It is Wednesday, and AEW Dynamite is in the Kia Forum in Los Angeles CA. The commentary team is Excalbur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone. They do NOT attack each other before the bell, but once the bell rings they are brawling. The crowd is clearly on the side of Page as it starts, but then when Mox has the upper hand, they chant for him. After a big brawl start, Mox and Page work an arm bar that keeps the crowd into it. They go back to brawling into the picture in picture, and the announcer put over that the new barricades are stronger. I think the last thing they need at AEW is more ways for people to get injured.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO