Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDIO-TV
Superior girl’s basketball wins 10th straight
On Tuesday the Duluth Marshall girl’s basketball team hosted the Superior Spartans looking to snap a two game skid. The Spartans came into the game with a nine game winning streak. The game was tied at 15-15 before the Spartan’s Emma Raye put the match back in their favor....
Falcons prevail in conference road win over Owatonna
Owatonna High School hosted the clash between the Owatonna and Faribault girls basketball teams, both in the hunt to get back into the win column. After a series of runs, the Falcons held off the Huskies for a 47-41 road win. Owatonna got off to a hot start with junior guard Carsyn Brady, scoring back-to-back baskets to open the game. Sophomore guard Maryn Pool and senior guard Kiara Gentz both knocked down a 3-pointer, with a pair of made free throws by sophomore forward Ava...
Faribault Girls Basketball Snaps Long Losing Streak to Owatonna
The Faribault Falcons were without their second leading scorer but tonight they snapped what is believed to be a 25 game losing streak to the Owatonna Huskies. The Falcons were led by eighth grade student Amira Williams with 18 points including numerous clutch baskets and rebounds plus 4 free throws in the closing minutes of the 47-43 game.
SBLive's Minnesota high school boys hockey Power 25 (Jan. 10)
SBLive's Minnesota boys hockey top games of the week (Jan. 9-15) Mahtomedi boys hockey stands tall, defeats St. Thomas Academy SBLive's Minnesota high school boys basketball Power 25 (Jan. 9) 1. Chanhassen (12-1) Last week: 1 Defending their ranking from last week, the Lightning continued their ...
FOX 21 Online
Prep Basketball: Duluth East Boys Hand Hermantown 1st Loss, Superior Girls Extend Win Streak to 10
DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth East boys basketball team would hand Hermantown their 1st loss on Tuesday, 65 to 58. The Greyhounds were led by Patrick Smith, who had 16 points in the victory. Duluth East (8-1) will next play at Grand Rapids on Thursday. In girls action, Superior extended their...
Boys basketball: Edgerton rallies past Lake Mills 72-70
EDGERTON -- Senior guard Will Schuman hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 1 minute, 15 seconds to play and Edgerton rallied past visiting Lake Mills 72-70 in a nonconference boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The L-Cats (6-6) led 57-47 with seven minutes remaining before the Crimson Tide went on a 13-3 run to square it at 60-all with three minutes to go. Edgerton (7-4) grabbed a 63-62 edge with 2:22 left on a 3 by junior Preston Schaffner, who hit five times from beyond...
Waseca's Kloe Wadd voted Minnesota girls basketball's top post for 2022-23
FULL RESULTS Minnesota’s top high school girl’s basketball players: Meet the state’s best posts With 27,110 votes, Kloe Wadd from Waseca is voted as the top post player for Minnesota girls high school basketball. The senior is producing big numbers so far this season for the Bluejays. She’s ...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Oconomowoc vs. DeForest girls basketball - 01/10/2023
Raccoons fall short in game of runs: Ocon now 5-9 on the year. For the full story and more area prep sports, subscribe today: gmtoday.com/subscribe.
Minnesota high school basketball top performers (Jan. 4-8)
Meet 20 freshman high school girls basketball stars excelling on the court in 2022-23 SBLive's Minnesota high school boys basketball Power 25 (Jan. 9) SBLive's Minnesota boys basketball top games of the week (Jan. 9-15) The following athletes will be nominated for this week's SBLive Minnesota ...
Comments / 0