AXS TV TO KICK OFF NJPW WRESTLE KINGDOM COVERAGE THIS THURSDAY
AXS TV will begin airing main events from the NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event at the Tokyo Dome this Thursday. The current schedule:. Thursday 1/12 - IWGP United States Champion Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega from Wrestle Kingdom 17 (1/4/23) Thursday 1/19 - IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White vs....
AEW AND WWE STARS TEAM UP FOR A SONG, SHOTZI GOES TO GRACELAND AND MORE
Claudio Castagnoli, Adam Cole, Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze released a song based around their online gaming exploits known as "DA PARTY ". You can listen by clicking here. Most shocking Raw moment from every year: WWE Playlist.
FORMER NEW JAPAN STAR SIGNS WITH WWE
Karl Fredericks, 32, who exited New Japan Pro Wrestling in August 2022 when his contract expired, has officially signed with WWE for the NXT brand, PWInsider.com has confirmed. Fredericks started this week at the Performance Center in Orlando. The California native broke into the business in 2015 having been originally...
MANDY ROSE TO MAKE FIRST POST-WWE TV APPEARANCE TOMORROW
Former WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose is in New York City today to film an episode of talk show Tamron Hall, her first TV appearance since being released by WWE to discuss her firing. The episode will air tomorrow in syndication. Rose's fiance, former NXT star Tino Sabbatelli, is...
WWE STOCK SLIPS AMID FALSE REPORTS, STEPHANIE MCMAHON RESIGNATION
WWE has updated its official Board of Directors page to reflect the exit of Stephanie McMahon and Vince McMahon's return to the throne at this link. WWE's stock has slipped today, coming on the heels of Stephanie's exit and false reports of the company being sold to a company out of Saudi Arabia overnight on social media. it opened at $92.50 but is currently at $89.73.
AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS, emanating from Los Angeles at The Kia Forum:. *Saraya & Toni Storm vs. Dr. Britt Baker & AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter. *AEW Trios Champions Death Triangle vs. The Elite: Best of Seven Series Match 7 - Ladder Match. *Jon Moxley vs. Hangman...
ROH SUPERCARD OF HONOR HEADING TO WRESTLEMANIA WEEKEND IN LOS ANGELES
Ring of Honor will run Los Angeles, CA on Friday 3/31 for the 2023 Supercard of Honor. So, after inheriting the event last year (as it was originally booked by former ROH owners Sinclair Broadcast Group), Tony Khan will continue the annual ROH event on Wrestlemania weekend that dates back to 2004.
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night Raw on the USA Network from Birmingham, Alabama at the Legacy Arena:. *What's next for WWE United Statea Champion Austin Theory. *Alexa Bliss explains her attack on Bianca Belair last week. If anyone is attending live, PWInsider.com is seeking live notes, Main...
IMPACT TAPING THIS WEEKEND IN ATLANTA, MASHA PROFILED AND MORE IMPACT NOTES
While this Friday's Hard to Kill PPV is sold out, Impact Wrestling is taping TV this Saturday 1/14 at Center Stage and there are tickets available for that event. Scheduled forThursday's Impact on AXS programming:. 7 PM - Impact in 60: Masha Slamovich. 8 PM - Impact Wrestling on AXS...
WWE NXT REPORT: TITLE MATCHES ANNOUNCED FOR VENGEANCE DAY, A FEW RETURNS, TYLER BATE IS COMING BACK, THE 'ROCKERS' APPEAR, AND MORE
Your announcers are Booker T and Vic Joseph. We begin with Chase University and Andre welcomes everyone to the new semester. He tells his students to watch New Year’s Evil. Andre talks about the Tony D’Angelo/Dijak match and he asks whose justice will prevail. He mentions the Gauntlet Match. Andre talks about who respect and who will earn it between the Creeds and Indus Sher. A student talks about the Charlie Dempsey and Hank Walker. Andre mentions Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller and Duke picks Bron because he hates Australians. Duke is asked if he is Australian and Duke says he is an American.
WHAT MLW REQUESTED OF WWE FOR LAWSUIT DISCOVERY INCLUDING MATERIAL RELATED TO AEW, ROH, NEW JAPAN, FIVE SPECIFIC TALENTS AND MORE
As noted earlier on PWInsider.com, WWE filed a motion seeking to halt the discovery requested by Major League Wrestling as part of their antitrust lawsuit against the company on 1/5. PWInsider.com has acquired the discovery requests made by MLW in October 2022, which included:. "All documents related to MLW, including,...
WWE RAW REPORT: TAG TEAM TURMOIL, BRONSON AND MIZ ARE NOT FRIENDS, DOM TALKS ABOUT HIS PRISON EXPERIENCE, ALEXA AND HOWDY, AND MORE
Your announcers are Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick. Kevin Owens makes his way to the ring. Kevin thanks everyone. In three weeks, at the Royal Rumble, I am going to challenge Roman Reigns . . . John Bradshaw Layfield interrupts and he tells Kevin since he is not from the...
SPOILER FOR TONIGHT'S RAW, UNCLE HOWDY REVEALED?
Bo Dallas is backstage at tonight's Monday Night Raw in Birmingham, Alabama. Given the Alexa Bliss announcement that she will explain her heel turn last week, one has to assume Uncle Howdy will make an appearance. This should confirm 100% that Dallas is playing the Uncle Howdy role. If you...
BECKY LYNCH RETURNING TO 'YOUNG ROCK' AND MORE WWE NOTES
Becky Lynch announced she is on set filming again for Young Rock, playing Cyndi Lauper. The series is filming its season finale this week in Memphis:
AEW RETURNS TO LOS ANGELES THIS WEDNESDAY, WHAT HAS BEEN ANNOUNCED FOR DYNAMITE & RAMPAGE
Scheduled for Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TBS, emanating from Los Angeles at The Kia Forum:. *Saraya & Toni Storm vs. Dr. Britt Baker & AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter. *AEW Trios Champions Death Triangle vs. The Elite: Best of Seven Series Match 7 - Ladder Match. *Jon Moxley vs. Hangman...
RAVEN RETURNING TO IMPACT WRESTLING

VINCE, LASHLEY & MORE QUICK NOTES FROM TONIGHT'S RAW TAPING INCLUDING MAIN EVENT SPOILERS
Vince McMahon was not at tonight's Raw taping. Triple H ran the taping. In asking whether McMahon could soon be attending TV tapings, we were given a very non-commital answer that pretty much implied no one knows what McMahon will do except McMahon. The WWE Main Event taping before Raw...
WWE ELIMINATION CHAMBER 2023 - ALL THE LATEST NEWS
It’s almost time! WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 is only a few days away, and fans are scouring the web for information. And that’s no surprise, as it’s one of the most anticipated WWE events of the year. And this year, it will take place in a country it’s never been hosted in before!
MLW NEWS AND NOTES (INCLUDING SPOILERS)
The MLW return to Philly on Saturday was a 100% legitimate sellout with fans turned away at the door. Jacob Fatu suffered a knee injury at the MLW Blood and Thunder event this past Saturday in Philadelphia. We haven't heard the severity but he was checked out by MLW's medical team backstage.
WWE NXT NEW YEAR'S EVIL PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE NXT New Year's Evil 2023, live on the USA Network:. *WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller. *Indus Sher vs. The Creed Brothers. *Dijak vs. Tony D’Angelo. *Charlie Dempsey vs. Hank Walker. *20 Woman Battle Royal - Winner to challenge Roxanne Perez...
