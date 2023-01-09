CF% – 59.43%, SCF% – 58.99%, HDCF% – 53.82%, xGF% – 51.42%. It’s a Team Game – Calgary’s defensive coverage was their biggest weakness against Chicago. They certainly were not playing in a manner that could be described as efficient, as they gave up chances in their crease in bunches. The process looks like it’s coming along but tonight it hindered the players more than aided them. People can make excuses about the turn-around, the travel days, and the lack of morning skate but these professionals should have still been ready to go when the opening puck was dropped, and they were visibly slow because of it.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO