when defensive coordinator Vance Joseph announced the team had something to show Watt. A video then played that began with Watt’s brother, TJ, congratulating JJ on his retirement and thanking him for being a role model.
