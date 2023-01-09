Read full article on original website
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From St. LouisTed RiversSaint Louis, MO
Historic automobile manufacturer: St. Louis Motor Carriage Company founders, John L. French and George P. Dorris, Sr.CJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
When St. Louis Was Bigger Than ChicagoEvan CrosbyChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MissouriTravel MavenMissouri State
Yardbarker
Bruins Daily: Bruins Roll On; Kane, Toews Trade Talk
David Pastrnak and the Boston Bruins went ‘California Dreamin’ and came home with six more points. That, the latest NHL news and NHL trade rumors in your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:. Boston Bruins. The Boston Bruins swept the California Triangle with 7-1 rout of the Anaheim Ducks.
Defenseman Seider has 4 assists, Red Wings beat Jets 7-5
DETROIT (AP) — Moritz Seider had four assists, tying the Red Wings’ single-game franchise record for a defenseman, and Detroit beat the Winnipeg Jets 7-5 on Tuesday night to snap a three-game skid. Jake Walman, Jonatan Berggren and Oskar Sundqvist scored in the first period — all assisted...
The Hockey Writers
Blues Weekly: Faulk, Injuries, Schenn, Saad, & More
The St. Louis Blues went on the road and won three of four games last week. Despite being without Ryan O’Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko, they weathered the storm. This team showed up when it mattered most this week to stay in the hunt, and a lot of key veterans stepped up.
Yardbarker
Edmonton Oilers have talked to Arizona Coyotes about Jakob Chychrun, Minnesota Wild about Matt Dumba and with other teams about defencemen
The market for defencemen is starting to heat up and the Edmonton Oilers are in the middle of the conversations. According to The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun, the Oilers have been working the phones. They’ve talked with the Arizona Coyotes about Jakob Chychrun. They’ve talked with the Montreal Canadiens about Joel Edmundson and interestingly enough, the Minnesota Wild about Matt Dumba.
Yardbarker
Calgary Flames bring sloppy defensive coverage to loss against last place Blackhawks
CF% – 59.43%, SCF% – 58.99%, HDCF% – 53.82%, xGF% – 51.42%. It’s a Team Game – Calgary’s defensive coverage was their biggest weakness against Chicago. They certainly were not playing in a manner that could be described as efficient, as they gave up chances in their crease in bunches. The process looks like it’s coming along but tonight it hindered the players more than aided them. People can make excuses about the turn-around, the travel days, and the lack of morning skate but these professionals should have still been ready to go when the opening puck was dropped, and they were visibly slow because of it.
WDIO-TV
Superior girl’s basketball wins 10th straight
On Tuesday the Duluth Marshall girl’s basketball team hosted the Superior Spartans looking to snap a two game skid. The Spartans came into the game with a nine game winning streak. The game was tied at 15-15 before the Spartan’s Emma Raye put the match back in their favor....
Yardbarker
Hurricanes out to end losing skid vs. Blue Jackets
Two teams mired in slumps look to get back on the winning track when the Columbus Blue Jackets host the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night. The Blue Jackets have lost four of five and are coming off their 10th straight road loss, a 6-3 defeat at Tampa Bay on Tuesday night. Tim Berni scored his first NHL goal, Patrik Laine had two assists and Elvis Merzlikins made 40 saves for the Blue Jackets.
Yardbarker
Toronto Marlies’ Bobby McMann earns AHL player of the week honours
Down the road for the Scotiabank Arena sits an arena filled with more depth than Toronto knows what to do with. The Marlies have come through multiple times for the Leafs this year, whether it is delivering Pontus Holmberg to the Leafs full time, the necessary interim starter status of Erik Kallgren, or the reliable stints from Joey Anderson, Mac Hollowell, Victor Mete, and others. In total 13 players have spent time on both the Leafs and Marlies roster this year, and that is without Adam Gaudette, Alex Steeves, and Nick Abruzzese getting time on the Leafs yet.
What we learned from Chicago Blackhawks practice, including Patrick Kane doubtful for at least 1 more game and a goalie carousel
Patrick Kane skated before Chicago Blackhawks practice Wednesday and took some shots against retired Czech Republic soccer goalkeeper Petr Čech, a guest of the Hawks and goalie Petr Mrázek, Čech’s friend of 11 years. But Kane, who has a lower-body injury, skated off afterward and didn’t participate in the rest of practice. Coach Luke Richardson said Kane is doubtful to play Thursday night ...
Canadiens recall Jesse Ylonen for first time this season
For the first time this season, the Montreal Canadiens have recalled Jesse Ylonen from the minor leagues. His addition brings in another young forward for Martin St. Louis to help mold as the team languishes at the bottom of the standings. Ylonen, 23, was picked with the 35th overall selection...
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs Can Bulk Up Defence with Predators’ Ekholm
The Maple Leafs have been already been connected to some big names on the market like Jakob Chychrun and Ryan O’Reilly. However, there might be another name that could be of great interest to them as the deadline approaches. Daily Faceoffs’ Frank Seravalli recently added Nashville Predators defenseman Mattias...
NHL
Sabres-Blue Jackets game rescheduled for April 14
NEW YORK - The National Hockey League announced today that Game No. 547 between the Buffalo Sabres and Columbus Blue Jackets has been rescheduled for Friday, April 14 at 7 p.m. ET at Nationwide Arena. Originally scheduled for Dec. 27, the game was postponed due to severe winter weather in Buffalo that closed the airport and prevented the Sabres from traveling to Columbus in time for the game.
Yardbarker
Bruins Weekly: Pastrnak, Wagner, Smith, Zboril & More
In the latest edition of Bruins Weekly, David Pastrnak has a week to remember, a popular veteran returns, another veteran finally finds the back of the net and more. On Jan. 9, the NHL announced that Pastrnak was named the first star of the week, and rightfully so. In three games out west, the Bruins’ leading scorer had seven goals and one assist. He had two goals each against the Kings and Sharks, before recording a hat trick in the final game of the perfect 3-0-0 trip against the Ducks, which included two goals just 17 seconds apart.
FOX Sports
Sabres host the Jets after Tuch's 2-goal game
Winnipeg Jets (26-14-1, second in the Central Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (20-17-2, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Winnipeg Jets after Alex Tuch scored two goals in the Sabres' 4-3 loss to the Seattle Kraken. Buffalo has a 20-17-2 record overall and a 9-10-2...
Yardbarker
Canadiens Prospect Report: Post 2023 WJC
The Montreal Canadiens still have a varied portfolio of prospects playing at different levels across several leagues around the globe. The World Junior Championship (WJC) took the attention of Habs fans thanks in large part to the Canadiens having seven prospects participating in the tournament, including four who earned medals. Because of this, some prospects may have slipped out of view, and because of that, we look to the others that deserve our attention.
Yardbarker
News and Notes: Leafs didn’t reach out to P.K. Subban as a free agent, Mike McKenna suggests adding a veteran third-string goalie, and more
P.K. Subban watches a 39-year-old Mark Giordano log big minutes for a contending NHL club and thinks “I could do that.”. The Toronto Maple Leafs seemed to have thought otherwise. Subban, now four months into retirement, spoke with Michael Traikos of The Toronto Sun earlier this week and said...
FOX Sports
Habs forward Gallagher out 6 weeks with lower-body injury
MONTREAL (AP) — The Montreal Canadiens said Wednesday that forward Brendan Gallagher will be out at least six weeks with a lower-body injury. Gallagher has missed Montreal’s last three games after scoring in a 6-3 road loss against the Nashville Predators on Jan. 3. He has missed 16 of Montreal’s 41 games this season after being sidelined most of December.
WDIO-TV
Bills safety Hamlin back in Buffalo to continue recovery
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin said he returned to Buffalo on Monday “with a lot of love on my heart” to continue his recovery in a hospital there, a week after going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati.
Podcast: Kane injury update and Reichel is starting to pop
On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis provide an injury update on Patrick Kane and weigh in on Lukas Reichel's impressive weekend. Plus, Alex Stalock continues to shine, emergency goaltender Scott Foster makes an appearance at practice and legendary goalkeeper Petr Cech shows off his skills in net.
