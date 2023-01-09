Read full article on original website
WSMV
Deputies searching for remains in wooded area near Franklin
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) — Williamson County Sheriff’s Office investigators are looking for human remains in a wooded area near Franklin. Investigators are searching the same area where skeletal remains were found in November by a hunter tracking deer near Clovercroft Road. Those remains had appeared to be exposed to the outdoors for “some time,” investigators said.
WKRN
Community honors Ambria McGregor
Report: 1 in 6 TN high school girls experienced dating …. A new report from the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth found one in six Tennessee high school girls reported experiencing physical dating violence in 2019.
WKRN
Flights gradually resume after system outage
Flights gradually resume after system outage
WKRN
Tennessee author accused of faking her own death
Tennessee author accused of faking her own death
WKRN
FAA ground stop brings Nashville International Airport to a halt
The impact of the airline shutdown was felt at BNA.
1 killed in crash on I-840 in Williamson County
One person has died following a crash that occurred overnight in Williamson County on Interstate 840.
WKRN
News 2 Gives Back: Metro Homeless Impact Division
News 2 Gives back this week spotlights a two-year commitment to find housing for the homeless in West Nashville.
WKRN
What is the lightning capital of Tennessee?
What is the lightning capital of Tennessee?
Police searching for Green Hills carjacking suspects
Metro police are searching those involved in an October carjacking.
1 critically injured in Madison shooting
One person has been taken to the hospital following a shooting in Madison.
WSMV
Woman arrested for rash of Nashville park break-ins
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman has been arrested for a string of car break-ins that happened at multiple Davidson County parks over the past several months, Metro Police said. Alisha Morris is facing 21 charges that range from burglary and credit card theft to identity theft and vandalism in...
WKRN
'Portland CARES' closed for another six weeks
A Portland nonprofit forced to close because of damage from freezing temperatures a few weeks ago is still closed.
WKRN
2023 Bonnaroo lineup released
The Mt. Juliet community is continuing to celebrate the life of Ambria McGregor, a Green Hill High School student who died in a car crash.
WKRN
Hopkinsville man charged in Guthrie shooting
A Hopkinsville man has been charged following a shooting that occurred in Guthrie. A Hopkinsville man has been charged following a shooting that occurred in Guthrie. An attacker wounded six people in an unprovoked attack in Paris’ busy Gare du Nord train station before being shot and wounded by police.
WKRN
Ramp closed after deadly crash on Briley Parkway
Ramp closed after deadly crash on Briley Parkway
WKRN
Neighbors concerned with proposed Belle Meade Plaza development
Developers have their eyes on a well known shopping plaza and it's causing some controversy in Belle Meade.
‘This little area has become extremely violent’: String of Madison crimes concerns neighbors
The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating three violent -- and possibly connected -- crimes in Madison, which were committed within a few blocks of one another in a 25-minute period.
WKRN
Williamson County School District hoping to fill open positions
The Middle Tennessee school district will host a Classified Career Fair on Thursday, Jan. 12, from 9-11 a.m. at the Williamson County Administrative Complex, located at 1320 West Main Street in Franklin.
WKRN
5 injured in Murfreesboro crash involving Rover bus
Following the preliminary investigation, police say it appears the driver of a Buick Encore attempted to make a left turn across three lanes of traffic on Church Street. In the process, the Encore hit a Rover bus and a Kia sedan.
WKRN
Dollar General offering mobile health clinics
Dollar General offering mobile health clinics
