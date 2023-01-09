Your announcers are Booker T and Vic Joseph. We begin with Chase University and Andre welcomes everyone to the new semester. He tells his students to watch New Year’s Evil. Andre talks about the Tony D’Angelo/Dijak match and he asks whose justice will prevail. He mentions the Gauntlet Match. Andre talks about who respect and who will earn it between the Creeds and Indus Sher. A student talks about the Charlie Dempsey and Hank Walker. Andre mentions Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller and Duke picks Bron because he hates Australians. Duke is asked if he is Australian and Duke says he is an American.

