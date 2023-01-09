Read full article on original website
Related
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED LINEUP FOR HARD TO KILL FALLOUT TV TAPING THIS SATURDAY IN ATLANTA & MORE
The updated lineup for Impact Wrestling's TV Taping this Saturday 1/14 in Atlanta, GA at Center Stage:. *Deonna Purrazzo vs. Ashley D'Amboise. *The Major Players vs. Chris Bey & Ace Austin. *Steve Maclin vs. Dirty Dango. *Tara to appear. Impact Wrestling released the following videos:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW AND WWE STARS TEAM UP FOR A SONG, SHOTZI GOES TO GRACELAND AND MORE
Claudio Castagnoli, Adam Cole, Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze released a song based around their online gaming exploits known as "DA PARTY ". You can listen by clicking here. Most shocking Raw moment from every year: WWE Playlist. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite...
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT TAPING THIS WEEKEND IN ATLANTA, MASHA PROFILED AND MORE IMPACT NOTES
While this Friday's Hard to Kill PPV is sold out, Impact Wrestling is taping TV this Saturday 1/14 at Center Stage and there are tickets available for that event. Scheduled forThursday's Impact on AXS programming:. 7 PM - Impact in 60: Masha Slamovich. 8 PM - Impact Wrestling on AXS...
Pro Wrestling Insider
SPOILERS ON NAMES SET FOR 30th ANNIVERSARY OF RAW
With the 30th Anniversary of WWE Monday Night Raw coming up in a few weeks in Philadelphia, we've received a few emails asking about legends potentially being brought in for the show. PWInsider.com can confirm that Sean Waltman and Kane are currently scheduled for that date. Ric Flair has noted...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT STARS AT TONIGHT'S RAW TAPING
Odyssey Jones and Von Wagner are both in Birmingham, Alabama for tonight's Monday Night Raw taping. The smart money is on them working tonight's Main Event taping prior to Raw going on the air. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AXS TV TO KICK OFF NJPW WRESTLE KINGDOM COVERAGE THIS THURSDAY
AXS TV will begin airing main events from the NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event at the Tokyo Dome this Thursday. The current schedule:. Thursday 1/12 - IWGP United States Champion Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega from Wrestle Kingdom 17 (1/4/23) Thursday 1/19 - IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White vs....
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night Raw on the USA Network from Birmingham, Alabama at the Legacy Arena:. *What's next for WWE United Statea Champion Austin Theory. *Alexa Bliss explains her attack on Bianca Belair last week. If anyone is attending live, PWInsider.com is seeking live notes, Main...
Pro Wrestling Insider
SUPERCARD OF HONOR UPDATE, MMA STAR IN ATTENDANCE TONIGHT AND MORE AEW NOTES FROM LOS ANGELES
Tony Khan announced after Dynamite went off the air that ROH's Supercard of Honor would feature involvement from AEW and promotions "from around the world." While the crowd was down from last time they were in LA (their debut, which sold out), we are told the live crowd in the Kia Forum filled in and they had a really healthy-sized 10,000+ person crowd at the show. There was a strong walk up today at the box office.
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW NEWS AND NOTES (INCLUDING SPOILERS)
The MLW return to Philly on Saturday was a 100% legitimate sellout with fans turned away at the door. Jacob Fatu suffered a knee injury at the MLW Blood and Thunder event this past Saturday in Philadelphia. We haven't heard the severity but he was checked out by MLW's medical team backstage.
Pro Wrestling Insider
MANDY ROSE TO MAKE FIRST POST-WWE TV APPEARANCE TOMORROW
Former WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose is in New York City today to film an episode of talk show Tamron Hall, her first TV appearance since being released by WWE to discuss her firing. The episode will air tomorrow in syndication. Rose's fiance, former NXT star Tino Sabbatelli, is...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS, emanating from Los Angeles at The Kia Forum:. *Saraya & Toni Storm vs. Dr. Britt Baker & AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter. *AEW Trios Champions Death Triangle vs. The Elite: Best of Seven Series Match 7 - Ladder Match. *Jon Moxley vs. Hangman...
Pro Wrestling Insider
VINCE, LASHLEY & MORE QUICK NOTES FROM TONIGHT'S RAW TAPING INCLUDING MAIN EVENT SPOILERS
Vince McMahon was not at tonight's Raw taping. Triple H ran the taping. In asking whether McMahon could soon be attending TV tapings, we were given a very non-commital answer that pretty much implied no one knows what McMahon will do except McMahon. The WWE Main Event taping before Raw...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW BATTLE OF THE BELTS V AUDIENCE IS...
The 1/6 AEW Battle of the Belts V live special on TNT (which in my opinion was the best and most fun Belts special to date) garnered an overnight audience of 409,000 with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demo. That was up from the last BOTB special in October.
Pro Wrestling Insider
MICKIE TALKS, LISA MARIE VARON AT IMPACT THIS WEEKEND, FIRST MATCH SET FOR HARD TO KILL FALLOUT AND MORE
Mickie James' bout with Jordynne Grace at Hard to Kill this Saturday will be her 200th broadcast match in Impact Wrestling. James sat down with me for an interview in the Elite section to discuss the synergy of that moment, her bout with Jordynne, potential backstage work for the company if she finishes up this weekend as a talent, the incredible career retrospective Impact TV did for her last week and more.
Pro Wrestling Insider
SPOILER FOR TONIGHT'S RAW, UNCLE HOWDY REVEALED?
Bo Dallas is backstage at tonight's Monday Night Raw in Birmingham, Alabama. Given the Alexa Bliss announcement that she will explain her heel turn last week, one has to assume Uncle Howdy will make an appearance. This should confirm 100% that Dallas is playing the Uncle Howdy role. If you...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE STARS ANNOUNCE THEIR ENGAGEMENT
Ricochet and SmackDown ring announcer Samantha Irvin posted the following to Instagram:. When you find that one person. The one person that when you close your eyes you could never visualize life without them… you keep them close to your heart. Now we are closer than ever. @samanthairvinwwe I love you so much.
Pro Wrestling Insider
DOLPH ZIGGLER TO HIT THE COMEDY STORE IN LA TOMORROW
LA! Looking for something to do after the big wresting show next week??? GIANT EVENT AT THE COMEDY STORE! Comedians, wrestlers, SURPRISE GUESTS… grab a ticket now! Link in bio. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news,...
Pro Wrestling Insider
COMPLETE AEW DYNAMITE BLOG
It is Wednesday, and AEW Dynamite is in the Kia Forum in Los Angeles CA. The commentary team is Excalbur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone. They do NOT attack each other before the bell, but once the bell rings they are brawling. The crowd is clearly on the side of Page as it starts, but then when Mox has the upper hand, they chant for him. After a big brawl start, Mox and Page work an arm bar that keeps the crowd into it. They go back to brawling into the picture in picture, and the announcer put over that the new barricades are stronger. I think the last thing they need at AEW is more ways for people to get injured.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT REPORT: TITLE MATCHES ANNOUNCED FOR VENGEANCE DAY, A FEW RETURNS, TYLER BATE IS COMING BACK, THE 'ROCKERS' APPEAR, AND MORE
Your announcers are Booker T and Vic Joseph. We begin with Chase University and Andre welcomes everyone to the new semester. He tells his students to watch New Year’s Evil. Andre talks about the Tony D’Angelo/Dijak match and he asks whose justice will prevail. He mentions the Gauntlet Match. Andre talks about who respect and who will earn it between the Creeds and Indus Sher. A student talks about the Charlie Dempsey and Hank Walker. Andre mentions Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller and Duke picks Bron because he hates Australians. Duke is asked if he is Australian and Duke says he is an American.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT NEW YEAR'S EVIL PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE NXT New Year's Evil 2023, live on the USA Network:. *WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller. *Indus Sher vs. The Creed Brothers. *Dijak vs. Tony D’Angelo. *Charlie Dempsey vs. Hank Walker. *20 Woman Battle Royal - Winner to challenge Roxanne Perez...
Comments / 0