ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDIO-TV

Superior girl’s basketball wins 10th straight

On Tuesday the Duluth Marshall girl’s basketball team hosted the Superior Spartans looking to snap a two game skid. The Spartans came into the game with a nine game winning streak. The game was tied at 15-15 before the Spartan’s Emma Raye put the match back in their favor....
DULUTH, MN
Faribault Daily News

Falcons prevail in conference road win over Owatonna

Owatonna High School hosted the clash between the Owatonna and Faribault girls basketball teams, both in the hunt to get back into the win column. After a series of runs, the Falcons held off the Huskies for a 47-41 road win. Owatonna got off to a hot start with junior guard Carsyn Brady, scoring back-to-back baskets to open the game. Sophomore guard Maryn Pool and senior guard Kiara Gentz both knocked down a 3-pointer, with a pair of made free throws by sophomore forward Ava...
OWATONNA, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Faribault Girls Basketball Snaps Long Losing Streak to Owatonna

The Faribault Falcons were without their second leading scorer but tonight they snapped what is believed to be a 25 game losing streak to the Owatonna Huskies. The Falcons were led by eighth grade student Amira Williams with 18 points including numerous clutch baskets and rebounds plus 4 free throws in the closing minutes of the 47-43 game.
OWATONNA, MN
Lake Mills Leader

Boys basketball: Edgerton rallies past Lake Mills 72-70

EDGERTON -- Senior guard Will Schuman hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 1 minute, 15 seconds to play and Edgerton rallied past visiting Lake Mills 72-70 in a nonconference boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The L-Cats (6-6) led 57-47 with seven minutes remaining before the Crimson Tide went on a 13-3 run to square it at 60-all with three minutes to go. Edgerton (7-4) grabbed a 63-62 edge with 2:22 left on a 3 by junior Preston Schaffner, who hit five times from beyond...
LAKE MILLS, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy